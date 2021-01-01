React Data Grid: Saving Content

This section outlines the flow of saving cell content after editing. That is the process that values go through from leaving the editors and then into your data.

The different parts of the grid concerned with saving cell values are as follows:

Value Parser: Allows you to parse values after an edit.

Value Setter: Allows you to put values back into the underlying data.

Saving Flow

It is helpful to understand how value parsers, setters and cell editors work together to provide the end result. The flow diagram below illustrates how these different steps work together.