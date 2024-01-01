What's New
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 32.
Breaking Changes
This release includes the following breaking changes:
- The
AgChartentrypoint is renamed to
AgCharts.
- The
AgChartsVueexport is renamed to
AgCharts.
vue-class-componentis no longer required.
AgCharts.update()moved to
AgChartInstance.update().
AgCharts.updateDelta()moved to
AgChartInstance.updateDelta().
AgCharts.download()moved to
AgChartInstance.download().
AgCharts.getImageDataURL()moved to
AgChartInstance.getImageDataURL().
autosizeis removed. Charts will autosize automatically by default. Use
height,
width,
minHeight,
minWidthto change this.
- Charts smaller than the provided container, now display in the centre of the container instead of top-left.
- The height of the chart container is no longer automatically set to 100%.
- Series
keyproperties no longer support general expressions. The only acceptable property paths are
.dotand
['square-bracket']expressions.
AgNodeDoubleClickEvent,
AgSeriesNodeClickEventand
AgSeriesNodeDoubleClickEventare all replaced by
AgNodeClickEvent.
Compatibility
Support for Vue 2 has been dropped as it has reached EOL. See the Vue project page for more details.
Series Changes
innerRadiusOffset,
innerRadiusRatio,
innerCircle,
innerLabelsare removed from
pieseries. Use
donutseries instead.
pieand
donutseries strokes are now rendered on the inside of each sector. Instead of using
strokeWidthto add spacing between the sectors, use
sectorSpacing.
innerLabels.marginon
donutseries is renamed to
innerLabels.spacing.
scatterand
bubbleseries options contained within
markerobject are moved to the top level.
marker.enabledis removed.
formatterfunction on all series, marker and error-bars is renamed to
itemStyler.
- All
SeriesFormatterParamsare renamed to
SeriesItemStylerParams.
AgBarSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to `AgBarSeriesItemStylerParams``.
AgPieSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgPieSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgDonutSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgDonutSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgBoxPlotSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgBoxPlotSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgCandlestickSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgCandlestickSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgHeatmapSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgHeatmapSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgOhlcSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgOhlcSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgWaterfallSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgWaterfallSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgSunburstSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgSunburstSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgTreemapSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgTreemapSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgRadialSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgRadialSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgMapLineSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgMapLineSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgMapMarkerSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgMapMarkerSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgMapShapeSeriesFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgMapShapeSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgSeriesMarkerFormatterParamsis renamed `AgSeriesMarkerStylerParams
AgErrorBarFormatterParamsis renamed to
AgErrorBarItemStylerParams.
fills[]and
strokes[]are removed from
AgPieSeriesItemStylerParamsand
AgDonutSeriesItemStylerParams.
valueis removed from waterfall
AgWaterfallSeriesItemStylerParams.
AgPieSeriesFormatis renamed to
AgPieSeriesStyle.
AgDonutSeriesFormatis renamed to
AgDonutSeriesStyle.
AgRadialSeriesFormatis renamed to
AgRadialSeriesStyle.
AgWaterfallSeriesFormatis renamed to
AgWaterfallSeriesStyle.
AgRangeBarSeriesFormatis renamed to
AgRangeBarSeriesStyle.
AgHeatmapSeriesFormatis renamed to
AgHeatmapSeriesStyle.
AgBoxPlotSeriesStylesis renamed to
AgBoxPlotSeriesStyle.
AgRadarSeriesItemStylerParamsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
AgSunburstSeriesItemStylerParamsgeneric no longer has a default value.
AgTreemapSeriesItemStylerParamsgeneric no longer has a default value.
AgErrorBarOptionsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
AgPieSeriesTooltipRendererParamsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
AgDonutSeriesTooltipRendererParamsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
AgCandlestickSeriesTooltipRendererParamsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
AgHeatmapSeriesTooltipRendererParamsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
AgOhlcSeriesTooltipRendererParamsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
AgRangeBarSeriesTooltipRendererParamsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
AgRadialSeriesTooltipRendererParamsadded a
<TDatum>generic.
Axes Changes
groupPaddingInneron category axis has no effect when series are not grouped. Use
paddingInnerinstead.
axes.tick.coloris renamed to
axes.tick.stroke.
axes.line.coloris renamed to
axes.line.stroke.
axes.tick.minSpacing,
axes.tick.maxSpacing,
axes.tick.valuesare moved to
axes.interval.
axes.tick.intervalis moved to
axes.interval.step.
formatterproperty removed from
AgAxisLabelFormatterParams.
Miscellaneous
legend.item.line.lengthis now the length of the entire legend item line, regardless of whether or not a marker is present.
legend.item.toggleSeriesVisibleis replaced by
legend.toggleSeries.
AgGradientLegendOptions.stopis removed, use
scaleinstead.
navigator.marginis renamed to
navigator.spacing.
AgContextMenuActionParamsis replaced by
AgNodeContextMenuActionEvent.
AgNodeContextMenuActionEvent.itemIdis removed, use
xKey,
yKey,
angleKeyetc instead.
fontWeightno longer supports Strings for numeric values. Use numbers instead.
AgChartThemeOptionalPalettehas been renamed and replaces
AgChartThemePalette.
errorBar.cap.formatteris removed. Cap options can be return in the top level
errorBar.itemStyler.
typeproperty removed without replacement from
AgAngleCategoryAxisThemeOptions
AgAngleNumberAxisThemeOptions
AgRadiusCategoryAxisThemeOptions
AgRadiusNumberAxisThemeOptions.
Behaviour Changes
This release includes the following behaviour changes:
Theme Defaults
- Gradient Legend values default to descending order when
positionis
'left'or
'right'. Use
reverseOrderto change.
pieand
donutseries strokes now default to palette colours.
pieand
donutseries
strokeWidthnow defaults to
0.
- Crosshairs now
snapby default for number axis of
range-barand
range-areaseries. Use
snap: falseto change.
- Crosshair labels for dark modes now have a different background colour.
legend.item.showSeriesStrokedefaults to
true.
Other Changes
- Pan left and Pan right zoom buttons move the chart by one step rather than the entire viewport width.
- Time format in tooltips and crosshair labels defaults to a prettier format.
- Time and Number format in tooltips now follows the
axis[].formatif provided. Use a tooltip renderer to specify a tooltip specific format.
- The
zoom-inand
zoom-outicons have been changed. The previous ones are renamed to
zoom-in-altand
zoom-out-alt.
- The zoom icons are now grouped. Use the
sectionoption to create your own groupings.
- Wrapped and truncated text may display differently.
- More precise text measurement allows display of more characters from longer labels to be displayed before wrapping or truncating.
- Wrapping strategy is improved to give more balanced lines.
- Manual line breaks are respected even if
wrapping: 'never'.
- When manual line breaks are provided, wrapping and truncation is applied to each line separately.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.