Angular Data Grid: Header Components
You can specify what header renderer to use at the column definition level. If not specified, the grid's default header rendering components will be used.
There are two types of header components:
- Header Component: For rendering the normal column headers. Configured for columns.
- Header Group Component: For rendering column groups. Configured for column groups.
Simple Header Component
Below is a simple example of header component:
import {Component, ElementRef, ViewChild} from '@angular/core';
import {IHeaderAngularComp} from '@ag-grid-community/angular'
import {IHeaderParams} from '@ag-grid-community/core'
@Component({
selector: 'app-custom-header',
template: `
<div>
<div *ngIf="params.enableMenu" #menuButton class="customHeaderMenuButton" (click)="onMenuClicked($event)"><i class="fa {{params.menuIcon}}"></i>
</div>
<div class="customHeaderLabel">{{ params.displayName }}</div>
<div *ngIf="params.enableSorting" (click)="onSortRequested('asc', $event)" [ngClass]="ascSort" class="customSortDownLabel"><i
class="fa fa-long-arrow-alt-down"></i></div>
<div *ngIf="params.enableSorting" (click)="onSortRequested('desc', $event)" [ngClass]="descSort" class="customSortUpLabel"><i
class="fa fa-long-arrow-alt-up"></i></div>
<div *ngIf="params.enableSorting" (click)="onSortRequested('', $event)" [ngClass]="noSort" class="customSortRemoveLabel"><i
class="fa fa-times"></i></div>
</div>
`,
styles: [
`
.customHeaderMenuButton,
.customHeaderLabel,
.customSortDownLabel,
.customSortUpLabel,
.customSortRemoveLabel {
float: left;
margin: 0 0 0 3px;
}
.customSortUpLabel {
margin: 0;
}
.customSortRemoveLabel {
font-size: 11px;
}
.active {
color: cornflowerblue;
}
`
]
})
export class CustomHeader implements IHeaderAngularComp {
private params: any;
private ascSort: string;
private descSort: string;
private noSort: string;
@ViewChild('menuButton', {read: ElementRef}) public menuButton;
agInit(params: IHeaderParams): void {
this.params = params;
params.column.addEventListener('sortChanged', this.onSortChanged.bind(this));
this.onSortChanged();
}
onMenuClicked() {
this.params.showColumnMenu(this.menuButton.nativeElement);
};
onSortChanged() {
this.ascSort = this.descSort = this.noSort = 'inactive';
if (this.params.column.isSortAscending()) {
this.ascSort = 'active';
} else if (this.params.column.isSortDescending()) {
this.descSort = 'active';
} else {
this.noSort = 'active';
}
}
onSortRequested(order: string, event: any) {
this.params.setSort(order, event.shiftKey);
}
}
Example: Custom Header Component
The example below shows a header component in action. The following can be observed in the demo:
- Column moving and resizing is working without requiring any logic in the header component.
- Some columns have suppressMenu=true, so the header component doesn't show the menu.
- Some columns have sortable=false, so the header component doesn't add sorting logic.
- The header component uses additional parameters to allowing configuring the menu icon.
Header Component Interface
The interface for a custom header component is as follows:
interface IHeaderAngularComp {
// The agInit(params) method is called on the header component once.
// See below for details on the parameters.
agInit(params: IHeaderParams): void;
// gets called when a new Column Definition has been set for this header
refresh(params: IHeaderParams): HTMLElement;
}
Custom Header Parameters
The
agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below. If the user provides params via the
colDef.headerComponentParams attribute, these
will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.
interface IHeaderParams {
// the column the header is for
column: Column;
// the name to display for the column. if the column is using a headerValueGetter,
// the displayName will take this into account.
displayName: string;
// whether sorting is enabled for the column. only put sort logic into
// your header if this is true.
enableSorting: boolean;
// whether menu is enabled for the column. only display a menu button
// in your header if this is true.
enableMenu: boolean;
// the header the grid provides. the custom header component is a child of the grid provided
// header. the grid's header component is what contains the grid managed functionality such as
// resizing, keyboard navigation etc. this is provided should you want to make changes to this
// cell, eg add ARIA tags, or add keyboard event listener (as focus goes here when navigating
// to the header).
eGridHeader: HTMLElement;
// callback to progress the sort for this column.
// the grid will decide the next sort direction eg ascending, descending or 'no sort'.
// pass multiSort=true if you want to do a multi sort (eg user has Shift held down when
// they click)
progressSort(multiSort: boolean): void;
// callback to set the sort for this column.
// pass the sort direction to use ignoring the current sort eg one of 'asc', 'desc' or null
// (for no sort). pass multiSort=true if you want to do a multi sort (eg user has Shift held
// down when they click)
setSort(sort: string, multiSort?: boolean): void;
// callback to request the grid to show the column menu.
// pass in the html element of the column menu to have the
// grid position the menu over the button.
showColumnMenu(menuButton: HTMLElement): void;
// The grid API
api: any;
}
Specifying Header Components
You specify the Header Component, as well Header Group Components, in the column definition (or you can set in the default column definition to impact all columns).
If you're not familiar with registering Custom Components for use within the Grid please refer the the Registering Components documentation first.
In the definitions below we're registering both a column
headerComponent (for the
Age column), as well as a
headerGroupComponent (for the
Medals grouped column).
// a list of column definitions
const myColumns = [{
// these columns use the default header
{headerName: "Athlete", field: "athlete"},
{headerName: "Sport", field: "sport"},
// this column uses a custom header
// component specified in frameworkComponents
{headerName: "Age", field: "age", headerComponent: 'myHeaderComponent'},
// you can also specify header components for groups
{
headerName: "Medals",
// custom header component
// component specified in frameworkComponents
headerGroupComponent: 'myHeaderGroupComponent',
children: [
{headerName: "Gold", field: "gold"},
{headerName: "Silver", field: "silver"},
{headerName: "Gold", field: "bronze"}
]
}
}]
For more information on declaring columns please refer to the Column Definition Docs, and for grouped columns please refer to the Grouped Column Definition Docs.
Grid vs Your Responsibilities
A Header Component allows customising the inside part of the header. The component is wrapped inside a header cell so that the grid can take care of some complex logic that you should not be worried about, eg the resizing and moving of columns. The HTML of the header cell is similar to the following:
<!-- the ag-header-cell is always provided by AG Grid -->
<!-- column moving and resize logic is put on this element by the grid -->
<div class="ag-header-cell">
<!-- AG Grid will also always provide a resize bar (if column resizing
is enabled) and take care of all the resize logic. the grid usually
floats this element to the right.-->
<div class="ag-header-cell-resize"></div>
<!-- checkbox for selection, if turned on.
the grid usually floats this element to the left. -->
<div class="ag-header-select-all"></div>
<!-- the header component - this is the piece that you can customise -->
<div class="ag-header-component"></div>
The grid is always responsible for the following:
- Resizing: When enabled, the grid will put an invisible widget to be grabbed by the mouse for resizing.
- Checkbox Selection: When enabled, the grid puts a checkbox for 'select all' in the header.
The header component (your bit) will be responsible for the following:
- Sorting: You will need to process user interaction for sorting. The default grid component sorts when the user clicks the header with the mouse. You may also need to display icons as the sort state of the column changes.
- Filtering: You do not filter via the column (you filter from inside the menu), however you may need to display icons as the filter state of the column changes.
- Menu: If you want the user to be able to open the column menu, you will need to manage this user interaction. The default grid component provides a button for the user to click to show the menu.
- Anything Else: Whatever you want, you are probably creating a custom header to add your own functionality in.
Sorting
How you interact with the user for sorting (eg do you listen for mouse clicks?) is up to you. The grid helps you by providing column state and events for getting and setting the sort.
After the user requests a sort, you should call ONE of the following:
params.progressSort(multiSort):This is the simplest. Call it to progress the sort on the column to the next stage. Using this uses the grid logic for working out what the next sort stage is (eg 'descending' normally follows 'ascending').
params.setSort(direction, multiSort):Use this to set to sort to a specific state. Use this if you don't want to use the grids logic for working out the next sort state.
// option 1) tell the grid when you want to progress the sorting
myHeaderElement.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
// in this example, we do multi sort if Shift key is pressed
params.progressSort(event.shiftKey);
});
// or option 2) tell the grid when you want to set the sort explicitly
// button that always sorts ASCENDING
mySortAscButton.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
params.setSort('asc', event.shiftKey);
});
// button that always sorts DESCENDING
mySortDescButton.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
params.setSort('desc', event.shiftKey);
});
To know when a column's sort state has change (eg when to update your icons), you should listen for
sortChanged event on the column.
// listen to the column for sort events
column.addEventListener('sortChanged', function() {
// get sort state from column
var sort = column.getSort();
console.log('sort state of column is ' + sort); // prints one of ['asc',desc',null]
// then do what you need, eg set relevant icons visible
var sortingAscending = sort==='asc';
var sortingDescending = sort==='desc';
var notSorting = !sortingAscending && !sortingDescending;
// how you update your GUI accordingly is up to you
});
// don't forget to remove your listener in your destroy code
Filtering
The header doesn't normally initiate filtering. If it does, use the standard grid API to set the filter. The header will typically display icons when the filter is applied. To know when to show a filter icon, listen to the column for filterChanged events.
// listen to the column for filter events
column.addEventListener('filterChanged', function() {
// when filter changes on the col, this will print one of [true,false]
console.log('filter of column is ' + column.isFilterActive());
});
// don't forget to remove your listener in your destroy code
Menu
How you get the user to ask for the column menu is up to you. When you want to display the menu, call the
params.showColumnMenu() callback. The callback takes the HTML element for the button so that it can place the menu over the button (so the menu appears to drop down from the button).
myMenuButton.addEventListener('click', function() {
params.showColumnMenu(myMenuButton);
});
Refresh
The
refresh(params) method gets called when the application updates the Column Definitions. For example the application could set a
headerName attribute and then set the Column Definitions again. In this instance, the Header Component should update the displayed header name.
It is the responsibility of the Header Component to inspect the Column Definition for relevant changes and updated if needed. If the refresh was successful then
true should be returned. If the refresh was no successful then
false should be returned. If
false is returned, then the grid will destroy and recreate the component. This pattern is consistent with the
refresh method of Cell Renderers.
Complementing Params
On top of the parameters provided by the grid, you can also provide your own parameters. This is useful if you want to 'configure' your header component. For example, you might have a header component for formatting currency but that needs the currency symbol.
colDef = {
...
headerComponent: MyHeaderComponent;
headerComponentParams : {
currencySymbol: '£' // the pound symbol will be placed into params
}
}
Grid vs Your Responsibilities
As with normal headers, AG Grid will always handle resize and column moving. The grid does not handle selection checkbox as this feature is only at the non-grouped header level. The header group component (your bit) is responsible for the following:
- Group Open / Close: If the group can expand (one or more columns visibility depends on the open / closed state of the group) then your header group component should handle the interaction with the user for opening and closing groups.
- Anything Else: Whatever you want, it's your component!
Header Group Component Interface
The header group component interface is almost identical to the above header component. The only difference is the
params passed to the
agInit method.
interface IHeaderAngularComp {
// The agInit(params) method is called on group header component once.
// See below for details on the parameters.
agInit(params: IHeaderGroupParams): void;
}
The params passed to
agInit() are as follows:
interface IHeaderGroupParams {
// the column group the header is for
columnGroup: ColumnGroup;
// the text label to render. if the column is using a headerValueGetter,
// the displayName will take this into account.
displayName: string;
// opens / closes the column group
setExpanded(expanded: boolean): void;
}
Opening / Closing Groups
Not all column groups can open and close, so you should display open / close features accordingly. To check if a column group should have open / close functionality, check the
isExpandable() method on the column group.
const showExpandableIcons = this.params.columnGroup.isExpandable()
To check if a column group is open or closed, check the
isExpanded() method on the column group.
const groupIsOpen = this.params.columnGroup.isExpanded();
To open / close a column group, use the
this.params.setExpanded(boolean) method.
// this code toggles the expanded state
const oldValue = this.params.columnGroup.isExpanded();
const newValue = !oldValue;
this.params.setExpanded(newValue);
To know if a group is expanded or collapsed, listen for the
expandedChanged event on the column group.
// get a reference to the original column group
const columnGroup = this.params.columnGroup.getOriginalColumnGroup();
// create listener
const listener = () => { console.log('group was opened or closed'); };
// add listener
columnGroup.addEventListener('expandedChanged', listener);
// don't forget to remove the listener in your destroy method
columnGroup.removeEventListener('expandedChanged', listener);
Example: Header Group Cells
