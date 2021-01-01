Vue Charts: Get Started with AG Charts

AG Charts is an exciting new addition to the AG Grid family, offering both integrated as well as standalone fully functional charting capabilities.

Quick Look Code Example App.vue

main.js < template > < div id = " app " > < ag-charts-vue :options = " options " > </ ag-charts-vue > </ div > </ template > < script > import { AgChartsVue } from 'ag-charts-vue' ; export default { name : 'App' , components : { AgChartsVue , } , data ( ) { return { options : null , data : [ { beverage : 'Coffee' , Q1 : 450 , Q2 : 560 , Q3 : 600 , Q4 : 700 , } , { beverage : 'Tea' , Q1 : 270 , Q2 : 380 , Q3 : 450 , Q4 : 520 , } , { beverage : 'Milk' , Q1 : 180 , Q2 : 170 , Q3 : 190 , Q4 : 200 , } , ] } ; } , beforeMount ( ) { this . options = { data : this . data , title : { text : 'Beverage Expenses' , } , subtitle : { text : 'per quarter' , } , series : [ { type : 'column' , xKey : 'beverage' , yKeys : [ 'Q1' , 'Q2' , 'Q3' , 'Q4' ] , label : { } , } ] , } ; } } ; </ script > < style > </ style > import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' Vue . config . productionTip = false new Vue ( { render : h => h ( App ) , } ) . $mount ( '#app' ) Open in StackBlitz

Getting Started

In this article we will walk through the necessary steps to add AG Charts to an existing Vue project and produce your first charts.

The "Quick Look Code" above is different to the code that runs in Stackblitz - this is because Stackblitz doesn't support .vue files at this time.

Add AG Charts to Your Project

For the purposes of this tutorial, we are going to scaffold an Vue app with the Vue CLI.

Don't worry if your project has a different configuration. AG Charts and its Vue wrapper are distributed as NPM packages and work with any common Vue project setup.

Let's follow the Vue CLI instructions and run the following in your terminal:

npm install -g @vue/cli vue create my-project

When prompted choose default (babel, eslint) :

We're now ready to start our application:

cd my-project npm run serve

If everything goes well, npm run serve has started the web server. You can open the default app at localhost:8080.

Let's add the AG Charts NPM packages. Run the following command in my-project (you may need a new instance of the terminal):

npm install --save ag-charts-community ag-charts-vue vue-property-decorator

After a few seconds of waiting, you should be good to go. Let's get to the actual coding! As a first step, let's add the AG Charts module. As this will be a simple example we can delete the src/| components directory. Our example application will live in src/App.vue .

Let's add the component definition to our template. Edit src/App.vue and replace the scaffold code:

< template > < div id = " app " > < ag-charts-vue :options = " options " > </ ag-charts-vue > </ div > </ template >

Next, let's declare the basic charts configuration. Edit src/App.vue :

< script > import { AgChartsVue } from 'ag-charts-vue' ; export default { name : 'App' , components : { AgChartsVue , } , data ( ) { return { options : null , data : [ { quarter : 'Q1' , spending : 450 , } , { quarter : 'Q2' , spending : 560 , } , { quarter : 'Q3' , spending : 600 , } , { quarter : 'Q4' , spending : 700 , } , ] } ; } , beforeMount ( ) { this . options = { data : this . data , series : [ { xKey : 'quarter' , yKey : 'spending' , } ] } ; } } ; </ script >

Here we'll provide the options we want to use for our chart, including the series to use to plot the data.

The series type defaults to 'line' so the only series configuration we need to specify is to tell the series which keys to use to fetch the data to be plotted along the horizontal (x) and | vertical (y) axes.

The series property is an array because it is possible to supply multiple series (including mixed kinds!) into a single chart.

The default axes configuration is a category axis on the bottom and number axis on the left of a chart, both of which are exactly what we need in this case, so we don't need to supply these here.

The chart also features a legend by default which uses the yKey for the series, which in this case is 'spending' .

Customising the Legend

If we don't want the legend to show the yKey itself we can give it a name, for example 'Coffee Spending' .

This name is more descriptive but also longer, so let's position the legend on the bottom of the chart to make more space for the series:

beforeMount() { this.options = { data: this.data, series: [{ xKey: 'quarter', yKey: 'spending', + yName: 'Coffee Spending', }], + legend: { + position: 'bottom', + }, }; }

Basic Column Chart

Now let's try something more interesting. Let's say you want to visualise how much is spent on coffee, milk and tea in your company each quarter and in total. Your data might look something like this:

data = [ { beverage : 'Coffee' , Q1 : 450 , Q2 : 560 , Q3 : 600 , Q4 : 700 , } , { beverage : 'Tea' , Q1 : 270 , Q2 : 380 , Q3 : 450 , Q4 : 520 , } , { beverage : 'Milk' , Q1 : 180 , Q2 : 170 , Q3 : 190 , Q4 : 200 , } , ] ;

This time, let's choose another series type to plot the data: stacked columns. Here's the chart configuration we can use to do that:

beforeMount ( ) { this . options = { data : this . data , series : [ { type : 'column' , xKey : 'beverage' , yKeys : [ 'Q1' , 'Q2' , 'Q3' , 'Q4' ] , } ] , } ; }

Unlike 'line' series charts, 'column' series can have multiple yKeys which allow for stacking, in our case one block per quarter.

Chart tooltips are enabled by default so you can hover over a block to see its value.

Labels and Titles

We can enhance our chart by providing a label for each block segment. We can set a label's fontSize , fontFamily and other properties, but for now we'll just accept the default values:

beforeMount() { this.options = { data: this.data, series: [{ type: 'column', xKey: 'beverage', yKeys: ['Q1', 'Q2', 'Q3', 'Q4'], + label: {}, }], }; }

If we then want to add a title and subtitle to the chart, we can simply add this to our chart config:

beforeMount() { this.options = { data: this.data, + title: { + text: 'Beverage Expenses', + }, + subtitle: { + text: 'per quarter', + }, series: [{ type: 'column', xKey: 'beverage', yKeys: ['Q1', 'Q2', 'Q3', 'Q4'], label: {}, }], }; }

Now that you've had a taste of what it's like to use AG Charts, we encourage you to explore our documentation to learn more.

Next Up

Continue to the next section to see the API Reference.