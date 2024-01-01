React Data GridMenu Item Component - Imperative
This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom menu item components when the grid option
reactiveCustomComponents is not set. This behaviour is deprecated, and you should instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Menu Item page.
If you are not Providing Custom Behaviour, then declaring custom menu item components imperatively is similar to with
reactiveCustomComponents enabled. However the props will be slightly different (see Custom Menu Item Parameters).
If providing custom behaviour, then the component setup will be different, and is demonstrated in the following example.
Custom Menu Item Interface
The interface for a custom menu item component is as follows:
interface IMenuItem {
// optional methods
// Configure the default grid behaviour for this item, including styling,
// and mouse and keyboard interactions.
// Return `true` to use all default behaviour, `false` to use no default behaviour
// (equivalent to `configureDefaults` not being defined),
// or `IMenuConfigParams` to choose what default behaviour to use.
configureDefaults(): boolean | IMenuConfigParams;
// Called when the item is activated/deactivated, either via mouseover or keyboard navigation.
setActive(active: boolean): void;
// If the item has a sub menu, called when the sub menu is opened/closed.
setExpanded(expanded: boolean): void;
// Called when the item is selected, e.g. clicked or Enter is pressed.
select(): void;
}
Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the
setActive callback) with
forwardRef and
useImperativeHandle.
Custom Menu Item Parameters
When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via
props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.
If custom params are provided via the
menuItemDef.menuItemParams property, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.
Properties available on the
IMenuItemParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface.
on
Callback to let the menu know that the current item has become active. Required if updating the active status within the menu item.
level
Typenumber
Level within the menu tree (starts at 0).
is
Returns
true if another sub menu is open.
open
Open the sub menu for this item.
activateFirstItem If
true, activate the first item in the sub menu.
close
Close the sub menu for this item.
close
Close the entire menu.
update
Update the grid-provided tooltip for this item.
sub
If this item is a sub menu, contains a list of menu item definitions
menu
Provide a custom menu item component. See Menu Item Component for framework specific implementation details.
menu
Parameters to be passed to the custom menu item component specified in
menuItem.
name
Typestring
Name of the menu item.
disabled
Typeboolean
Set to
true to display the menu item as disabled.
shortcut
Typestring
Shortcut text displayed inside menu item. Setting this doesn’t actually create a keyboard shortcut binding.
action
TypeFunction
Function that gets executed when item is chosen.
checked
Typeboolean
Set to true to provide a check beside the option.
icon
TypeElement | string
The icon to display, either a DOM element or HTML string.
css
CSS classes to apply to the menu item.
tooltip
Typestring
Tooltip text to be displayed for the menu item.
suppress
If
true, will keep the menu open when the item is selected. Note that if this item has a sub menu, it will always remain open regardless of this property.
api
TypeGridApi
The grid api.
context
TypeTContext
Application context as set on
gridOptions.context.