React Data GridFloating Filter Component - Imperative
This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom floating filter components when the grid option
reactiveCustomComponents is not set. It is strongly recommended to instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Floating Filter page.
An example floating filter component looks like this:
export default forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const [value, setValue] = useState('');
const [type, setType] = useState('contains');
// expose AG Grid Filter Lifecycle callbacks
useImperativeHandle(ref, () => {
return {
onParentModelChanged(parentModel) {
setType(parentModel == null ? 'contains' : parentModel.type);
setValue(parentModel == null ? null : parentModel.filter);
},
};
});
const onChange = ({ target: { value: newValue }}) => {
setValue(newValue);
props.parentFilterInstance((instance) => {
instance.onFloatingFilterChanged(type, newValue === '' ? null : newValue);
});
};
return (
<input
value={value}
type="text"
onChange={onChange}
/>
);
});
In the following example you can see how the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Total columns have a custom floating filter
NumberFloatingFilter. This filter substitutes the standard floating filter for an input box that the user can change to adjust how many medals of each column to filter by based on a greater than filter.
Custom Floating Filter Interface
The interface for a custom floating filter component is as follows:
interface IFloatingFilterReactComp {
// Gets called every time the parent filter changes. Your floating
// filter would typically refresh its UI to reflect the new filter
// state. The provided parentModel is what the parent filter returns
// from its getModel() method. The event is the FilterChangedEvent
// that the grid fires.
onParentModelChanged(parentModel: any, event: FilterChangedEvent): void;
// Gets called every time the popup is shown, after the GUI returned in
// getGui is attached to the DOM. If the filter popup is closed and re-opened, this method is
// called each time the filter is shown. This is useful for any logic that requires attachment
// before executing, such as putting focus on a particular DOM element.
afterGuiAttached?(params?: IAfterGuiAttachedParams): void;
}
Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the
onParentModelChanged callback) with
forwardRef and
useImperativeHandle.
Custom Floating Filter Parameters
When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via
props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.
If custom params are provided via the
colDef.floatingFilterComponentParams property, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.
Properties available on the
IFloatingFilterParams<P = InbuiltParentType, TData = any, TContext = any> interface.
column
TypeColumn
The column this filter is for.
filter
The params object passed to the filter. This is to allow the floating filter access to the configuration of the parent filter. For example, the provided filters use debounceMs from the parent filter params.
suppress
Boolean flag to indicate if the button in the floating filter that opens the parent filter in a popup should be displayed.
current
This is a shortcut to invoke getModel on the parent filter. If the parent filter doesn't exist (filters are lazily created as needed) then it returns null rather than calling getModel() on the parent filter.
parent
Gets a reference to the parent filter. The result is returned asynchronously via a callback as the parent filter may not exist yet. If it does not exist, it is created and asynchronously returned (AG Grid itself does not create components asynchronously, however if providing a framework provided filter e.g. React, it might be). The floating filter can then call any method it likes on the parent filter. The parent filter will typically provide its own method for the floating filter to call to set the filter. For example, if creating custom filter A, it should have a method your floating A can call to set the state when the user updates via the floating filter.
show
Shows the parent filter popup.
api
TypeGridApi
The grid api.
context
TypeTContext
Application context as set on
gridOptions.context.