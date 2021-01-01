Angular Grid: Value Parsers

After editing cells in the grid you have the opportunity to parse the value before inserting it into your data. This is done using Value Parsers.

A Value Parser is the inverse of a Value Formatter.

The parameters passed to a value parser are as follows:

interface ValueParserParams { oldValue : any , newValue : any , data : any , node : RowNode , colDef : ColDef , column : Column , api : GridApi , columnApi : ColumnApi , context : any }

The return value of a value parser should be the result of the parse, i.e. return the value you want stored in the data.

Example: Value Parser

Below shows an example using value parsers. The following can be noted: