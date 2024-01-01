This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom filter components when the grid option reactiveCustomComponents is not set. It is strongly recommended to instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Filter page.

An example filter component looks like this:

export default forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const [ model , setModel ] = useState ( null ) ; useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => { return { doesFilterPass ( params ) { ... return rowMatchesFilter ; } , isFilterActive ( ) { return model != null ; } , getModel ( ) { return model ; } , setModel ( model ) { setModel ( model ) ; } } } ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { props . filterChangedCallback ( ) } , [ model ] ) ; return ( < div > < input type = " text " value = { model == null ? '' : model } onChange = { ( { target : { value } } ) => setModel ( value === '' ? null : value ) } /> </ div > ) ; } ) ;

The example below shows two custom filters. The first is on the Athlete column and demonstrates a filter with "fuzzy" matching and the second is on the Year column with preset options.

Custom Filter Interface

The interface for a custom filter component is as follows:

interface IFilterReactComp { isFilterActive ( ) : boolean ; doesFilterPass ( params : IDoesFilterPassParams ) : boolean ; getModel ( ) : any ; setModel ( model : any ) : void ; onNewRowsLoaded ? ( ) : void ; onAnyFilterChanged ? ( ) : void ; refresh ? ( newParams : IFilterParams ) : boolean ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; getModelAsString ? ( model : any ) : string ; afterGuiAttached ? ( params ? : IAfterGuiAttachedParams ) : void ; afterGuiDetached ? ( ) : void ; }

Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the doesFilterPass callback) with forwardRef and useImperativeHandle .

Custom Filter Parameters

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.

If custom params are provided via the colDef.filterParams property, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.

Properties available on the IFilterParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface. filter Changed Callback Type Function A function callback to be called when the filter changes. The grid will then respond by filtering the grid data. The callback takes one optional parameter which, if included, will get merged to the FilterChangedEvent object (useful for passing additional information to anyone listening to this event, however such extra attributes are not used by the grid). More details filter Modified Callback Type Function A function callback, to be optionally called, when the filter UI changes. The grid will respond with emitting a FilterModifiedEvent. Apart from emitting the event, the grid takes no further action. More details column Type Column The column this filter is for. col Def Type ColDef The column definition for the column. row Model Type IRowModel The row model, helpful for looking up data values if needed. If the filter needs to know which rows are a) in the table, b) currently visible (i.e. not already filtered), c) which groups, d) what order - all of this can be read from the rowModel. More details get Value Type Function Get the cell value for the given row node and column, which can be the column ID, definition, or Column object. If no column is provided, the column this filter is on will be used. More details does Row Pass Other Filter Type Function A function callback, call with a node to be told whether the node passes all filters except the current filter. This is useful if you want to only present to the user values that this filter can filter given the status of the other filters. The set filter uses this to remove from the list, items that are no longer available due to the state of other filters (like Excel type filtering). More details api Type GridApi The grid api. context Type TContext Application context as set on gridOptions.context .

IDoesFilterPassParams

The method doesFilterPass(params) takes the following as a parameter:

Properties available on the IDoesFilterPassParams<TData = any> interface. node Type IRowNode The row node in question. data Type TData The data part of the row node in question.

Accessing the React Component Instance

AG Grid allows you to get a reference to the filter instances via api.getColumnFilterInstance(colKey) .