Vue Grid: AG Grid Modules - More Details
modules allow you to pick and choose which features you need, resulting in a smaller application size overall, with the trade-off being that you need to register the modules you require.
Introduction
@ag-grid-community/all-modules
@ag-grid-community/all-modules can be considered to be equivalent to
ag-grid-community, but with the additional need to register modules within. If using this module you might be better off using
ag-grid-community as the bundle size will be similar and will reduce the need to register modules.
@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules
@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules can be considered to be equivalent to
ag-grid-enterprise, but with the additional need to register modules within. If using this module you might be better off using
ag-grid-enterprise as the bundle size will be similar and will reduce the need to register modules.
If you decide to use
@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules then you do not need to
specify
@ag-grid-community/all-modules too.
@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules
will contain all Community modules.
@ag-grid-community/core
This module contains the core code required by the Grid and all modules (Enterprise or Community) depend on it. As such
@ag-grid-community/core will always be available no matter what module you specify in your
package.json.
For example, let's assume you specify the following in your
package.json:
"dependencies": {
"@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model": "~25.3.0"
}
You can then use
@ag-grid-community/core as this will be implicitly available to you:
import { Grid, GridOptions } from '@ag-grid-community/core';
import { ClientSideRowModelModule } from "@ag-grid-community/client-side-row-model";
// ... the rest of your code
@ag-grid-enterprise/core
All Enterprise modules depend on
@ag-grid-enterprise/core as such will always be available no matter what Enterprise module you specify in your
package.json.
The main functionality you'll want to import from the
@ag-grid-enterprise/core is the
LicenceManager.
The above is a truncated hierarchy of Enterprise modules for illustrative purposes.
For example, let's assume you specify the following in your
package.json:
"dependencies": {
"@ag-grid-enterprise/filter-tool-panel": "~25.3.0"
}
You can then use
@ag-grid-enterprise/core as this will be implicitly available to you:
import { Grid, GridOptions } from '@ag-grid-community/core';
import { LicenseManager } from '@ag-grid-enterprise/core';
import { FiltersToolPanelModule } from "@ag-grid-enterprise/filter-tool-panel";
LicenseManager.setLicenseKey(...your key...);
// ... the rest of your code