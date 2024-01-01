What's New
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 32.3.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
AgBarSeriesLabelPlacementoptions of
insideand
outsideare deprecated. Use
inside-center, and
outside-endinstead.
AgWaterfallSeriesLabelPlacementoptions of
start,
insideand
endare deprecated. Use
outside-start,
inside-centerand
outside-endinstead.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.