React Grid: Row Pinning

Pinned rows appear either above or below the normal rows of a table. This feature in other grids is also known as Frozen Rows or Floating Rows.

To put pinned rows into your grid, set pinnedTopRowData or pinnedBottomRowData in the same way as you would set normal data into rowData .

After the grid is created, you can update the pinned rows by calling api.setPinnedTopRowData(rows) and setPinnedBottomRowData(rows) .

Cell Editing

Cell editing can take place as normal on pinned rows.

Cell Rendering

Cell rendering can take place as normal on pinned rows. There is an additional colDef.pinnedRowCellRenderer property you can use to give a pinned row cell a different cellRenderer to the other cells. If both cellRenderer and pinnedRowCellRenderer are provided, pinned rows will use pinnedRowCellRenderer over cellRenderer .

Example

The example below shows pinned rows. Select the number of rows you want to pin at the top and the bottom using the selection above the grid.

In this example we're using Components to render custom pinned row values for Athlete and Age (colour blue and italics respectively).

Non Supported Items

Pinned rows are not part of the main row model. For this reason, the following is not possible: