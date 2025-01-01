What's New Copy

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 33.2.

Breaking Changes

There are no breaking changes in AG Charts version 11.2.

Behaviour Changes

There are no behaviour changes in AG Charts version 11.2.

Removal of Deprecated APIs

There are no deprecated APIs removed in AG Charts version 11.2.

Deprecations

Deprecations tooltip.position.type in both chart and series options is deprecated. Use tooltip.position.anchorTo and/or tooltip.position.placement instead.

Changes List

See the full list of changes in the AG Charts 11.2 changelog.