What's New
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 33.
Breaking Changes
This release includes the following breaking changes:
AgCharts.setLicenseKey()- removed, use
LicenseManager.setLicenseKey()instead.
Series Changes
- Series type
bullet- removed, use the Linear Gauge instead.
- Bar Series
label.placement:
inside- removed, use
inside-centerinstead.
outside- removed, use
outside-endinstead.
- Waterfall Series
label.placement:
inside- removed, use
inside-centerinstead.
start- removed, use
outside-startinstead.
end- removed, use
outside-endinstead.
Axes Changes
- All
AgCrossLineLabelPositionoptions are changed to kebab-case. For example,
topLeftbecomes
top-left.
- If
axes[].tick.enabled: false, any provided
axis[].label.paddingis the distance between the label and the axis.
- On all axis labels,
padding- removed, use
spacinginstead.
axes[].crosshair.label.className- removed, use the provided classes for adding custom styles or provide a custom HTML renderer instead.
ag-crosshair-label*CSS classes - removed, use
ag-charts-crosshair-label*instead.
- Removed redundant
formatof category axis labels:
axes[type = 'category'].label.format
axes[type = 'category'].crosshair.label.format
axes[type = 'angle-category'].label.format
axes[type = 'radius-category'].label.format
Tooltip Changes
- The tooltips have an improved visual layout and now include more information about the hovered item.
- The
tooltip.rendererhas changed:
- It now takes
heading,
titleand
dataproperties instead of
titleand
content.
- The
headingand
titleproperties are typed as
Stringand the
dataproperty is typed as
String[]. These no longer accept HTML.
- The
paramsprovided no longer return
color. Use
filland
strokeinstead.
- With the exception of
ohlc,
candlestick, and
waterfallseries types,
itemIdis no longer provided in the
params.
- It now takes
- The CSS classes have changed:
ag-chart-tooltip- removed, use
ag-charts-tooltipinstead.
ag-chart-tooltip-title- removed, use
ag-charts-tooltip-headingand
ag-charts-tooltip-titleinstead.
ag-chart-tooltip-content- removed, use
ag-charts-tooltip-labeland
ag-charts-tooltip-valueinstead.
tooltip.class- removed, use the provided classes for adding custom styles or provide a custom HTML renderer instead.
Financial Charts Changes
chartTypeof
range-area- removed, use
hlcinstead.
AgPriceVolumePreset.rangeToolbar- removed, use
rangeButtonsinstead.
AgPriceVolumePreset.xKey- removed, use
dateKeyinstead.
AgPriceVolumePreset.annotations- removed, use
toolbarinstead.
Miscellaneous
legendItemClickand
legendItemDoubleClickevents no longer return the state of the clicked item in the
params. To get this information, subscribe to the
chart.seriesVisibilityChangeevent.
MarkerShapeunion is no longer typed
any.
- Custom marker shapes are now defined with a callback function instead of extending a
Markerclass.
AgChartSerializableState- removed, use
AgChartStateinstead.
navigator.minand
navigator.max- removed, use
initialState.zoom.ratioX.startand
initialState.zoom.ratioX.endinstead.
zoom.ratioX,
zoom.ratioY- removed, use
initialState.zoom.ratioXand
initialState.zoom.ratioYinstead.
zoom.rangeX,
zoom.rangeY- removed, use
initialState.zoom.rangeXand
initialState.zoom.rangeYinstead.
navigator.miniChart.label.padding- removed, use
navigator.miniChart.label.spacinginstead.
- Locale string
toolbarAnnotationsColor- removed, use
toolbarAnnotationsLineColorinstead.
- All icons with
-legacysuffix have been removed.
toolbar.zoom- removed, use
zoom.buttonsinstead. Unused options of
position,
align,
size,
draggable,
buttons[].id, and
buttons[].roleare removed.
toolbar.annotations- removed, use
annotations.toolbarinstead. Unused options of
position,
align,
size,
draggable,
buttons[].id, and
buttons[].roleare removed.
toolbar.ranges- removed, use
chart.rangesinstead. Unused options of
position,
align,
size,
draggable,
buttons[].id, and
buttons[].roleare removed.
toolbar.annotationsOptions- removed, use
annotations.optionsToolbarinstead. Unused options of
position,
align,
size,
draggable,
buttons[].id, and
buttons[].roleare removed.
toolbar.seriesType- removed, use
chart.chartToolbarinstead. Unused options of
position,
align,
size,
draggable, and
buttonsare
ag-chart-context-menu*CSS classes - removed, use
ag-charts-context-menu*instead.
- Overlay CSS classes have changed:
ag-chart-loading-overlay- removed, use
ag-charts-loading-overlayinstead.
ag-chart-no-data-overlay- removed, use
ag-charts-no-data-overlayinstead.
ag-chart-no-visible-series- removed, use
ag-charts-o-visible-seriesinstead.
Behaviour Changes
This release includes the following behaviour changes:
Theme Defaults
- If
axes[].tick.enabled: true, the labels default to a padding of 5px away from the tick.
- The Navigator - including its mask and handles - have updated height, fill and corner radius defaults.
Other Changes
- All series and axis labels default to removing trailing zeros. Use the
formatand
formatteroptions to modify.
- Additionally some incorrect rounding scenarios have been fixed, e.g. 5.555 now correctly rounds to 5.56 instead of 5.55.
- Pie and Donut Series labels default to displaying two decimal places without trailing zeros. Use the
formatteror
formatoptions to modify.
- A stacked normalized area series datum where all the values are 0, will connect to a point at 0 rather than leaving a gap.
- The default Zoom selection area when
axes: 'xy'now ignores aspect ratio. Use
zoom.keepAspectRatioto change this.
- Scrolling events on a chart with zoom enabled, will now be passed to the parent if zoom is at minimum or maximum levels.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.