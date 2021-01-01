React Charts: Line Series
This section covers the most common series type — Line series.
Line series can be used in many situations. It's the series of choice when you need to spot a trend, render large amounts of data or create a real-time chart. Line series is also the preferred choice for rendering continuous data with irregular intervals or incomplete data that has some values missing.
Single Series
Since
'line' series type is so common, the chart factory (
AgChart.create method) uses it as the default type, so it doesn't have to be specified explicitly.
The simplest line series config therefore only requires two properties,
xKey and
yKey:
series: [{
// type: 'line' <-- assumed
xKey: 'year',
yKey: 'spending'
}]
The chart expects the data (
chart.data property) to be an array of objects, where each object is a table row or a database record and each key is a column. To plot anything on a plane, we need at least two coordinates:
x and
y. The
xKey and
yKey line series configs tell the series which keys should be used to fetch the values of these coordinates from each object in the
data array.
Multiple Series
If we have more than two fields inside each object in the
data array, we can create a multi-series line chart. For example, if a datum looks like this:
{
quarter: 'Q1',
petrol: 200,
diesel: 100
}
We can use the same
quarter key as
xKey for both series and
petrol and
diesel keys for
yKey of the first and second line series, respectively.
To create multiple line series we need to provide two config objects in the
series array:
series: [
{
xKey: 'quarter',
yKey: 'petrol'
},
{
xKey: 'quarter',
yKey: 'diesel'
}
]
And we get a result like this:
Legend and Tooltip Information
By default the legend shows the keys used to fetch the series data, but those may not be very presentable. In our case, the
petrol and
diesel keys inside the data objects are not capitalised. We can provide a better display name using the
yName config, and the legend will show that instead.
series: [
{
xKey: 'quarter',
yKey: 'petrol',
yName: 'Petrol'
},
{
xKey: 'quarter',
yKey: 'diesel',
yName: 'Diesel'
}
]
The provided
yName will also show up in tooltip titles:
Line and Marker Colours
The chart above is not complicated, but it could still benefit from more visual separation. Currently both series use the same colours. Let's change that by making diesel look more like diesel. If we just add the following two configs to the second series:
stroke: 'black',
marker: {
fill: 'gray',
stroke: 'black'
}
We'll get a result like this:
There are many other customisations you can make to the markers; see the markers section for more information.
Missing Data
In a perfect world all data would be 100% complete. Unfortunately, in the real one, data for certain items or time periods might be missing or corrupted. But that shouldn't result in corrupted charts, and AG Charts supports the correct rendering of incomplete data:
If the
yKey value of a data point is positive or negative
Infinity,
null,
undefined or
NaN, that data point will be rendered as a gap. The same is true for the
xKey, if the bottom axis is also continuous (for example, if it's a
'number' axis too).
Continuous Data
By default, the bottom axis is a
'category' axis, but this can be changed if you have continuous data that you would like to plot. See the axes section for more information on configuring axes.
Time-Series Data
The following example shows how line series can be used to render time-series data, using a
'time' axis. In this case, we have two ambient temperature sensors that give us two independent data sets, with different numbers of readings taken at different times:
Because we have two separate data sets, we are using the
series.data property of each series, rather than the
data property of the chart itself:
series: [
{
data: [
{
time: new Date('01 Jan 2020 13:25:30 GMT'),
sensor: 25
},
{
time: new Date('01 Jan 2020 13:26:30 GMT'),
sensor: 24
}
],
...
},
{
data: [
{
time: Date.parse('01 Jan 2020 13:25:00 GMT'),
sensor: 21
},
{
time: Date.parse('01 Jan 2020 13:26:00 GMT'),
sensor: 22
}
],
...
}
]
Notice that even though one data set has dates as
Date objects and another uses timestamps, it doesn't present a problem and both series render just fine.
The time axis automatically selects an appropriate label format depending on the time span of the data, making a best-effort attempt to prevent the labels from overlapping.
Real-Time Data
The chart will update whenever new data is supplied via the chart's or series'
data property.
This example uses the
'time' axis which is configured to show a tick every 5 seconds and to use the
%H:%M:%S label format to show colon separated hours, minutes and seconds.
API Reference
xKey *
string
The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data.
xName
string
A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
yKey *
string
The key to use to retrieve y-values from the data.
yName
string
A human-readable description of the y-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
data *
object[]
The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead.
visible
boolean
Whether or not to display the series.
Default:
true
showInLegend
boolean
Whether or not to include the series in the legend.
Default:
true
cursor
string
The cursor to use for hovered line markers. This config is identical to the CSS
cursor property.
Default:
'default'
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
See tooltip for more details.
title
string
The title to use for the series. Defaults to
yName if it exists, or
yKey if not.
stroke
string
The colour of the stroke for the lines.
Default:
'#aa4520'
strokeOpacity
number
The opacity of the stroke for the lines.
Default:
1
strokeWidth
number
The width in pixels of the stroke for the lines.
Default:
1
marker
Configuration for the markers used in the series.
See marker for more details.
highlightStyle
Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.
See highlightStyle for more details.
lineDash
number[]
Defines how the line stroke is rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example,
[6, 3] means dashes with a length of
6 pixels with gaps between of
3 pixels.
Default:
[]
lineDashOffset
number
The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels.
Default:
0
listeners
A map of event names to event listeners.
See listeners for more details.
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
marker
Configuration for the markers used in the series.
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show markers.
Default:
true
shape
string | Marker
The shape to use for the markers. You can also supply a custom marker by providing a
Marker subclass.
Default:
'circle'
Options:
'circle',
'cross',
'diamond',
'plus',
'square',
'triangle'
size
number
The size in pixels of the markers.
Default:
8
maxSize
number
For series where the size of the marker is determined by the data, this determines the largest size a marker can be in pixels.
Default:
30
fill
string
The colour to use for marker fills. If this is not specified, the markers will take their fill from the series.
stroke
string
The colour to use for marker strokes. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke from the series.
strokeWidth
number
The width in pixels of the marker stroke. If this is not specified, the markers will take their stroke width from the series.
formatter
Function
Function used to return formatting for individual markers, based on the supplied information. If the current marker is highlighted, the
highlighted property will be set to
true; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states.
highlightStyle
Configuration for the highlighting used when the markers are hovered over.
fill
string
The fill colour of the markers when hovered over. Use
undefined for no highlight.
Default:
'yellow'
stroke
string
The colour of the stroke around the markers when hovered over. Use
undefined for no highlight.
listeners
A map of event names to event listeners.
nodeClick
Function
The listener to call when a line series node (marker) is clicked.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about bar and column series.