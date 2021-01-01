React Data Grid: Date Component

You can create your own date components, and AG Grid will use them every time it needs to ask the user for a date value. The date components are currently used in date filters.

Below is a simple example of filter component as a Hook:

export default forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const [ date , setDate ] = useState ( null ) ; const [ picker , setPicker ] = useState ( null ) ; const refFlatPickr = useRef ( ) ; const refInput = useRef ( ) ; const onDateChanged = ( selectedDates ) => { setDate ( selectedDates [ 0 ] ) ; props . onDateChanged ( ) ; } ; useEffect ( ( ) => { setPicker ( flatpickr ( refFlatPickr . current , { onChange : onDateChanged , dateFormat : 'd/m/Y' , wrap : true } ) ) ; } , [ ] ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { if ( picker ) { picker . calendarContainer . classList . add ( 'ag-custom-component-popup' ) ; } } , [ picker ] ) ; useEffect ( ( ) => { if ( picker ) { picker . setDate ( date ) ; } } , [ date , picker ] ) ; useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => ( { getDate ( ) { return date ; } , setDate ( date ) { setDate ( date ) ; } , setInputPlaceholder ( placeholder ) { if ( refInput . current ) { refInput . current . setAttribute ( 'placeholder' , placeholder ) ; } } , setInputAriaLabel ( label ) { if ( refInput . current ) { refInput . current . setAttribute ( 'aria-label' , label ) ; } } } ) ) ; return ( < div className = " ag-input-wrapper custom-date-filter " role = " presentation " ref = { refFlatPickr } > < input type = " text " ref = { refInput } data-input style = { { width : "100%" } } /> < a class = ' input-button ' title = ' clear ' data-clear > < i class = ' fa fa-times ' > </ i > </ a > </ div > ) ; } ) ;

And here is the same example as a Class-based Component:

export default class CustomDateComponent extends Component { constructor ( props ) { super ( props ) ; this . state = { date : null } ; } render ( ) { return ( < div className = " ag-input-wrapper custom-date-filter " role = " presentation " ref = " flatpickr " > < input type = " text " ref = " eInput " data-input style = { { width : "100%" } } /> < a class = ' input-button ' title = ' clear ' data-clear > < i class = ' fa fa-times ' > </ i > </ a > </ div > ) ; } componentDidMount ( ) { this . picker = flatpickr ( this . refs . flatpickr , { onChange : this . onDateChanged . bind ( this ) , dateFormat : 'd/m/Y' , wrap : true } ) ; this . eInput = this . refs . eInput ; this . picker . calendarContainer . classList . add ( 'ag-custom-component-popup' ) ; } getDate ( ) { return this . state . date ; } setDate ( date ) { this . setState ( { date } ) ; this . picker . setDate ( date ) ; } setInputPlaceholder ( placeholder ) { this . eInput . setAttribute ( 'placeholder' , placeholder ) ; } setInputAriaLabel ( label ) { this . eInput . setAttribute ( 'aria-label' , label ) ; } updateAndNotifyAgGrid ( date ) { this . setState ( { date } , this . props . onDateChanged ) ; } onDateChanged = ( selectedDates ) => { this . setState ( { date : selectedDates [ 0 ] } ) ; this . updateAndNotifyAgGrid ( selectedDates [ 0 ] ) ; } ; }

The example below shows how to register a custom date component that contains an extra floating calendar picker rendered from the filter field. The problem with this approach is that we have no control over third party components and therefore no way to implement a preventDefault when the user clicks on the Calendar Picker (for more info see Custom Floating Filter Example). Our way of fixing this problem is to add the ag-custom-component-popup class to the floating calendar.

By default the grid will use the browser provided date picker for Chrome and Firefox (as we think it's nice), but for all other browsers it will just provide a simple text field. You can use your own date picker to AG Grid by providing a custom Date Component as follows:

< AgGridReact frameworkComponents = { { agDateInput : CustomDateComponent } } ...other properties... />

Please see Provided Components for more information about overrided AG Grid provided components (as we're doing here by overriding agDateInput ).

The interface for a custom date component is as follows:

interface { getDate ( ) : Date ; setDate ( date : Date ) : void ; setInputPlaceholder ( placeholder : string ) : void ; setInputAriaLabel ( label : string ) : void ; }

Note that if you're using Hooks for Grid Components that have lifecycle/callbacks that the grid will call (for example, the getDate callback from an Date Component), then you'll need to expose them with forwardRef & useImperativeHandle . Please refer to the Hook documentation (or the examples on this page) for more information.

Custom Filter Parameters

When a React component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell & row values available to you via props - the interface for what is provided is documented below.