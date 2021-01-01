React Grid: Loading Cell Renderer
Loading cell renderers allow you to add your own loading renderers to AG Grid. Use these when the provided loading renderers do not meet your requirements.
Simple Loading Cell Renderer Component
Below is a simple example of loading cell renderer component as a Hook:
export default props => {
return (
<div className="ag-overlay-loading-center" style={{backgroundColor: 'lightsteelblue', height: '9%'}}>
<i className="fas fa-hourglass-half"> {props.loadingMessage} </i>
</div>
);
};
And here is the same example as a Class-based Component:
export default class CustomLoadingCellRenderer extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="ag-custom-loading-cell" style={{paddingLeft: '10px', lineHeight: '25px'}}>
<i className="fas fa-spinner fa-pulse"></i> <span> {this.props.loadingMessage}</span>
</div>
);
}
}
Example: Custom Loading Cell Renderer
The example below demonstrates how to provide custom loading cell renderer component to the grid. Notice the following:
- Custom Loading Cell Renderer is supplied by name via
gridOptions.loadingCellRenderer.
- Custom Loading Cell Renderer Parameters are supplied using
gridOptions.loadingCellRendererParams.
Loading Cell Renderer Component
Any valid React component can be a Loading Cell Renderer Component.
When a custom Loading Cell Renderer Component is instantiated within the the grid the following will be made available on
props:
interface ILoadingCellRendererParams {
// an optional template for the loading cell renderer
loadingMessage?: string
// The grid API
api: GridApi;
}
Registering Loading Cell Renderer Components
See the section registering custom components for details on registering and using custom loading cell renderers.