React Grid: Loading Cell Renderer

Loading cell renderers allow you to add your own loading renderers to AG Grid. Use these when the provided loading renderers do not meet your requirements.

Simple Loading Cell Renderer Component

Below is a simple example of loading cell renderer component as a Hook:

export default props => { return ( < div className = " ag-overlay-loading-center " style = { { backgroundColor : 'lightsteelblue' , height : '9%' } } > < i className = " fas fa-hourglass-half " > { props . loadingMessage } </ i > </ div > ) ; } ;

And here is the same example as a Class-based Component:

export default class CustomLoadingCellRenderer extends Component { render ( ) { return ( < div className = " ag-custom-loading-cell " style = { { paddingLeft : '10px' , lineHeight : '25px' } } > < i className = " fas fa-spinner fa-pulse " > </ i > < span > { this . props . loadingMessage } </ span > </ div > ) ; } }

Example: Custom Loading Cell Renderer

The example below demonstrates how to provide custom loading cell renderer component to the grid. Notice the following:

Custom Loading Cell Renderer is supplied by name via gridOptions.loadingCellRenderer .

is supplied by name via . Custom Loading Cell Renderer Parameters are supplied using gridOptions.loadingCellRendererParams .

Loading Cell Renderer Component

Any valid React component can be a Loading Cell Renderer Component.

When a custom Loading Cell Renderer Component is instantiated within the the grid the following will be made available on props :

interface ILoadingCellRendererParams { loadingMessage ? : string api : GridApi ; }

Registering Loading Cell Renderer Components

See the section registering custom components for details on registering and using custom loading cell renderers.