Angular Data Grid: Overlay Component
Overlay components allow you to add your own overlays to AG Grid. Use these when the provided overlays do not meet your requirements.
Simple Loading Overlay Component
Below is a simple example of a loading overlay component:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {ILoadingOverlayParams} from "@ag-grid-community/core";
import {ILoadingOverlayAngularComp} from "@ag-grid-community/angular";
@Component({
selector: 'app-loading-overlay',
template: `
<div class="ag-overlay-loading-center" style="background-color: lightsteelblue;">
<i class="fas fa-hourglass-half">{{ this.params.loadingMessage }} </i>
</div>
`
})
export class CustomLoadingOverlay implements ILoadingOverlayAngularComp {
private params: ILoadingOverlayParams;
agInit(params: ILoadingOverlayParams): void {
this.params = params;
}
}
Simple No-Rows Overlay Component
Below is a simple example of a no rows overlay component:
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {INoRowsOverlayParams} from "@ag-grid-community/core";
import {INoRowsOverlayAngularComp} from "@ag-grid-community/angular";
@Component({
selector: 'app-no-rows-overlay',
template: `
<div class="ag-overlay-loading-center" style="background-color: lightcoral;">
<i class="far fa-frown"> {{ this.params.noRowsMessageFunc() }} </i>
</div>`
})
export class CustomNoRowsOverlay implements INoRowsOverlayAngularComp {
private params: INoRowsOverlayParams;
agInit(params: INoRowsOverlayParams): void {
this.params = params;
}
}
Example: Custom Overlay Components
The example below demonstrates how to provide custom overlay components to the grid. Notice the following:
- Custom Loading Overlay Renderer is supplied by name via
gridOptions.loadingOverlayComponent.
- Custom Loading Overlay Renderer Parameters are supplied using
gridOptions loadingOverlayComponentParams.
- Custom No Rows Overlay Renderer is supplied by name via
gridOptions.noRowsOverlayComponent.
- Custom No Rows Overlay Renderer Parameters are supplied using
gridOptions.noRowsOverlayComponentParams.
Overlay Components Interfaces
Loading Overlay
Implement this interface to provide a custom overlay when data is being loaded.
interface extends ILoadingOverlayAngularComp { // The init(params) method is called on the overlay once. See below for details on the parameters. agInit(params: ILoadingOverlayParams); }
No Rows Overlay
Implement this interface to provide a custom overlay when no rows loaded.
interface extends INowRowsOverlayAngularComp { // The init(params) method is called on the overlay once. See below for details on the parameters. agInit(params: INoRowsOverlayParams); }
The
agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below:
Loading Overlay Params Interface
interface ILoadingOverlayParams {
// The grid API
api: GridApi;
}
No Rows Overlay Params Interface
interface INoRowsOverlayParams {
// The grid API
api: GridApi;
}
Registering Overlay Components
See the section registering custom components for details on registering and using custom overlays.
- Overlay Component
- Simple Loading Overlay Component
- Simple No-Rows Overlay Component
- Example: Custom Overlay Components
- Overlay Component Interfaces
- Loading Overlay
- No Rows Overlay
- Overlay Components Interfaces
- Loading Overlay
- No Rows Overlay
- Overlay Component Interface
- Overlay Component Interface
- Loading Overlay Params Interface
- No Rows Overlay Params Interface
- Registering Overlay Components