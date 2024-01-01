This section provides an overview of the different chart axes elements.

Follow the links below to learn more about chart axes:

Axis Types : The horizontal (X) and vertical (Y) lines in cartesian charts are referred to as chart axes, and they serve to illustrate the relationships between data points on the graph.

: The horizontal (X) and vertical (Y) lines in cartesian charts are referred to as chart axes, and they serve to illustrate the relationships between data points on the graph. Axis Intervals : Axis ticks are markers placed at regular intervals along each axis, and are also used to determine where and how often to show the axis labels and grid lines.

: Axis ticks are markers placed at regular intervals along each axis, and are also used to determine where and how often to show the axis labels and grid lines. Axis Labels : Axis labels, positioned on the X and Y axes of a chart, supply context for the depicted data, making it easier for users to comprehend.

: Axis labels, positioned on the X and Y axes of a chart, supply context for the depicted data, making it easier for users to comprehend. Grid Lines : Grid lines are the horizontal and vertical lines that divide a chart or graph into smaller sections, providing a visual reference for interpreting data.

: Grid lines are the horizontal and vertical lines that divide a chart or graph into smaller sections, providing a visual reference for interpreting data. Secondary Axis: Secondary axes are typically used to compare data sets with different scales, where extra y-axes are usually located on the opposite side of the chart.

