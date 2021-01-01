JavaScript Data Grid: Grid Properties
All of these grid properties are available through the
GridOptions interface.
Columns
columnDefs
Array of Column Definitions.
defaultColDef
defaultColGroupDef
A default column group definition. All column group definitions will use these properties. Items defined in the actual column group definition get precedence.
columnTypes
object
An object map of custom column types which contain groups of properties that column definitions can inherit.
colResizeDefault
string
Set to
'shift' to have shift-resize as the default resize operation (same as user holding down Shift while resizing).
Options:
'shift'
suppressAutoSize
boolean
Suppresses auto-sizing columns for columns. In other words, double clicking a column's header's edge will not auto-size.
Default:
false
autoSizePadding
number
Number of pixels to add to a column width after the auto-sizing calculation. Set this if you want to add extra room to accommodate (for example) sort icons, or some other dynamic nature of the header.
Default:
4
skipHeaderOnAutoSize
boolean
Set this to
true to skip the
headerName when
autoSize is called by default. See Resizing Example.
Default:
false
suppressColumnMoveAnimation
boolean
If
true, the
ag-column-moving class is not added to the grid while columns are moving. In the default themes, this results in no animation when moving columns.
Default:
false
suppressMovableColumns
boolean
Set to
true to suppress column moving, i.e. to make the columns fixed position.
Default:
false
suppressFieldDotNotation
boolean
If
true, then dots in field names (e.g.
address.firstline) are not treated as deep references. Allows you to use dots in your field name if you prefer.
Default:
false
unSortIcon
boolean
Set to
true to show the 'no sort' icon. See Example Custom Sorting.
Default:
false
suppressMultiSort
boolean
Set to
true to suppress multi-sort when the user shift-clicks a column header.
Default:
false
suppressMenuHide
boolean
Set to
true to always show the column menu button, rather than only showing when the mouse is over the column header.
Default:
false
autoGroupColumnDef
Allows specifying the group 'auto column' if you are not happy with the default. If grouping, this column definition is included as the first column definition in the grid. If not grouping, this column is not included.
allowDragFromColumnsToolPanel
boolean
Allow reordering and pinning columns by dragging columns from the Columns Tool Panel to the grid.
Default:
false
maintainColumnOrder
boolean
Keeps the order of Columns maintained after new Column Definitions are updated. See Maintain Column Order.
Default:
false
Sort and Filter
quickFilterText
string
Rows are filtered using this text as a quick filter.
cacheQuickFilter
boolean
Set to
true to turn on the quick filter cache, used to improve performance when using the quick filter.
Default:
false
sortingOrder
string[]
Array defining the order in which sorting occurs (if sorting is enabled). Values can be
'asc',
'desc' or
null. For example:
sortingOrder: ['asc', 'desc']. See Example Sorting Order and Animation.
Default:
[null, 'asc', 'desc']
accentedSort
boolean
Set to
true to specify that the sort should take accented characters into account. If this feature is turned on the sort will be slower. See Accented Sort.
Default:
false
multiSortKey
string
Set to
'ctrl' to have multi sorting work using the Ctrl (or Command ⌘ for Mac) key. See Multi Column Sorting.
Options:
'ctrl'
suppressMaintainUnsortedOrder
boolean
Set to
true to suppress sorting of un-sorted data to match original row data. See Big Data Small Transactions.
Default:
false
excludeChildrenWhenTreeDataFiltering
boolean
Set to
true to override the default tree data filtering behaviour to instead exclude child nodes from filter results. See Tree Data Filtering.
Default:
false
Selection
rowSelection
string
Type of Row Selection.
Options:
'single',
'multiple'
rowMultiSelectWithClick
boolean
Set to
true to allow multiple rows to be selected using single click. See Multi Select Single Click.
Default:
false
suppressRowDeselection
boolean
If
true, rows will not be deselected if you hold down Ctrl and click the row or press Space.
Default:
false
suppressRowClickSelection
boolean
If
true, row selection won't happen when rows are clicked. Use when you only want checkbox selection.
Default:
false
suppressCellSelection
boolean
If
true, cells won't be selectable. This means cells will not get keyboard focus when you click on them.
Default:
false
enableRangeSelection
boolean
Set to
true to enable Range Selection.
Default:
false
enableRangeHandle
boolean
Set to
true to enable the Range Handle.
Default:
false
enableFillHandle
boolean
Set to
true to enable the Fill Handle
Default:
false
fillHandleDirection
string
Set to
'x' to force the fill handle direction to horizontal, or set to
'y' to force the fill handle direction to vertical.
Default:
'xy'
Options:
'x',
'y',
'xy'
suppressClearOnFillReduction
boolean
Set this to
true to prevent cell values from being cleared when the Range Selection is reduced by the Fill Handle.
Default:
false
Row Dragging
rowDragManaged
boolean
Set to
true to enable Managed Row Dragging.
Default:
false
suppressRowDrag
boolean
Set to
true to suppress Row Dragging.
Default:
false
suppressMoveWhenRowDragging
boolean
Set to
true to suppress moving rows while dragging the
rowDrag waffle. This option highlights the position where the row will be placed and it will only move the row on mouse up. See Row Dragging.
Default:
false
Editing
singleClickEdit
boolean
Set to
true to enable Single Click Editing for cells, to start editing with a single click.
Default:
false
suppressClickEdit
boolean
Set to
true so that neither single nor double click starts editing. See Single Click, Double Click, No Click Editing.
Default:
false
editType
string
Set to
'fullRow' to enable Full Row Editing. Otherwise leave blank to edit one cell at a time.
Options:
'fullRow'
enableCellChangeFlash
boolean
Set to
true to have cells flash after data changes. See Flashing Data Changes.
Default:
false
cellFlashDelay
number
To be used in combination with
enableCellChangeFlash, this configuration will set the delay in milliseconds of how long a cell should remain in its "flashed" state.
Default:
500
cellFadeDelay
number
To be used in combination with
enableCellChangeFlash, this configuration will set the delay in milliseconds of how long the "flashed" state animation takes to fade away after the timer set by
cellFlashDelay has completed.
Default:
1000
allowShowChangeAfterFilter
boolean
Set to
true to have cells flash after data changes even when the change is due to filtering. See Flashing Data Changes.
Default:
false
stopEditingWhenCellsLoseFocus
boolean
Set this to
true to stop cell editing when grid loses focus. The default is that the grid stays editing until focus goes onto another cell. For inline (non-popup) editors only.
Default:
false
enterMovesDown
boolean
Set both properties to
true to have Excel-style behaviour for the Enter key, i.e. pressing the Enter key will move down to the cell beneath as described here.
Default:
false
Headers
headerHeight
number
The height in pixels for the row containing the column label header. See Header Height.
Default:
25
groupHeaderHeight
number
The height in pixels for the rows containing header column groups. If not specified, it uses
headerHeight. See Header Height.
floatingFiltersHeight
number
The height in pixels for the row containing the floating filters. See Header Height.
Default:
20
pivotHeaderHeight
number
The height in pixels for the row containing the columns when in pivot mode. If not specified, it uses
headerHeight. See Header Height.
pivotGroupHeaderHeight
number
The height in pixels for the row containing header column groups when in pivot mode. If not specified, it uses
groupHeaderHeight. See Header Height.
Row Grouping
groupDisplayType
RowGroupingDisplayType
Specifies how the results of row grouping should be displayed. The options are:
groupDefaultExpanded
number
If grouping, set to the number of levels to expand by default, e.g.
0 for none,
1 for first level only, etc. Set to
-1 to expand everything. See Opening Group Levels by Default.
Default:
0
autoGroupColumnDef
ColDef
Allows specifying the group 'auto column' if you are not happy with the default. If grouping, this column definition is included as the first column in the grid. If not grouping, this column is not included. See Group Column Configuration.
groupSelectsChildren
boolean
When
true, if you select a group, the children of the group will also be selected. See Group Selection.
Default:
false
groupIncludeFooter
boolean
If grouping, this controls whether to show a group footer when the group is expanded. If
true, then by default, the footer will contain aggregate data (if any) when shown and the header will be blank. When closed, the header will contain the aggregate data regardless of this setting (as the footer is hidden anyway). This is handy for 'total' rows, that are displayed below the data when the group is open, and alongside the group when it is closed. See Enabling Group Footers.
Default:
false
groupIncludeTotalFooter
boolean
Set to
true to show a 'grand total' group footer across all groups. See Enabling Group Footers.
Default:
false
groupSuppressBlankHeader
boolean
If
true, and showing footer, aggregate data will always be displayed at both the header and footer levels. This stops the possibly undesirable behaviour of the header details 'jumping' to the footer on expand.
Default:
false
groupSelectsFiltered
boolean
If using
groupSelectsChildren, then only the children that pass the current filter will get selected. See Group Selection.
Default:
false
showOpenedGroup
boolean
Shows the open group in the group column for non-group rows. See Showing Open Groups.
Default:
false
groupRemoveSingleChildren
boolean
Set to
true to collapse groups that only have one child. See Remove Single Children.
Default:
false
groupRemoveLowestSingleChildren
boolean
Set to
true to collapse lowest level groups that only have one child. See Remove Single Children.
Default:
false
groupHideOpenParents
boolean
Set to
true to hide parents that are open. When used with multiple columns for showing groups, it can give a more pleasing user experience. See Hide Open Parents.
Default:
false
rowGroupPanelShow
string
When to show the 'row group panel' (where you drag rows to group) at the top. See Enabling Row Group Panel.
Default:
'never'
Options:
'never',
'always',
'onlyWhenGrouping'
suppressDragLeaveHidesColumns
boolean
By default, dragging a column out of the grid, i.e. to the Row Group Panel, it will be hidden in the grid. This property prevents the column becoming hidden in the grid. See Keeping Columns Visible.
Default:
false
suppressMakeColumnVisibleAfterUnGroup
boolean
By default, when a column is un-grouped, i.e. using the Row Group Panel, it is made visible in the grid. This property stops the column becoming visible again when un-grouping. See Keeping Columns Visible.
Default:
false
Row Pivoting
pivotMode
boolean
Set to
true to enable pivot mode. See Pivoting.
Default:
false
pivotPanelShow
string
When to show the 'pivot panel' (where you drag rows to pivot) at the top. Note that the pivot panel will never show if
pivotMode is off.
Default:
'never'
Options:
'never',
'always',
'onlyWhenPivoting'
suppressAggFuncInHeader
boolean
When
true, column headers won't include the
aggFunc name, e.g.
'sum(Bank Balance)' will just be
'Bank Balance'.
Default:
false
suppressAggAtRootLevel
boolean
When
true, the aggregations won't be computed for the root node of the grid. See Big Data Small Transactions.
Default:
false
aggregateOnlyChangedColumns
boolean
When using change detection, only the updated column will be re-aggregated.
Default:
false
functionsReadOnly
boolean
If
true, then row group, pivot and value aggregation will be read-only from the GUI. The grid will display what values are used for each, but will not allow the user to change the selection. See Read Only Functions.
Default:
false
aggFuncs
{ [key: string]: IAggFunc; }
A map of 'function name' to 'function' for custom aggregation functions. See Custom Aggregation Functions.
suppressAggFilteredOnly
boolean
Set to
true so that aggregations are not impacted by filtering. See Custom Aggregation Functions.
Default:
false
pivotColumnGroupTotals
string
When set and the grid is in pivot mode, automatically calculated totals will appear within the Pivot Column Groups, in the position specified. See Pivot Column Group Totals.
Options:
'before',
'after'
pivotRowTotals
string
When set and the grid is in pivot mode, automatically calculated totals will appear for each value column in the position specified. See Pivot Row Totals.
Options:
'before',
'after'
suppressExpandablePivotGroups
boolean
When enabled, pivot column groups will appear 'fixed', without the ability to expand and collapse the column groups. See Fixed Pivot Column Groups.
Default:
false
pivotSuppressAutoColumn
boolean
If
true, the grid will not swap in the grouping column when pivoting. Useful if pivoting using Server Side Row Model or Viewport Row Model and you want full control of all columns including the group column.
Default:
false
Data and Row Models
rowModelType
string
Sets the Row Model type.
Default:
'clientSide'
Options:
'clientSide',
'infinite',
'viewport',
'serverSide'
rowData
any[]
(Client-Side Row Model only) Set the data to be displayed as rows in the grid.
immutableData
boolean
(Client-Side Row Model only) Enables Immutable Data mode, for compatibility with immutable stores.
Default:
false
suppressModelUpdateAfterUpdateTransaction
boolean
(Client-Side Row Model only) Prevents Transactions changing sort, filter, group or pivot state when transaction only contains updates. See Suppress Model Updates.
Default:
false
pinnedTopRowData
any[]
Data to be displayed as Pinned Top Rows in the grid.
pinnedBottomRowData
any[]
Data to be displayed as Pinned Bottom Rows in the grid.
Row Model: Server-Side
serverSideStoreType
ServerSideStoreType
Whether to use Full Store or Partial Store for storing rows. See Row Stores.
Default:
'full'
cacheBlockSize
number
(Partial Store only) How many rows for each block in the store, i.e. how many rows returned from the server at a time.
Default:
100
maxBlocksInCache
number
(Partial Store only) How many blocks to keep in the store. Default is no limit, so every requested block is kept. Use this if you have memory concerns, and blocks that were least recently viewed will be purged when the limit is hit. The grid will additionally make sure it has all the blocks needed to display what is currently visible, in case this property is set to a low value.
maxConcurrentDatasourceRequests
number
How many requests to hit the server with concurrently. If the max is reached, requests are queued.
Default:
1
blockLoadDebounceMillis
number
How many milliseconds to wait before loading a block. Useful when scrolling over many rows, spanning many Partial Store blocks, as it prevents blocks loading until scrolling has settled.
purgeClosedRowNodes
boolean
When enabled, closing group rows will remove children of that row. Next time the row is opened, child rows will be read from the datasource again. This property only applies when there is Row Grouping.
Default:
false
serverSideSortingAlwaysResets
boolean
When enabled, always refreshes top level groups regardless of which column was sorted. This property only applies when there is Row Grouping.
Default:
false
serverSideFilteringAlwaysResets
boolean
When enabled, always refreshes stores after filter has changed. Used by Full Store only, to allow Server-Side Filtering.
Default:
false
Row Model: Viewport
viewportRowModelPageSize
number
When using Viewport Row Model, sets the page size for the viewport.
viewportRowModelBufferSize
number
When using Viewport Row Model, sets the buffer size for the viewport.
viewportDatasource
IViewportDatasource
To use the Viewport Row Model you need to provide the grid with a
viewportDatasource.
Scrolling
alwaysShowHorizontalScroll
boolean
Set to
true to always show the horizontal scrollbar.
Default:
false
alwaysShowVerticalScroll
boolean
Set to
true to always show the vertical scrollbar.
Default:
false
debounceVerticalScrollbar
boolean
Set to
true to debounce the vertical scrollbar. Can provide smoother scrolling on older browsers, e.g. Internet Explorer.
Default:
false
suppressHorizontalScroll
boolean
Set to
true to never show the horizontal scroll. This is useful if the grid is aligned with another grid and will scroll when the other grid scrolls. (Should not be used in combination with
alwaysShowHorizontalScroll.) See Aligned Grid as Footer.
Default:
false
suppressColumnVirtualisation
boolean
Set to
true so that the grid doesn't virtualise the columns. For example, if you have 100 columns, but only 10 visible due to scrolling, all 100 will always be rendered.
Default:
false
suppressRowVirtualisation
There is no such property as
suppressRowVirtualisation - if you want to do this, then set the
rowBuffer property to be very large, e.g.
9999. Warning: rendering lots of rows will mean a very large amount of rendering in the DOM which will slow things down.
suppressMaxRenderedRowRestriction
boolean
By default the grid has a limit of rendering a maximum of 500 rows at once (remember the grid only renders rows you can see, so unless your display shows more than 500 rows without vertically scrolling this will never be an issue).
This is only relevant if you are manually setting
rowBuffer to a high value (rendering more rows than can be seen) or if your grid height is able to display more than 500 rows at once.
Default:
false
suppressScrollOnNewData
boolean
When
true, the grid will not scroll to the top when new row data is provided. Use this if you don't want the default behaviour of scrolling to the top every time you load new data.
Default:
false
suppressAnimationFrame
boolean
When
true, the grid will not use animation frames when drawing rows while scrolling. Use this if the grid is working fast enough that you don't need animation frames and you don't want the grid to flicker.
Default:
false
Pagination
pagination
boolean
Set whether Pagination is enabled.
Default:
false
paginationPageSize
number
How many rows to load per page. If
paginationAutoPageSize is specified, this property is ignored. See Customising Pagination.
Default:
100
paginationAutoPageSize
boolean
Set to
true so that the number of rows to load per page is automatically adjusted by the grid so each page shows enough rows to just fill the area designated for the grid. If
false,
paginationPageSize is used. See Auto Page Size.
Default:
false
suppressPaginationPanel
boolean
If
true, the default grid controls for navigation are hidden. This is useful if
pagination=true and you want to provide your own pagination controls. Otherwise, when
pagination=true the grid automatically shows the necessary controls at the bottom so that the user can navigate through the different pages. See Custom Pagination Controls.
Default:
false
paginateChildRows
boolean
Set to
true to have pages split children of groups when using Row Grouping or detail rows with Master Detail. See Pagination & Child Rows.
Default:
false
Full Width Renderers
groupRowRenderer
Sets the Cell Renderer to use when
groupUseEntireRow=true. See Row Grouping.
groupRowRendererParams
any
Customise the parameters provided to the group row renderer component.
groupRowInnerRenderer
Sets the inner Cell Renderer to use when
groupUseEntireRow=true. See Row Grouping.
fullWidthCellRenderer
Sets the Cell Renderer to use for Full Width Rows.
fullWidthCellRendererParams
any
Customise the parameters provided to the full width cell renderer component.
Master Detail
masterDetail
boolean
Used to enable Master Detail. See Enabling Master Detail.
Default:
false
detailCellRendererParams
any
Specifies the params to be used by the default detail Cell Renderer. See Detail Grids.
keepDetailRows
boolean
Set to
true to keep detail rows for when they are displayed again.
Default:
false
keepDetailRowsCount
number
Sets the number of details rows to keep.
Default:
10
detailRowHeight
number
Set fixed height in pixels for each detail row.
Rendering and Styling
icons
{ [key: string]: Function | string; }
Icons to use inside the grid instead of the grid's default icons. See Custom Icons.
rowHeight
number
Default Row Height in pixels.
Default:
25
animateRows
boolean
Set to
true to enable Row Animation.
Default:
false
rowStyle
{ [cssProperty: string]: string }
The style to give a particular row. See Row Style.
rowClass
string | string[]
The class to give a particular row. See Row Class.
rowClassRules
RowClassRules
Rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes. See Row Class Rules.
scrollbarWidth
number
Tell the grid how wide in pixels the scrollbar is, which is used in grid width calculations. Set only if using non-standard browser-provided scrollbars, so the grid can use the non-standard size in its calculations.
suppressRowHoverHighlight
boolean
Set to
true to not highlight rows by adding the
ag-row-hover CSS class.
Default:
false
columnHoverHighlight
boolean
Set to
true to highlight columns by adding the
ag-column-hover CSS class.
Default:
false
Clipboard
suppressCopyRowsToClipboard
boolean
Set to
true to only have the range selection, and not row selection, copied to clipboard.
Default:
false
copyHeadersToClipboard
boolean
Set to
true to also include headers when copying to clipboard using Ctrl+C clipboard.
Default:
false
clipboardDeliminator
string
Specify the deliminator to use when copying to clipboard.
suppressLastEmptyLineOnPaste
boolean
Set to
true to work around a bug with Excel (Windows) that adds an extra empty line at the end of ranges copied to the clipboard.
Default:
false
enableCellTextSelection
boolean
Set to
true to be able to select the text within cells.
Note: When this is set to
true, the clipboard service is disabled.
Default:
false
Localisation
localeText
{ [key: string]: string }
A map of key->value pairs for localising text within the grid. See Localisation.
localeTextFunc
Function
A callback for localising text within the grid. See Localisation.
Overlays
suppressLoadingOverlay
boolean
Disables the 'loading' overlay.
Default:
false
suppressNoRowsOverlay
boolean
Disables the 'no rows' overlay.
Default:
false
overlayLoadingTemplate
string
Provide a template for 'loading' overlay.
overlayNoRowsTemplate
string
Provide a template for 'no rows' overlay.
loadingOverlayComponent
Provide a custom loading overlay component.
loadingOverlayComponentParams
object
Customise the parameters provided to the loading overlay component.
noRowsOverlayComponent
Provide a custom no rows overlay component.
noRowsOverlayComponentParams
object
Customise the parameters provided to the no rows overlay component.
Charts
See Integrated Charts for more information.
enableCharts
boolean
Set to
true to Enable Charts.
Default:
false
chartThemes
string[]
The list of chart themes to be used. See Chart Themes.
Default:
['ag-default', 'ag-material', 'ag-pastel', 'ag-vivid', 'ag-solar']
customChartThemes
object
A map containing custom chart themes. See Custom Chart Themes.
chartThemeOverrides
object
Chart theme overrides applied to all themes, see Overriding Existing Themes.
Components
See Components for more information.
components
object
A map of component names to plain JavaScript components.
frameworkComponents
object
A map of component names to framework (React, Angular, etc.) components.
Miscellaneous
popupParent
DOM element to use as popup parent for grid popups (context menu, column menu etc).
tabIndex
number
Change this value to set the tabIndex order of the Grid within your application.
Default:
0
valueCache
boolean
Set to
true to turn on the value cache.
Default:
false
valueCacheNeverExpires
boolean
Set to
true to configure the value cache to not expire after data updates.
Default:
false
defaultCsvExportParams
object
A default configuration object used to export to CSV.
defaultExcelExportParams
object
A default configuration object used to export to Excel.
suppressMiddleClickScrolls
boolean
If
true, middle clicks will result in
click events for cells and rows. Otherwise the browser will use middle click to scroll the grid.
Note: Not all browsers fire
click events with the middle button. Most will fire only
mousedown and
mouseup events, which can be used to focus a cell, but will not work to call the
onCellClicked function.
Default:
false
suppressPreventDefaultOnMouseWheel
boolean
If
true, mouse wheel events will be passed to the browser. Useful if your grid has no vertical scrolls and you want the mouse to scroll the browser page.
Default:
false
enableBrowserTooltips
boolean
Set to
true to use the browser's default tooltip instead of using the grid's Tooltip Component.
Default:
false
tooltipShowDelay
number
The delay in milliseconds that it takes for tooltips to show up once an element is hovered over.
Note: This property does not work if
enableBrowserTooltips is
true.
Default:
2000
tooltipMouseTrack
boolean
Set to
true to have tooltips follow the cursor once they are displayed.
Default:
false
enableCellExpressions
boolean
Set to
true to allow cell expressions.
Default:
false
domLayout
string
Switch between layout options. See Printing and Auto Height.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'autoHeight',
'print'
ensureDomOrder
boolean
When
true, the order of rows and columns in the DOM are consistent with what is on screen. See Accessibility - Row and Column Order.
Default:
false
rowBuffer
number
The number of rows rendered outside the viewable area the grid renders. Having a buffer means the grid will have rows ready to show as the user slowly scrolls vertically.
Default:
10
alignedGrids
object[]
A list of grids to treat as Aligned Grids. If grids are aligned then the columns and horizontal scrolling will be kept in sync.
suppressParentsInRowNodes
boolean
If
true, row nodes do not have their parents set. The grid doesn't use the parent reference, but it is included to help the client code navigate the node tree if it wants by providing bi-direction navigation up and down the tree. If this is a problem (e.g. if you need to convert the tree to JSON, which does not allow cyclic dependencies) then set this to
true.
Default:
false
suppressDragLeaveHidesColumns
boolean
If
true, when you drag a column out of the grid (e.g. to the group zone) the column is not hidden.
Default:
false
layoutInterval
number
The interval in milliseconds that the grid uses to periodically check its size and lay itself out again if the size has changed, such as when your browser changes size, or your application changes the size of the
div element that the grid lives inside. To stop the periodic layout, set it to
-1.
Default:
500
enableRtl
boolean
Set to
true to operate the grid in RTL (Right to Left) mode.
Default:
false
debug
boolean
Set this to
true to enable debug information from the grid and related components. Will result in additional logging being output, but very useful when investigating problems.
Default:
false
context
object
Provides a context object that is provided to different callbacks the grid uses. Used for passing additional information to the callbacks by your application.
suppressContextMenu
boolean
Set to
true to not show the context menu. Use if you don't want to use the default 'right click' context menu.
Default:
false
preventDefaultOnContextMenu
boolean
When using
suppressContextMenu, you can use the
onCellContextMenu function to provide your own code to handle cell
contextmenu events. This flag is useful to prevent the browser from showing its default context menu.
Default:
false
allowContextMenuWithControlKey
boolean
Allows context menu to show, even when Ctrl key is held down.
Default:
false
statusBar
object
Specifies the status bar components to use in the status bar.
suppressTouch
boolean
Disables touch support (but does not remove the browser's efforts to simulate mouse events on touch).
Default:
false
suppressAsyncEvents
boolean
Disables the asynchronous nature of the events introduced in v10, and makes them synchronous. This property only exists for the purpose of supporting legacy code which has a dependency on synchronous events from earlier versions (v9 or earlier) of AG Grid. It is strongly recommended that you do not change this property unless you have legacy issues.
Default:
false
suppressCsvExport
boolean
Prevents the user from exporting the grid to CSV.
Default:
false
suppressExcelExport
boolean
Prevents the user from exporting the grid to Excel.
Default:
false
excelStyles
A list (array) of Excel Styles to be used when exporting to Excel with styles
asyncTransactionWaitMillis
number
How many milliseconds to wait before executing a batch of async transactions.
suppressPropertyNamesCheck
boolean
Disables showing a warning message in the console if using a
gridOptions or
colDef property that doesn't exist.
Default:
false
suppressRowTransform
boolean
Uses CSS
top instead of CSS
transform for positioning rows. Useful if the transform function is causing issues such as used in row spanning.
Default:
false
serverSideSortingAlwaysResets
boolean
When
true, a full reset will be performed when sorting using the Server-Side Row Model.
Default:
false
suppressBrowserResizeObserver
boolean
The grid will check for
ResizeObserver and use it if it exists in the browser, otherwise it will use the grid's alternative implementation. Some users reported issues with Chrome's
ResizeObserver. Use this property to always use the grid's alternative implementation should such problems exist.
Default:
false
suppressFocusAfterRefresh
boolean
Set to
true to not set focus back on the grid after a refresh. This can avoid issues where you want to keep the focus on another part of the browser.
Default:
false