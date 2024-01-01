AG Charts 9
What's New
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 31.
Breaking Changes
This release includes the following breaking changes:
Series Changes
sizeKeyis removed from
scatterseries. Use
bubbleseries instead.
treemapseries has been removed. Use the new Enterprise treemap series instead.
columnseries has been removed. Use
barseries.
barseries now gives a vertical representation by default. Use
series[].direction = 'horizontal'for a horizontal representation.
Note: The
bar and
column changes do NOT affect any AG Grid APIs used for integrated charts. They do, however, affect theme overrides.
Padding
seriesAreaPaddinghas moved to
seriesArea.padding.
axes[].groupPaddingInnernow only adds padding between grouped items. To add padding between groups, use
groupPaddingOuter.
Axes
axes[].gridStyleoption moved to
axes[].gridLine.style.
axes[].tick.count- removed.
Themes
ag-pastel,
ag-pastel-dark,
ag-solar,
ag-solar-darkthemes are removed.
- The root
typefield is removed from themes.
theme.overrides.{cartesian,polar,hierarchy}options are removed.
Miscellaneous
tooltip.tracking- removed.
- The following are removed from
AgPieSeriesLabelFormatterParams. These values can be obtained from the
datumobject in conjunction with
angleKey.
calloutLabelValue
sectorLabelValue
angleValue
radiusValue.
AgCartesianChartOptions
typeproperty is removed.
AgHierarchyChartOptions
typeproperty is removed.
AgPolarChartOptions
typeproperty is removed.
Behaviour Changes
This release includes the following default behaviour changes:
Themes Defaults
- Themes have new default values for
fillsand
strokes.
- Axis line is hidden by default for Number Axes. Use
axes[].line.enabledto show.
- Axis ticks are not shown by default. Use
axes[].tick.enabledto show.
Other Changes
- The Pie Series remains centred within the container regardless of callout label size. Only the radius size changes when avoiding callout label collisions.
axes[].tickstyles are no longer inherited by grid lines. Use
axes[].gridLine.style.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
agCharts.AgChart- deprecated. Use
agCharts.AgCharts.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.
Minor Versions
AG Charts 9.3
- Read the What's New blog post.
- See the Upgrade notes.
- See the Changelog.
AG Charts 9.2
- Read the What's New blog post.
- See the Upgrade notes.
- See the Changelog.
AG Charts 9.1
- Read the What's New blog post.
- See the Upgrade notes.
- See the Changelog.