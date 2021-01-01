React Charts: Overview

Our standalone chart library AG Charts is flexible and powerful, enabling you to create your own charts without needing to go through the grid. If you want to jump straight in, click through to the Get Started section for your preferred framework, or head to the API Explorer. Alternatively, scroll down for a gallery of examples demonstrating the variety of visualisations you can produce using our library.

As with the grid, the "ag" part of AG Charts stands for "agnostic". The internal AG Charts engine is implemented in TypeScript with zero dependencies. You can use the vanilla JavaScript AG Charts library, or alternatively take advantage of the framework-specific AG Charts Components to integrate with any major framework.