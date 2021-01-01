React Data Grid: Column API
Below are listed all the column API methods.
Column Keys
Some of the API methods take Column Key (named
colKey) which has type
Column | string. This means you can pass either a
Column object (that you receive from calling one of the other methods) or you pass in the Column ID (which is a
string). The Column ID is a property of the column definition. If you do not provide the Column ID, the grid will create one for you (first by trying to use the field if it is unique, otherwise it will generate an ID).
Columns
getColumn
Function
Returns the column with the given
colKey, which can either be the
colId (a string) or the
colDef (an object).
getAllColumns
Function
Returns all the columns, regardless of visible or not.
getAllGridColumns
Function
Returns all the grid columns, same as
getAllColumns(), except a) it has the order of the columns that are presented in the grid and b) it's after the 'pivot' step, so if pivoting, has the value columns for the pivot.
State
See Column State
getColumnState
Function
Gets the state of the columns. Typically used when saving column state.
applyColumnState
Function
Applies the state of the columns from a previous state. Returns
false if one or more columns could not be found.
resetColumnState
Function
Sets the state back to match the originally provided column definitions.
getColumnGroupState
Function
Gets the state of the column groups. Typically used when saving column group state.
setColumnGroupState
Function
Sets the state of the column group state from a previous state.
resetColumnGroupState
Function
Sets the state back to match the originally provided column definitions.
Column Groups
See Column Groups
getColumnGroup
Function
Returns the column group with the given name. See Column Groups.
setColumnGroupOpened
Function
Call this if you want to open or close a column group.
Sizing
See Column Sizing
setColumnWidth
Function
Sets the column width on a single column. The finished flag gets included in the resulting event and not used internally by the grid. The finished flag is intended for dragging, where a dragging action will produce many
columnWidth events, so the consumer of events knows when it receives the last event in a stream. The finished parameter is optional, and defaults to
true.
setColumnWidths
Function
Sets the column widths on multiple columns. This method offers better performance than calling
setColumnWidth multiple times. The finished flag gets included in the resulting event and not used internally by the grid. The finished flag is intended for dragging, where a dragging action will produce many
columnWidth events, so the consumer of events knows when it receives the last event in a stream. The finished parameter is optional, and defaults to
true.
sizeColumnsToFit
Function
Gets the grid to size the columns to the specified width in pixels, e.g.
sizeColumnsToFix(900). To have the grid fit the columns to the grid's width, use the Grid API
gridApi.sizeColumnsToFit() instead.
autoSizeColumn
Function
Auto-sizes a column based on its contents.
autoSizeColumns
Function
Same as
autoSizeColumn, but provide a list of column keys.
autoSizeAllColumns
Function
Calls
autoSizeColumns on all displayed columns.
Moving
See Column Moving
moveColumn
Function
Moves a column to
toIndex. The column is first removed, then added at the
toIndex location, thus index locations will change to the right of the column after the removal.
moveColumns
Function
Same as
moveColumn but works on list.
moveColumnByIndex
Function
Same as
moveColumn but works on index locations.
Pinning
See Column Pinning
isPinning
Function
Returns
true if pinning left or right, otherwise
false.
isPinningLeft
Function
Returns
true if pinning left, otherwise
false.
isPinningRight
Function
Returns
true if pinning right, otherwise
false.
setColumnPinned
Function
Sets the column pinned / unpinned. Key can be the column ID, field,
ColDef object or
Column object.
setColumnsPinned
Function
Same as
setColumnPinned, but provide a list of column keys.
Visibility and Display
setColumnVisible
Function
Sets the visibility of a column. Key can be the column ID or
Column object.
setColumnsVisible
Function
Same as
setColumnVisible, but provide a list of column keys.
getDisplayNameForColumn
Function
Returns the display name for a column. Useful if you are doing your own header rendering and want the grid to work out if
headerValueGetter is used, or if you are doing your own column management GUI, to know what to show as the column name.
getDisplayNameForColumnGroup
Function
Returns the display name for a column group (when grouping columns).
getDisplayedColAfter
Function
Returns the column to the right of the provided column, taking into consideration open / closed column groups and visible columns. This is useful if you need to know what column is beside yours e.g. if implementing your own cell navigation.
getDisplayedColBefore
Function
Same as
getVisibleColAfter except gives column to the left.
getAllDisplayedVirtualColumns
Function
Same as
getAllGridColumns(), except only returns rendered columns, i.e. columns that are not within the viewport and therefore not rendered, due to column virtualisation, are not displayed.
getDisplayedCenterColumns
Returns all columns currently displayed (e.g. are visible and if in a group, the group is showing the columns) for the pinned left, centre and pinned right portions of the grid.
Returns:
Column[]
getLeftDisplayedColumnGroups
Returns all 'root' column headers. If you are not grouping columns, these return the columns. If you are grouping, these return the top level groups - you can navigate down through each one to get the other lower level headers and finally the columns at the bottom.
Returns:
ColumnGroupChild[]
Value Columns
Methods for management of value column aggregates (for aggregating when grouping or pivoting).
getValueColumns
Function
Get value columns.
addValueColumn
Function
Add a value column.
addValueColumns
Function
Same as
addValueColumn but provide a list.
removeValueColumn
Function
Remove a value column.
removeValueColumns
Function
Same as
removeValueColumns but provide a list.
setColumnAggFunc
Function
Sets the agg function for a column.
aggFunc can be one of
'min' | 'max' | 'sum'.
Row Grouping
See Row Grouping
getRowGroupColumns
Function
Get row group columns.
setRowGroupColumns
Function
Set the row group columns.
addRowGroupColumn
Function
Add a column to the row groups.
addRowGroupColumns
Function
Same as
addRowGroupColumn but provide a list of columns
removeRowGroupColumn
Function
Remove a column from the row groups.
removeRowGroupColumns
Function
Same as
removeRowGroupColumn but provide a list of columns.
moveRowGroupColumn
Function
Move the column to a new position in the row grouping order.
Pivoting
See Pivoting
isPivotMode
Function
Get the pivot mode.
setPivotMode
Function
Set the pivot mode.
getPivotColumns
Function
Get the pivot columns.
setPivotColumns
Function
Set the pivot columns.
addPivotColumn
Function
Add a pivot column.
addPivotColumns
Function
Same as
addPivotColumn but provide a list of columns.
removePivotColumn
Function
Remove a pivot column.
removePivotColumns
Function
Same as
removePivotColumn but provide a list of columns.
getSecondaryPivotColumn
Function
Returns the pivot column for the given
pivotKeys and
valueColId. Useful to then call operations on the pivot column.
getPrimaryColumns
Function
Returns the grid's primary columns. See Primary vs Secondary Columns.
getSecondaryColumns
Function
Returns the grid's secondary columns.