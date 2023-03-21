What's New in AG Grid
See what's new in recent AG Grid versions.
See release notes
November 29th 2023
LatestMajor
Version 31.0.0Read more →
Feature Highlights
- Save/Restore the initial Grid State as a single object
- New Quartz Theme
- Column Header resizing and moving via keyboard
- Prevent Group Column reordering and removal
- Pagination Panel Page Size Selector
See release notes
September 26th 2023
Version 30.2.0Read more →
Feature Highlights
See release notes
August 22nd 2023
Version 30.1.0Read more →
Feature Highlights
See release notes
June 19th 2023
Version 30.0.0Read more →
Feature Highlights
See release notes
April 20th 2023
Version 29.3.0Read more →
Feature Highlights
See release notes
March 21st 2023
Version 29.2.0Read more →
Feature Highlights