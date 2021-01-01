Angular Grid: Angular Webpack 2

This article walks through the main steps involved when using AG Grid, Angular and Webpack 2 together. Please refer to ag-grid-angular-example on GitHub for a full working example of this. This can be used in conjunction with this article.

Initialise the Project

mkdir ag-grid-webpack2 cd ag-grid-webpack2 npm init --yes

Install Dependencies

npm i --save @ag-grid-community/all-modules @ag-grid-community/angular // or, if using Enterprise features npm i --save @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules @ag-grid-community/angular npm i --save @angular/common @angular/compiler @angular/compiler-cli @angular/core @angular/platform-browser @angular/platform-browser-dynamic typescript rxjs core-js zone.js npm i --save-dev webpack webpack-dev-server angular2-template-loader awesome-typescript-loader extract-text-webpack-plugin file-loader canonical-path @types/node npm i --save-dev css-loader style-loader html-loader html-webpack-plugin raw-loader url-loader

Create Application

The application in the example is a very simple one, consisting of a single Module, a single Component and a bootstrap file, as well a few utility files for vendor & polyfills.

The resulting project structure will look like this:

└── ag-grid-webpack2 ├── app │ ├── app.component.html │ ├── app.component.ts │ ├── app.module.ts │ ├── boot.ts │ ├── polyfills.ts │ └── vendor.ts ├── config │ ├── helpers.js │ ├── index.html │ ├── webpack.dev.js │ └── webpack.prod.js ├── node_modules ├── package.json └── tsconfig.json

import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" ; import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import { AgGridModule } from "@ag-grid-community/angular" ; import { AppComponent } from "./app.component" ; @ NgModule ( { imports : [ BrowserModule , AgGridModule . withComponents ( [ ] ) ] , declarations : [ AppComponent ] , bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] } ) export class AppModule { }

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; import { GridOptions } from "@ag-grid-community/all-modules" ; @ Component ( { selector : 'my-app' , templateUrl : 'app.component.html' } ) export class AppComponent { private gridOptions : GridOptions ; public rowData : any [ ] ; private columnDefs : any [ ] ; constructor ( ) { this . gridOptions = < GridOptions > { onGridReady : ( ) => { this . gridOptions . api . sizeColumnsToFit ( ) ; } } ; this . columnDefs = [ { field : "make" } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } ] ; this . rowData = [ { make : "Toyota" , model : "Celica" , price : 35000 } , { make : "Ford" , model : "Mondeo" , price : 32000 } , { make : "Porsche" , model : "Boxter" , price : 72000 } ] ; } }

< ag-grid-angular #agGrid style = " width : 500px ; height : 150px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " [gridOptions] = " gridOptions " [columnDefs] = " columnDefs " [rowData] = " rowData " > </ ag-grid-angular >

import { platformBrowserDynamic } from "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic" ; import { AppModule } from "./app.module" ; platformBrowserDynamic ( ) . bootstrapModule ( AppModule ) ;

import "core-js/es6" ; import "core-js/es7/reflect" ; require ( 'zone.js/dist/zone' ) ; if ( process . env . ENV === 'production' ) { } else { Error [ 'stackTraceLimit' ] = Infinity ; require ( 'zone.js/dist/long-stack-trace-zone' ) ; }

import '@angular/platform-browser' ; import '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' ; import '@angular/core' ; import '@angular/common' ; import 'rxjs' ; import '@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-grid.css' ; import '@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css' ; import '@ag-grid-community/angular'

We use this to let the TypeScript compiler know what our target is (es5), what libraries we depend on (dom and es2015) and so on:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "es5" , "module" : "commonjs" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "sourceMap" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "removeComments" : false , "noImplicitAny" : false , "lib" : [ "dom" , "es2015" ] } , "compileOnSave" : true , "exclude" : [ "node_modules/*" ] }

Webpack Configuration

We have 2 Webpack Configurations in the example project - a dev configuration and a production configuration. In both of these configurations we make use of an html file where our generated bundle(s) will be inserted and will serve as our application starting point, as well as a helper file for within use of the webpack configurations:

var path = require ( 'path' ) ; var _root = path . resolve ( __dirname , '..' ) ; function root ( args ) { args = Array . prototype . slice . call ( arguments , 0 ) ; return path . join . apply ( path , [ _root ] . concat ( args ) ) ; } exports . root = root ;

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < base href = " / " > < title > AG Grid & Angular With Webpack </ title > </ head > < body > < my-app > Loading... </ my-app > </ body > </ html >

helpers.js helps us to resolve path easily, and index.html will be used by the HtmlWebpackPlugin plugin to ensure the generated bundles are inserted dynamically, instead of us needing to manage this ourselves.

Webpack Development Configuration

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) ; var helpers = require ( './helpers' ) ; var path = require ( 'path' ) ; var ExtractTextPlugin = require ( 'extract-text-webpack-plugin' ) ; var HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ) ; module . exports = { devtool : 'cheap-module-eval-source-map' , entry : { 'polyfills' : './app/polyfills.ts' , 'vendor' : './app/vendor.ts' , 'app' : './app/boot.ts' } , output : { path : helpers . root ( 'dist' ) , publicPath : 'http://localhost:8080/' , filename : '[name].js' , chunkFilename : '[id].chunk.js' } , resolve : { extensions : [ '.ts' , '.js' ] } , module : { loaders : [ { test : / \.ts$ / , exclude : path . resolve ( __dirname , "node_modules" ) , loaders : [ 'awesome-typescript-loader' , 'angular2-template-loader' ] } , { test : / \.html$ / , loader : 'html-loader' , query : { minimize : false } } , { test : / \.(png|jpe?g|gif|svg|woff|woff2|ttf|eot|ico)$ / , loader : 'file-loader?name=[path]/[name].[ext]' } , { test : / \.css$ / , exclude : helpers . root ( 'app' ) , loader : ExtractTextPlugin . extract ( { fallback : 'style-loader' , use : 'css-loader?sourceMap' } ) } , { test : / \.css$ / , include : helpers . root ( 'app' ) , loader : 'raw-loader' } ] } , plugins : [ new webpack . optimize . CommonsChunkPlugin ( { name : [ 'app' , 'vendor' , 'polyfills' ] } ) , new ExtractTextPlugin ( { filename : '[name].css' } ) , new HtmlWebpackPlugin ( { template : 'config/index.html' } ) ] , devServer : { historyApiFallback : true , stats : 'minimal' } } ;

entry

We could generate one large bundle, but it's better to break the bundle up into the fairly "static" dependencies and the more fluid application code. Using the entry property we can specify the entry points we want to use - we have specified 3 here:

polyfills: polyfills we require to run Angular / ES6 applications in current browsers.

vendor: the vendor (or 3rd party) libraries we need - AG Grid, Angular etc.

app: our application code.

resolve

As our imports done specify what file extension to use, we need to specify what file types we want to match on - in this case we're looking at TypeScript and JavaScript files, but you could also add CSS & HTML files too.

Loaders tell Webpack how & what to do with certain types of file - we have specified a few here to deal with Typescript, HTML, CSS and Images:

awesome-typescript-loader: transpile Typescript to ES5

angular2-template-loader: processes Angular components' template/styles

html

images & fonts

css: the first phe pattern matches application-wide styles, and the second handles component-scoped styles (ie with styleUrls)

plugins

CommonsChunkPlugin: separates our entry points into distinct files (one each for polyfills, vendor and application)

HtmlWebpackPlugin: takes our supplied template index.html and inserts the generates JS & CSS files for us

The dev configuration doesn't generate any files - it keeps all bundles in memory, so you won't find any artifacts in the dist directory (from this configuration).

Webpack Production Configuration

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) ; var path = require ( 'path' ) ; var helpers = require ( './helpers' ) ; var HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ) ; var ExtractTextPlugin = require ( 'extract-text-webpack-plugin' ) ; const ENV = process . env . NODE_ENV = process . env . ENV = 'production' ; module . exports = { devtool : 'source-map' , entry : { 'polyfills' : './app/polyfills.ts' , 'vendor' : './app/vendor.ts' , 'app' : './app/boot.ts' } , output : { path : helpers . root ( 'dist' ) , publicPath : '/' , filename : '[name].[hash].js' , chunkFilename : '[id].[hash].chunk.js' } , resolve : { extensions : [ '.ts' , '.js' ] } , module : { loaders : [ { test : / \.ts$ / , exclude : path . resolve ( __dirname , "node_modules" ) , loaders : [ 'awesome-typescript-loader' , 'angular2-template-loader' ] } , { test : / \.html$ / , loader : 'html-loader' , query : { minimize : false } } , { test : / \.(png|jpe?g|gif|svg|woff|woff2|ttf|eot|ico)$ / , loader : 'file-loader?name=[path]/[name].[ext]' } , { test : / \.css$ / , exclude : helpers . root ( 'app' ) , loader : ExtractTextPlugin . extract ( { fallback : 'style-loader' , use : 'css-loader?sourceMap' } ) } , { test : / \.css$ / , include : helpers . root ( 'app' ) , loader : 'raw-loader' } ] } , plugins : [ new webpack . optimize . UglifyJsPlugin ( { mangle : { keep_fnames : true } } ) , new ExtractTextPlugin ( { filename : '[name].[hash].css' } ) , new webpack . DefinePlugin ( { 'process.env' : { 'ENV' : JSON . stringify ( ENV ) } } ) , new webpack . optimize . CommonsChunkPlugin ( { name : [ 'app' , 'vendor' , 'polyfills' ] } ) , new HtmlWebpackPlugin ( { template : 'config/index.html' } ) ] } ;

We don't use a development server with this configuration - we generate the final artifacts in the dist/ folder and expect this to be deploy to a server. We use the plugins to remove duplicates and minify and extract the CSS into cache busting hash named files. Finally, we use the DefinePlugin to provide an environment variable that we can use in our application code to enableProdMode()

if ( process . env . ENV === 'production' ) { enableProdMode ( ) ; }

With all this in place, we can now add the following npm scripts to our package.json:

"scripts" : { "start" : "webpack-dev-server --config config/webpack.dev.js --inline --progress --port 8080" , "build" : "webpack --config config/webpack.prod.js --progress --profile --bail" } ,

Now we can either run npm start to run the development setup, or npm run build for the production build. In the case of the production build the generated files will be under the dist/ folder.

If we now run our application with the above code we will see this:

Override AG Grid CSS

There are many ways to override the CSS with Webpack, but if you use the configuration above then you can override AG Grid CSS as follows:

Place your application-wide CSS file(s) in a directory other than ./app - for example ./css/ . Remember that CSS under ./app is treated differently - it is used for component-scoped styles.

- for example . Remember that CSS under is treated differently - it is used for component-scoped styles. In a suitable component - we suggest boot.ts import the CSS you want to include:

import '../css/app.css' ;

And that's it - you can now override AG Grid CSS with your own in ./css/app.css . For example, the following would set the cell background to green across the board.