Angular Grid: AG Grid Modules - Overview

AG Grid modules allow you to just import the features which you need, resulting in a smaller application size overall.

The introduction of modules in version 22.0.0 is a significant first step towards reducing the size of AG Grid inside applications. As most of the new modules cover enterprise features, community users should not expect to see a size reduction right away. However, in the coming releases, we will strive to reduce the size of the community-core module by splitting it out into separate community modules.

Introduction

Modules

The below table summarizes the modules provided in the AG Grid Community and AG Grid Enterprise packages.

Community Module Exported All Community Modules (!) @ag-grid-community/all-modules All Community Modules Grid Core @ag-grid-community/core Core Grid Components: GridOptions, ColDef etc Client Side Row Model @ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model ClientSideRowModelModule Infinite Row Model @ag-grid-community/infinite-row-model InfiniteRowModelModule CSV Export @ag-grid-community/csv-export CsvExportModule Enterprise Module Exported All Community & Enterprise Modules (!) @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules All Community & Enterprise Modules Enterprise Core @ag-grid-enterprise/core LicenseManager Charts @ag-grid-enterprise/charts GridChartsModule Clipboard @ag-grid-enterprise/clipboard ClipboardModule Column Tool Panel & Column Menu Panel @ag-grid-enterprise/column-tool-panel ColumnsToolPanelModule Excel Export @ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export ExcelExportModule Filter Tool Panel @ag-grid-enterprise/filter-tool-panel FiltersToolPanelModule Master Detail @ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail MasterDetailModule Context & Column Menu @ag-grid-enterprise/menu MenuModule Range Selection @ag-grid-enterprise/range-selection RangeSelectionModule Rich Select @ag-grid-enterprise/rich-select RichSelectModule Row Grouping, Pivoting & Tree Data @ag-grid-enterprise/row-grouping RowGroupingModule Server Side Row Model @ag-grid-enterprise/server-side-row-model ServerSideRowModelModule Set Filter @ag-grid-enterprise/set-filter SetFilterModule Multi Filter @ag-grid-enterprise/multi-filter MultiFilterModule Side Bar @ag-grid-enterprise/side-bar SideBarModule Status Bar @ag-grid-enterprise/status-bar StatusBarModule Viewport Row Model @ag-grid-enterprise/viewport-row-model ViewportRowModelModule

Note that neither @ag-grid-community/all-modules nor @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules contain framework support - if you require framework support you need to explicitly specify it:

Framework Module Exported Angular Support @ag-grid-community/angular Angular Support

All Modules Bundles

@ag-grid-community/all-modules can be considered to be equivalent to ag-grid-community , but with the additional need to register modules within. If using this module you might be better off using ag-grid-community as the bundle size will be similar and will reduce the need to register modules.

@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules can be considered to be equivalent to ag-grid-enterprise , but with the additional need to register modules within. If using this module you might be better off using ag-grid-enterprise as the bundle size will be similar and will reduce the need to register modules.

If you decide to use @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules then you do not need to specify @ag-grid-community/all-modules too. @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules will contain all Community modules.

Mixing packages and modules

The following artifacts are " modules " and are designed to work to together:

Module Prefix @ag-grid-community/xxxxx @ag-grid-enterprise/xxxxx

You cannot mix packages and modules - in other words you cannot have a mix of the following types of dependencies:

"dependencies" : { "ag-grid-community" : "~25.3.0" < - a package dependency "@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules" : "~25.3.0" < - a module dependency }

Installing AG Grid Modules

If you choose to select individual modules then at a minimum the a Row Model need to be specified. After that all other modules are optional depending on your requirements.

There are two ways to supply modules to the grid - either globally or by individual grid.

Providing Modules Globally

You can import and provide all modules to the Grid globally if you so desire, but you need to ensure that this is done before any Grids are instantiated.

Specify Modules Dependencies

Import Modules

Register Modules

A real-world example might be that we wish to use the Client Side Row Model (the default row model) together with the CSV , Excel and Master/Detail features. Additionally we're writing a React application so we need to specify the @ag-grid-community/react dependency:

"dependencies" : { "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-community/csv-export" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-community/react" : "~25.3.0" , }

We now need to register the Grid modules we wish to use - note that this does not include @ag-grid-community/react as the React support is not a Grid feature, but rather a support library:

import { ModuleRegistry } from '@ag-grid-community/core' ; import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" ; import { CsvExportModule } from "@ag-grid-community/csv-export" ; import { ExcelExportModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" ; import { MasterDetailModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail" ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ ClientSideRowModelModule , CsvExportModule , ExcelExportModule , MasterDetailModule ] ) ;

Providing Modules To Individual Grids

The steps required are:

Specify Modules Dependencies

Import Modules

Provide Modules To Each Grid

Using the same real-world example above let us assume that we wish to use the Client Side Row Model (the default row model) together with the CSV , Excel and Master/Detail features. Additionally we're writing a React application so we need to specify the @ag-grid-community/react dependency:

"dependencies" : { "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-community/csv-export" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-community/react" : "~25.3.0" , }

We now need to provide the Grid modules we wish to use - note that this does not include @ag-grid-community/react as the React support is not a Grid feature, but rather a support library.

In our example we're writing a React application so the example will use AgGridReact , but the principle would apply for other frameworks too:

import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" ; import { CsvExportModule } from "@ag-grid-community/csv-export" ; import { ExcelExportModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" ; import { MasterDetailModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail" ; import { AgGridReact } from "@ag-grid-community/react" ; export default class GridExample extends Component { render ( ) { return ( < div style = < span > { < / span > { height : 400 , width : 900 } } className = "ag-theme-alpine" > < AgGridReact columnDefs = { this . state . columnDefs } rowData = { this . props . rowData } modules = { [ ClientSideRowModelModule , CsvExportModule , ExcelExportModule , MasterDetailModule ] } onGridReady = { this . onGridReady } > < / AgGridReact > < / div > ) } } ;

Example

public modules : Module [ ] = [ ClientSideRowModelModule , CsvExportModule , ExcelExportModule , MasterDetailModule ] ; < ag-grid-angular > [rowData]="rowData" [columnDefs]="columnDefs" [modules]="modules" </ ag-grid-angular >

Core Modules

If you specify any Community or Enterprise dependency then the corresponding core module will also be pulled in and be made available to you.

For example, if you specify (for example) @ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model - a Community Module - then the corresponding @ag-grid-community/core will be available.

By the same token, if you specify (for example) @ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export - an Enterprise Module - then the corresponding @ag-grid-enterprise/core will be available.

This is worth knowing as you'll generally require the core packages for a variety of reasons - Grid related definitions for the @ag-grid-community/core module and LicenseManager for the @ag-grid-enterprise/core module.

Let us assume we have the following modules specified:

"dependencies" : { "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-community/csv-export" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/excel-export" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-enterprise/master-detail" : "~25.3.0" , "@ag-grid-community/react" : "~25.3.0" , }

We can then assume the core packages are available implicitly:

import { ColumnApi , GridApi } from "@ag-grid-community/core" ; import { LicenseManager } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/core" ;

CSS/SCSS Paths

CSS & SCSS will be available in the @ag-grid-community/core module, which will always be available (if any Community or Enterprise module is specified):

import "./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/core/dist/styles/ag-grid.css" ; import "./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/core/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css" ;