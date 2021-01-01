React Grid: Group Cell Renderer

If you are grouping in the grid, then you will need to provide a group cell renderer as the group cell renderer is what provides the user with the expand and collapse functionality.

The key for the group cell renderer is agGroupCellRenderer .

The grid's group cell renderer takes many parameters to configure it. Here is an example of a column and it's configuration:

const cellRendererParams = { suppressCount : true , suppressDoubleClickExpand : true , checkbox : true , innerRenderer : myInnerRenderer , footerValueGetter : myFooterValueGetter } ; < AgGridReact > { } < AgGridColumn showRowGroup = { true } cellRenderer = " agGroupCellRenderer " cellRendererParams = { cellRendererParams } /> </ AgGridReact >

The set of parameters for the group cell renderer are:

suppressCount: One of [true, false] , if true , count is not displayed beside the name.

One of , if , count is not displayed beside the name. checkbox: One of [true, false] , if true , a selection checkbox is included.

One of , if , a selection checkbox is included. suppressPadding: Set to true to not including any padding (indentation) in the child rows.

Set to to not including any padding (indentation) in the child rows. suppressDoubleClickExpand: Set to true to suppress expand on double click.

Set to to suppress expand on double click. suppressEnterExpand: Set to true to suppress expand on Enter key.

Set to to suppress expand on key. innerRenderer: The renderer to use for inside the cell (after grouping functions are added).

The renderer to use for inside the cell (after grouping functions are added). footerValueGetter: The value getter for the footer text. Can be a function or expression.

Example Group cellRenderer

Below shows an example of configuring a group cell renderer. The example setup is not realistic as it has many columns configured for the showing the groups. The reason for this is to demonstrate different group column configurations side by side. In your application, you will typically have one column for showing the groups.

The example is built up as follows: