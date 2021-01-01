Vue Grid: AG Grid Modules - More Details

AG Grid modules allow you to pick and choose which features you need, resulting in a smaller application size overall, with the trade-off being that you need to register the modules you require.

Introduction

@ag-grid-community/all-modules can be considered to be equivalent to ag-grid-community , but with the additional need to register modules within. If using this module you might be better off using ag-grid-community as the bundle size will be similar and will reduce the need to register modules.

@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules can be considered to be equivalent to ag-grid-enterprise , but with the additional need to register modules within. If using this module you might be better off using ag-grid-enterprise as the bundle size will be similar and will reduce the need to register modules.







If you decide to use @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules then you do not need to specify @ag-grid-community/all-modules too. @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules will contain all Community modules.

This module contains the core code required by the Grid and all modules (Enterprise or Community) depend on it. As such @ag-grid-community/core will always be available no matter what module you specify in your package.json .







For example, let's assume you specify the following in your package.json :

"dependencies" : { "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" : "~25.3.0" }

You can then use @ag-grid-community/core as this will be implicitly available to you:

import { Grid , GridOptions } from '@ag-grid-community/core' ; import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model" ;

All Enterprise modules depend on @ag-grid-enterprise/core as such will always be available no matter what Enterprise module you specify in your package.json .

The main functionality you'll want to import from the @ag-grid-enterprise/core is the LicenceManager .

The above is a truncated hierarchy of Enterprise modules for illustrative purposes.

For example, let's assume you specify the following in your package.json :

"dependencies" : { "@ag-grid-enterprise/filter-tool-panel" : "~25.3.0" }

You can then use @ag-grid-enterprise/core as this will be implicitly available to you: