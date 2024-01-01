This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom date components when the grid option reactiveCustomComponents is not set. It is strongly recommended to instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Date page.

An example date component looks like this:

export default forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const dateRef = useRef ( null ) ; const [ date , setDate ] = useState ( null ) ; useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => { return { getDate ( params ) { return dateRef . current ; } , setDate ( ) { dateRef . current = date ; setDate ( date ) ; } , } } ) ; const onDateChange = ( newDate ) => { setDate ( newDate ) ; dateRef . current = newDate ; props . onDateChanged ( ) ; } return ( < input type = " date " value = { convertToString ( date ) } onChange = { ( { target : { value } } ) => onDateChange ( convertToDate ( value ) ) } /> ) ; } ) ;

The example below shows how to register a custom date component that contains an extra floating calendar picker rendered from the filter field. The problem with this approach is that we have no control over third party components and therefore no way to implement a preventDefault when the user clicks on the Calendar Picker (for more info see Custom Floating Filter Example). Our way of fixing this problem is to add the ag-custom-component-popup class to the floating calendar.

The interface for a custom date component is as follows:

interface IDateReactComp { // Returns the current date represented by this component getDate(): Date | null; // Sets the date represented by this component setDate(date: Date | null): void; onParamsUpdated?(params: IDateParams): void; // When used in a floating filter, a hook to perform any necessary operations // when the column definition is updated. refresh?(params: IDateParams): void; // Optional: Sets the disabled state of this component setDisabled?(disabled: boolean): void; // Optional: Sets the current input placeholder setInputPlaceholder?(placeholder: string): void; // Optional: Sets the current input aria label setInputAriaLabel?(placeholder: string): void; // Optional: A hook to perform any necessary operation just after // the GUI for this component has been rendered on the screen. // If a parent popup is closed and reopened (e.g. for filters), // this method is called each time the component is shown. // This is useful for any logic that requires attachment before executing, // such as putting focus on a particular DOM element. afterGuiAttached?(params?: IAfterGuiAttachedParams): void; getReactContainerStyle?: () => {}; getReactContainerClasses?: () => string[]; }

Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the getDate callback) with forwardRef and useImperativeHandle .

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell & row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.