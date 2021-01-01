Angular Grid: Date Component

You can create your own date components, and AG Grid will use them every time it needs to ask the user for a date value. The date components are currently used in date filters.

Below is a simple example of filter component class:

import { Component , ElementRef , ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { IDateParams } from '@ag-grid-community/core' ; import { IDateAngularComp } from '@ag-grid-community/angular' ; declare var flatpickr : any ; @ Component ( { selector : 'app-loading-overlay' , template : ` <div #flatpickrEl class="ag-input-wrapper custom-date-filter" role="presentation"> <input type="text" #eInput data-input style="width: 100%;"/> <a class='input-button' title='clear' data-clear> <i class='fa fa-times'></i> </a> </div> ` , styles : [ ` .custom-date-filter a { position: absolute; right: 20px; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.54); cursor: pointer; } .custom-date-filter:after { position: absolute; content: ' 073'; display: block; font-weight: 400; font-family: 'Font Awesome 5 Free'; right: 5px; pointer-events: none; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.54); } ` ] } ) export class CustomDateComponent implements IDateAngularComp { @ ViewChild ( "flatpickrEl" , { read : ElementRef } ) flatpickrEl : ElementRef ; @ ViewChild ( "eInput" , { read : ElementRef } ) eInput : ElementRef ; private date : Date ; private params : IDateParams ; private picker : any ; agInit ( params : IDateParams ) : void { this . params = params ; } ngAfterViewInit ( ) : void { this . picker = flatpickr ( this . flatpickrEl . nativeElement , { onChange : this . onDateChanged . bind ( this ) , wrap : true } ) ; this . picker . calendarContainer . classList . add ( 'ag-custom-component-popup' ) ; } ngOnDestroy ( ) { console . log ( ` Destroying DateComponent ` ) ; } onDateChanged ( selectedDates : any ) { this . date = selectedDates [ 0 ] || null ; this . params . onDateChanged ( ) ; } getDate ( ) : Date { return this . date ; } setDate ( date : Date ) : void { this . date = date || null ; this . picker . setDate ( date ) ; } setInputPlaceholder ( placeholder : string ) : void { this . eInput . nativeElement . setAttribute ( 'placeholder' , placeholder ) ; } setInputAriaLabel ( label : string ) : void { this . eInput . nativeElement . setAttribute ( 'aria-label' , label ) ; } }

The example below shows how to register a custom date component that contains an extra floating calendar picker rendered from the filter field. The problem with this approach is that we have no control over third party components and therefore no way to implement a preventDefault when the user clicks on the Calendar Picker (for more info see Custom Floating Filter Example). Our way of fixing this problem is to add the ag-custom-component-popup class to the floating calendar.

By default the grid will use the browser provided date picker for Chrome and Firefox (as we think it's nice), but for all other browsers it will just provide a simple text field. You can use your own date picker to AG Grid by providing a custom Date Component as follows:

@ Component ( { selector : 'my-app' , template : ` <ag-grid-angular class="ag-theme-alpine" [frameworkComponents]="frameworkComponents" ...other properties... ></ag-grid-angular> ` } ) export class AppComponent { private frameworkComponents = { agDateInput : CustomDateComponent } ;

Please see Provided Components for more information about overrided AG Grid provided components (as we're doing here by overriding agDateInput ).

The interface for a custom date component is as follows:

interface IDateAngularComp { agInit ( params : IDateParams ) : void ; getDate ( ) : Date ; setDate ( date : Date ) : void ; setInputPlaceholder ( placeholder : string ) : void ; setInputAriaLabel ( label : string ) : void ; }

Custom Filter Parameters

The agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below: