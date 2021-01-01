JavaScript Grid: Grid Callbacks

isExternalFilterPresent Function Grid calls this method to know if an external filter is present. isExternalFilterPresent = () => boolean;

doesExternalFilterPass Function Should return true if external filter passes, otherwise false . doesExternalFilterPass = (node: RowNode) => boolean;

getRowClass Function Callback version of property rowClass . Function should return a string or an array of strings. getRowClass = (params: GetRowClassParams) => GetRowClass; interface GetRowClassParams { data: object; node: RowNode; rowIndex: number; $scope: object; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: object; } interface GetRowClass { 0: string; 1: string[]; }

getRowStyle Function Callback version of property rowStyle . Function should return an object of CSS values. getRowStyle = (params: GetRowStyleParams) => object; interface GetRowStyleParams { data: object; node: RowNode; rowIndex: number; $scope: object; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: object; }

getRowHeight Function Callback version of property rowHeight . Function should return a positive number of pixels, or return null / undefined to use the default row height. getRowHeight = (params: GetRowHeightParams) => GetRowHeight; interface GetRowHeightParams { node: RowNode; data: object; api: GridApi; context: object; } interface GetRowHeight { 0: number; 1: null; }

getBusinessKeyForNode Function Return a business key for the node. If implemented, each row in the DOM will have an attribute row-id='abc' where abc is what you return as the business key. This is useful for automated testing, as it provides a way for your tool to identify rows based on unique business keys. getBusinessKeyForNode = (node: RowNode) => string;

isGroupOpenByDefault Function (Client-side Row Model only) Allows groups to be open by default. isGroupOpenByDefault = ( params: IsGroupOpenByDefaultParams ) => void; interface IsGroupOpenByDefaultParams { rowNode: RowNode; rowGroupColumn: Column; level: number; field: string; key: string; }

getChildCount Function (For Server-Side Row Model only) Allows setting the child count for a group row. getChildCount = (data: object) => number;

processRowPostCreate Function Allows you to process rows after they are created, so you can do final adding of custom attributes etc. processRowPostCreate = (params: ProcessRowParams) => void; interface ProcessRowParams { eRow: HTMLElement; ePinnedLeftRow: HTMLElement; ePinnedRightRow: HTMLElement; rowIndex: number; node: RowNode; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; addRenderedRowListener: (eventType: string, listener: Function) => void; context: object; }

getRowNodeId Function Allows you to set the ID for a particular row node based on the data. Useful for selection and server side sorting and filtering for paging and virtual pagination. getRowNodeId = (data: object) => string;

isFullWidthCell Function Tells the grid if this row should be rendered as full width isFullWidthCell = (node: RowNode) => boolean;

isRowSelectable Function false to make a row un-selectable. See Callback to be used to determine which rows are selectable. By default rows are selectable, so returnto make a row un-selectable. See Specify Selectable Rows isRowSelectable = (node: RowNode) => boolean;

isRowMaster Function false is returned no detail row will exist for this row. Callback to be used with Master Detail to determine if a row should be a master row. Ifis returned no detail row will exist for this row. isRowMaster = (data: object) => boolean;

postSort Function Callback to perform additional sorting after the grid has sorted the rows. See Post Sort postSort = (nodes: RowNode[]) => void;

navigateToNextHeader Function Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits navigation (arrow) key when a header is focused. navigateToNextHeader = ( params: NavigateToNextHeaderParams ) => HeaderPosition; interface NavigateToNextHeaderParams { key: string; previousHeaderPosition: HeaderPosition | null; nextHeaderPosition: HeaderPosition | null; event: KeyboardEvent; headerRowCount: number; }

tabToNextHeader Function Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits Tab key when a header is focused. tabToNextHeader = ( params: TabToNextHeaderParams ) => HeaderPosition; interface TabToNextHeaderParams { backwards: boolean; previousHeaderPosition: HeaderPosition | null; nextHeaderPosition: HeaderPosition | null; headerRowCount: number; }

navigateToNextCell Function Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits navigation (arrow) key when a cell is focused. navigateToNextCell = ( params: NavigateToNextCellParams ) => CellPosition; interface NavigateToNextCellParams { key: number; previousCellPosition: CellPosition; nextCellPosition: CellPosition | null; event: KeyboardEvent | null; }

tabToNextCell Function Allows overriding the default behaviour for when user hits Tab key when a cell is focused. tabToNextCell = (params: TabToNextCellParams) => CellPosition; interface TabToNextCellParams { backwards: boolean; editing: boolean; previousCellPosition: CellPosition; nextCellPosition: CellPosition; }

getDocument Function Allows overriding what document is used. Currently used by Drag and Drop (may extend to other places in the future). Use this when you want the grid to use a different document than the one available on the global scope. This can happen if docking out components (something which Electron supports). getDocument = () => Document;

getContextMenuItems Function For customising the context menu. getContextMenuItems = ( params: GetContextMenuItemsParams ) => (string | MenuItemDef)[]; interface GetContextMenuItemsParams { defaultItems?: string[]; column: Column; node: RowNode; value: object; api?: GridApi; columnApi?: ColumnApi; context: object; }

getMainMenuItems Function For customising the main 'column header' menu. getMainMenuItems = ( params: GetMainMenuItemsParams ) => void; interface GetMainMenuItemsParams { column: Column; api?: GridApi; columnApi?: ColumnApi; context: object; defaultItems: string[]; }

processCellForClipboard Function Allows you to process cells for the clipboard. Handy if for example you have Date objects that need to have a particular format if importing into Excel. processCellForClipboard = ( params: ProcessCellForClipboardParams ) => object; interface ProcessCellForClipboardParams { value: object; accumulatedRowIndex?: number; node?: RowNode; column: Column; api?: GridApi; columnApi?: ColumnApi; context: object; type: string; }

processCellFromClipboard Function Allows you to process cells from the clipboard. Handy if for example you have number fields, and want to block non-numbers from getting into the grid. processCellFromClipboard = ( params: ProcessCellFromClipboardParams ) => object; interface ProcessCellFromClipboardParams { value: object; accumulatedRowIndex?: number; node?: RowNode; column: Column; api?: GridApi; columnApi?: ColumnApi; context: object; type: string; }

sendToClipboard Function Allows you to get the data that would otherwise go to the clipboard. To be used when you want to control the 'copy to clipboard' operation yourself. sendToClipboard = ( params: SendToClipboardParams ) => void; interface SendToClipboardParams { data: string; }

processSecondaryColDef Function Callback to be used with pivoting, to allow changing the second column definition. processSecondaryColDef = (colDef: ColDef) => void;

processSecondaryColGroupDef Function Callback to be used with pivoting, to allow changing the second column group definition. processSecondaryColGroupDef = (colGroupDef: ColGroupDef) => void;

postProcessPopup Function Allows user to process popups after they are created. Applications can use this if they want to, for example, reposition the popup. postProcessPopup = ( params: PostProcessPopupParams ) => void; interface PostProcessPopupParams { column?: Column; rowNode?: RowNode; ePopup: HTMLElement; type: string; eventSource?: HTMLElement; mouseEvent?: MouseEvent | Touch; }

processChartOptions Function Callback to be used to with charts to override default chart options. See Overriding Chart Options processChartOptions = ( params: ProcessChartOptionsParams ) => void; interface ProcessChartOptionsParams { type: ChartType; options: ChartOptions; }

getChartToolbarItems Function Callback to be used to customise the chart toolbar items. See Configuring Toolbar Items Options: 'chartSettings' , 'chartData' , 'chartFormat' , 'chartLink' , 'chartUnlink' , 'chartDownload' getChartToolbarItems = ( params: GetChartToolbarItemsParams ) => ChartMenuOptions[]; interface GetChartToolbarItemsParams { defaultItems?: ChartMenuOptions[]; api?: GridApi; columnApi?: ColumnApi; }

paginationNumberFormatter Function Allows user to format the numbers in the pagination panel, i.e. 'row count' and 'page number' labels. This is for pagination panel only, to format numbers inside the grid's cells (i.e. your data), then use valueFormatter in the column definitions. paginationNumberFormatter = ( params: PaginationNumberFormatterParams ) => string; interface PaginationNumberFormatterParams { value: number; }

getServerSideStoreParams Function (Server-side Row Model only) Allows providing different params for different levels of grouping. getServerSideStoreParams = ( params: GetServerSideStoreParamsParams ) => GetServerSideStoreParams; interface GetServerSideStoreParamsParams { level: number; parentRowNode?: RowNode; rowGroupColumns: Column[]; pivotColumns: Column[]; pivotMode: boolean; } interface GetServerSideStoreParams { storeType?: 'full' | 'partial'; maxBlocksInCache?: number; cacheBlockSize?: number; }

isServerSideGroupOpenByDefault Function (Server-side Row Model only) Allows groups to be open by default. isServerSideGroupOpenByDefault = ( params: IsServerSideGroupOpenByDefaultParams ) => void; interface IsServerSideGroupOpenByDefaultParams { data: object; rowNode: RowNode; }

isApplyServerSideTransaction Function (Server-side Row Model only) Allows cancelling transactions. isApplyServerSideTransaction = ( params: IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams ) => boolean; interface IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams { transaction: ServerSideTransaction; parentNode: RowNode; storeInfo: object; }

isServerSideGroup Function (Server-side Row Model and Tree Data only) Allows specifying which rows are expandable. isServerSideGroup = (data: object) => boolean;