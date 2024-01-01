Search
Vue ChartsUpgrade to AG Charts 10.3

What's New

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 32.3.

Deprecations

This release includes the following deprecations:

  • AgBarSeriesLabelPlacement options of inside and outside are deprecated. Use inside-center, and outside-end instead.
  • AgWaterfallSeriesLabelPlacement options of start, inside and end are deprecated. Use outside-start, inside-center and outside-end instead.

Changes List

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.