Angular Grid: Undo / Redo Edits

This section covers how to allow users to undo / redo their cell edits.

When Cell Editing is enabled in the grid, it is usually desirable to allow users to undo / redo any edits.

Users can change the contents of cells through the following grid features:

This Undo / Redo feature is designed to be a recovery mechanism for user editing mistakes. Performing grid operations that change the row / column order, e.g. sorting, filtering and grouping, will clear the undo / redo stacks.

Enabling Undo / Redo

The following undo / redo properties are provided in the grid options interface:

< ag - grid - angular [ undoRedoCellEditing ] = "undoRedoCellEditing" [ undoRedoCellEditingLimit ] = "undoRedoCellEditingLimit" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . undoRedoCellEditing = true ; this . undoRedoCellEditingLimit = 20 ;

As shown in the snippet above, undo / redo is enabled through the undoRedoCellEditing property.

The default number of undo / redo steps is 10 . To change this default the undoRedoCellEditingLimit property can be used.

Undo / Redo Shortcuts

The following keyboard shortcuts are available when undo / redo is enabled:

Ctrl + Z / Command + Z : will undo the last cell edit(s).

+ / + : will undo the last cell edit(s). Ctrl + Y / Command + Y : will redo the last undo.

Note that the grid needs focus for these shortcuts to have an effect.

Undo / Redo API

It is also possible to programmatically control undo / redo and check the number of currently available undo / redo actions. These API methods are listed below:

this . gridApi . undoCellEditing ( ) ; this . gridApi . redoCellEditing ( ) ; this . gridApi . getCurrentUndoSize ( ) ; this . gridApi . getCurrentRedoSize ( ) ;

Example: Undo / Redo

The example below has the following grid options enabled to demonstrate undo / redo:

< ag - grid - angular [ defaultColDef ] = "defaultColDef" [ enableRangeSelection ] = "enableRangeSelection" [ enableFillHandle ] = "enableFillHandle" [ undoRedoCellEditing ] = "undoRedoCellEditing" [ undoRedoCellEditingLimit ] = "undoRedoCellEditingLimit" [ enableCellChangeFlash ] = "enableCellChangeFlash" > < / ag - grid - angular > this . defaultColDef = { editable : true } ; this . enableRangeSelection = true ; this . enableFillHandle = true ; this . undoRedoCellEditing = true ; this . undoRedoCellEditingLimit = 5 ; this . enableCellChangeFlash = true ;

To see undo / redo in action, try the following: