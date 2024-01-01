This page describes the old imperative way of declaring custom cell editor components when the grid option reactiveCustomComponents is not set. It is strongly recommended to instead use the new behaviour described on the Custom Cell Editor page.

An example cell editor component looks like this:

export default forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const [ value , setValue ] = useState ( props . value ) ; useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => { return { getValue ( ) { return value ; } , } ; } ) ; return ( < input type = " text " value = { value || '' } onChange = { ( { target : { value : newValue } } ) => setValue ( newValue ) ) } /> ) ; } ) ;

The example below shows a few cell editors in action.

The Doubling Cell Editor will double a given input and reject values over a 1000

Cell Editor will double a given input and reject values over a 1000 The Mood Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated editor with values changed depending on the smiley chosen

Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated editor with values changed depending on the smiley chosen The Numeric Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated numeric editor to the Doubling editor, with increased input validation

Custom Cell Editor Interface

The interface for a custom cell editor component is as follows:

interface ICellEditorReactComp { getValue ( ) : any ; isCancelBeforeStart ? ( ) : boolean ; isCancelAfterEnd ? ( ) : boolean ; focusIn ? ( ) : boolean ; focusOut ? ( ) : boolean ; }

Note that you will need to expose the lifecycle/callback methods (for example, the getValue callback) with forwardRef and useImperativeHandle .

Custom Cell Editor Parameters

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell and row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.

If custom params are provided via the colDef.cellEditorParams property, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.

Properties available on the ICellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any, TContext = any> interface. value Type TValue | null | undefined Current value of the cell event Key Type string | null Key value of key that started the edit, eg 'Enter' or 'F2' - non-printable characters appear here column Type Column Grid column col Def Type ColDef Column definition node Type IRowNode Row node for the cell data Type TData Row data row Index Type number Editing row index cell Started Edit Type boolean If doing full row edit, this is true if the cell is the one that started the edit (eg it is the cell the use double clicked on, or pressed a key on etc). on Key Down Type Function callback to tell grid a key was pressed - useful to pass control key events (tab, arrows etc) back to grid - however you do More details stop Editing Type Function Callback to tell grid to stop editing the current cell. Call with input parameter true to prevent focus from moving to the next cell after editing stops in case the grid property enterNavigatesVerticallyAfterEdit=true More details e Grid Cell Type HTMLElement A reference to the DOM element representing the grid cell that your component will live inside. Useful if you want to add event listeners or classes at this level. This is the DOM element that gets browser focus when selecting cells. parse Value Type Function Utility function to parse a value using the column's colDef.valueParser More details format Value Type Function Utility function to format a value using the column's colDef.valueFormatter More details api Type GridApi The grid api. context Type TContext Application context as set on gridOptions.context .

Accessing Cell Editor Instances

After the grid has created an instance of a cell editor for a cell it is possible to access that instance. This is useful if you want to call a method that you provide on the cell editor that has nothing to do with the operation of the grid. Accessing cell editors is done using the grid API getCellEditorInstances(params) .

get Cell Editor Instances Type Function Returns the list of active cell editor instances. Optionally provide parameters to restrict to certain columns / row nodes. More details

If you are doing normal editing, then only one cell is editable at any given time. For this reason if you call getCellEditorInstances() with no params, it will return back the editing cell's editor if a cell is editing, or an empty list if no cell is editing.

An example of calling getCellEditorInstances() is as follows: