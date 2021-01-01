React Data Grid: Header Components

You can specify what header renderer to use at the column definition level. If not specified, the grid's default header rendering components will be used.

There are two types of header components:

Header Component : For rendering the normal column headers. Configured for columns.

: For rendering the normal column headers. Configured for columns. Header Group Component: For rendering column groups. Configured for column groups.

Simple Header Component

Below is a simple example of header component as a Hook:

export default props => { const [ ascSort , setAscSort ] = useState ( 'inactive' ) ; const [ descSort , setDescSort ] = useState ( 'inactive' ) ; const [ noSort , setNoSort ] = useState ( 'inactive' ) ; const refButton = useRef ( null ) ; const onMenuClicked = ( ) => { props . showColumnMenu ( refButton . current ) ; } const onSortChanged = ( ) => { setAscSort ( props . column . isSortAscending ( ) ? 'active' : 'inactive' ) ; setDescSort ( props . column . isSortDescending ( ) ? 'active' : 'inactive' ) ; setNoSort ( ! props . column . isSortAscending ( ) && ! props . column . isSortDescending ( ) ? 'active' : 'inactive' ) ; } const onSortRequested = ( order , event ) => { props . setSort ( order , event . shiftKey ) ; } useEffect ( ( ) => { props . column . addEventListener ( 'sortChanged' , onSortChanged ) ; onSortChanged ( ) } , [ ] ) ; let menu = null ; if ( props . enableMenu ) { menu = < div ref = { refButton } className = " customHeaderMenuButton " onClick = { ( ) => onMenuClicked ( ) } > < i className = { ` fa ${ props . menuIcon } ` } > </ i > </ div > ; } let sort = null ; if ( props . enableSorting ) { sort = < div style = { { display : "inline-block" } } > < div onClick = { event => onSortRequested ( 'asc' , event ) } onTouchEnd = { event => onSortRequested ( 'asc' , event ) } className = { ` customSortDownLabel ${ ascSort } ` } > < i class = " fa fa-long-arrow-alt-down " > </ i > </ div > < div onClick = { event => onSortRequested ( 'desc' , event ) } onTouchEnd = { event => onSortRequested ( 'desc' , event ) } className = { ` customSortUpLabel ${ descSort } ` } > < i class = " fa fa-long-arrow-alt-up " > </ i > </ div > < div onClick = { event => onSortRequested ( '' , event ) } onTouchEnd = { event => onSortRequested ( '' , event ) } className = { ` customSortRemoveLabel ${ noSort } ` } > < i class = " fa fa-times " > </ i > </ div > </ div > ; } return ( < div > { menu } < div className = " customHeaderLabel " > { props . displayName } </ div > { sort } </ div > ) ; } ;

And here is the same example as a Class-based Component:

export default class CustomHeader extends Component { constructor ( props ) { super ( props ) ; this . state = { ascSort : 'inactive' , descSort : 'inactive' , noSort : 'inactive' } ; props . column . addEventListener ( 'sortChanged' , this . onSortChanged . bind ( this ) ) ; } componentDidMount ( ) { this . onSortChanged ( ) ; } render ( ) { let menu = null ; if ( this . props . enableMenu ) { menu = < div ref = { ( menuButton ) => { this . menuButton = menuButton ; } } className = " customHeaderMenuButton " onClick = { this . onMenuClicked . bind ( this ) } > < i className = { ` fa ${ this . props . menuIcon } ` } > </ i > </ div > ; } let sort = null ; if ( this . props . enableSorting ) { sort = < div style = { { display : "inline-block" } } > < div onClick = { this . onSortRequested . bind ( this , 'asc' ) } onTouchEnd = { this . onSortRequested . bind ( this , 'asc' ) } className = { ` customSortDownLabel ${ this . state . ascSort } ` } > < i class = " fa fa-long-arrow-alt-down " > </ i > </ div > < div onClick = { this . onSortRequested . bind ( this , 'desc' ) } onTouchEnd = { this . onSortRequested . bind ( this , 'desc' ) } className = { ` customSortUpLabel ${ this . state . descSort } ` } > < i class = " fa fa-long-arrow-alt-up " > </ i > </ div > < div onClick = { this . onSortRequested . bind ( this , '' ) } onTouchEnd = { this . onSortRequested . bind ( this , '' ) } className = { ` customSortRemoveLabel ${ this . state . noSort } ` } > < i class = " fa fa-times " > </ i > </ div > </ div > ; } return ( < div > { menu } < div className = " customHeaderLabel " > { this . props . displayName } </ div > { sort } </ div > ) ; } onMenuClicked ( ) { this . props . showColumnMenu ( this . menuButton ) ; } onSortChanged ( ) { this . setState ( { ascSort : this . props . column . isSortAscending ( ) ? 'active' : 'inactive' , descSort : this . props . column . isSortDescending ( ) ? 'active' : 'inactive' , noSort : ! this . props . column . isSortAscending ( ) && ! this . props . column . isSortDescending ( ) ? 'active' : 'inactive' } ) ; } onSortRequested ( order , event ) { this . props . setSort ( order , event . shiftKey ) ; } }

Example: Custom Header Component

The example below shows a header component in action. The following can be observed in the demo:

Column moving and resizing is working without requiring any logic in the header component.

Some columns have suppressMenu=true, so the header component doesn't show the menu.

Some columns have sortable=false, so the header component doesn't add sorting logic.

The header component uses additional parameters to allowing configuring the menu icon.

Header Component Interface

The interface for a custom header component is as follows:

interface IHeaderReactComp { refresh ? ( params : IHeaderParams ) : HTMLElement ; }

Note that if you're using Hooks for Grid Components that have lifecycle/callbacks that the grid will call (for example, the refresh callback from an Editor Component), then you'll need to expose them with forwardRef & useImperativeHandle . Please refer to the Hook documentation (or the examples on this page) for more information.

Custom Header Parameters

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell & row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.

If the user provides params via the colDef.headerComponentParams attribute, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.

interface IHeaderParams { column : Column ; displayName : string ; enableSorting : boolean ; enableMenu : boolean ; eGridHeader : HTMLElement ; progressSort ( multiSort : boolean ) : void ; setSort ( sort : string , multiSort ? : boolean ) : void ; showColumnMenu ( menuButton : HTMLElement ) : void ; api : any ; }

Specifying Header Components

You specify the Header Component, as well Header Group Components, in the column definition (or you can set in the default column definition to impact all columns).

If you're not familiar with registering Custom Components for use within the Grid please refer the the Registering Components documentation first.

In the definitions below we're registering both a column headerComponent (for the Age column), as well as a headerGroupComponent (for the Medals grouped column).

Note that both the headerComponent and the headerGroupComponent components have already been registered in the Grid's frameworkComponents prop.

< AgGridReact ..grid component props... > < AgGridColumn field = " athlete " /> < AgGridColumn field = " sport " /> <AgGridColumn field="age" headerComponent: "myHeaderComponent" /> <AgGridColumn headerName="Medals" headerGroupComponent: "myHeaderGroupComponent"> < AgGridColumn field = " gold " /> < AgGridColumn field = " silver " /> < AgGridColumn field = " bronze " /> </ AgGridColumn > </ AgGridReact >

For more information on declaring columns please refer to the Column Definition Docs, and for grouped columns please refer to the Grouped Column Definition Docs.

Grid vs Your Responsibilities

A Header Component allows customising the inside part of the header. The component is wrapped inside a header cell so that the grid can take care of some complex logic that you should not be worried about, eg the resizing and moving of columns. The HTML of the header cell is similar to the following:

< div class = " ag-header-cell " > < div class = " ag-header-cell-resize " > </ div > < div class = " ag-header-select-all " > </ div > < div class = " ag-header-component " > </ div >

The grid is always responsible for the following:

Resizing: When enabled, the grid will put an invisible widget to be grabbed by the mouse for resizing.

When enabled, the grid will put an invisible widget to be grabbed by the mouse for resizing. Checkbox Selection: When enabled, the grid puts a checkbox for 'select all' in the header.

The header component (your bit) will be responsible for the following:

Sorting: You will need to process user interaction for sorting. The default grid component sorts when the user clicks the header with the mouse. You may also need to display icons as the sort state of the column changes.

You will need to process user interaction for sorting. The default grid component sorts when the user clicks the header with the mouse. You may also need to display icons as the sort state of the column changes. Filtering: You do not filter via the column (you filter from inside the menu), however you may need to display icons as the filter state of the column changes.

You do not filter via the column (you filter from inside the menu), however you may need to display icons as the filter state of the column changes. Menu: If you want the user to be able to open the column menu, you will need to manage this user interaction. The default grid component provides a button for the user to click to show the menu.

If you want the user to be able to open the column menu, you will need to manage this user interaction. The default grid component provides a button for the user to click to show the menu. Anything Else: Whatever you want, you are probably creating a custom header to add your own functionality in.

Sorting

How you interact with the user for sorting (eg do you listen for mouse clicks?) is up to you. The grid helps you by providing column state and events for getting and setting the sort.

After the user requests a sort, you should call ONE of the following:

params.progressSort(multiSort): This is the simplest. Call it to progress the sort on the column to the next stage. Using this uses the grid logic for working out what the next sort stage is (eg 'descending' normally follows 'ascending'). params.setSort(direction, multiSort): Use this to set to sort to a specific state. Use this if you don't want to use the grids logic for working out the next sort state.

myHeaderElement . addEventListener ( 'click' , function ( event ) { params . progressSort ( event . shiftKey ) ; } ) ; mySortAscButton . addEventListener ( 'click' , function ( event ) { params . setSort ( 'asc' , event . shiftKey ) ; } ) ; mySortDescButton . addEventListener ( 'click' , function ( event ) { params . setSort ( 'desc' , event . shiftKey ) ; } ) ;

To know when a column's sort state has change (eg when to update your icons), you should listen for sortChanged event on the column.

column . addEventListener ( 'sortChanged' , function ( ) { var sort = column . getSort ( ) ; console . log ( 'sort state of column is ' + sort ) ; var sortingAscending = sort === 'asc' ; var sortingDescending = sort === 'desc' ; var notSorting = ! sortingAscending && ! sortingDescending ; } ) ;

Filtering

The header doesn't normally initiate filtering. If it does, use the standard grid API to set the filter. The header will typically display icons when the filter is applied. To know when to show a filter icon, listen to the column for filterChanged events.

column . addEventListener ( 'filterChanged' , function ( ) { console . log ( 'filter of column is ' + column . isFilterActive ( ) ) ; } ) ;

Menu

How you get the user to ask for the column menu is up to you. When you want to display the menu, call the params.showColumnMenu() callback. The callback takes the HTML element for the button so that it can place the menu over the button (so the menu appears to drop down from the button).

myMenuButton . addEventListener ( 'click' , function ( ) { params . showColumnMenu ( myMenuButton ) ; } ) ;

Refresh

The refresh(params) method gets called when the application updates the Column Definitions. For example the application could set a headerName attribute and then set the Column Definitions again. In this instance, the Header Component should update the displayed header name.

It is the responsibility of the Header Component to inspect the Column Definition for relevant changes and updated if needed. If the refresh was successful then true should be returned. If the refresh was no successful then false should be returned. If false is returned, then the grid will destroy and recreate the component. This pattern is consistent with the refresh method of Cell Renderers.

Implementing refresh is entirely optional - if you omit it then the props of the Custom Header Component will get updated when changes occur as per the normal React lifecycle.

Complementing Params

On top of the parameters provided by the grid, you can also provide your own parameters. This is useful if you want to 'configure' your header component. For example, you might have a header component for formatting currency but that needs the currency symbol.

{ } < AgGridColumn field = "age" headerComponent : "myHeaderComponent" headerComponentParams = { { currencySymbol : '£' } } / >

Header Group Component Interface

The header group component interface is almost identical to the above header component. The only difference is the data made available on the instantiated component's props .

The data made available on props are as follows:

interface IHeaderGroupParams { columnGroup : ColumnGroup ; displayName : string ; setExpanded ( expanded : boolean ) : void ; }

Opening / Closing Groups

Not all column groups can open and close, so you should display open / close features accordingly. To check if a column group should have open / close functionality, check the isExpandable() method on the column group.

const showExpandableIcons = this . props . columnGroup . isExpandable ( )

To check if a column group is open or closed, check the isExpanded() method on the column group.

const groupIsOpen = this . props . columnGroup . isExpanded ( ) ;

To open / close a column group, use the this.props.setExpanded(boolean) method.

const oldValue = this . props . columnGroup . isExpanded ( ) ; const newValue = ! oldValue ; this . props . setExpanded ( newValue ) ;

To know if a group is expanded or collapsed, listen for the expandedChanged event on the column group.

const columnGroup = this . props . columnGroup . getOriginalColumnGroup ( ) ; const listener = ( ) => { console . log ( 'group was opened or closed' ) ; } ; columnGroup . addEventListener ( 'expandedChanged' , listener ) ; columnGroup . removeEventListener ( 'expandedChanged' , listener ) ;

Example: Header Group Cells