Vue Grid: Excel Export - Page Setup

Excel Export allows you to configure the page settings for the exported Excel file.

Page Setup

You can customise the Excel export page settings such as page size, orientation, and margin, using the pageSetup and margins configs of the Excel Export Params. These settings are visible when printing the exported Excel file or exporting to PDF. 

<ag-grid-vue
    [defaultExcelExportParams]="defaultExcelExportParams"
    /* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>

this.defaultExcelExportParams = {
    pageSetup: {
        orientation: 'Landscape',
        pageSize: 'A3'
    },
    margins: {
        top: 1,
        right: 1,
        bottom: 1,
        left: 1,
        header: 0.5,
        footer: 0.5,
    }
};

The value of the margins must be provided in inches.

Note the following:

  • The sample below allow you to configure the page size, orientation and margin values.
  • Page size and orientation are stored in the pageSetup object.
  • Margin values are stored in the margins object.

Interfaces

ExcelExportParams

interface ExcelExportParams {
    // ...
    margins?: ExcelSheetMargin;
    pageSetup?: ExcelSheetPageSetup
}

ExcelSheetMargin

top
number
The sheet top margin.
Default: 0.75
right
number
The sheet right margin.
Default: 0.7
bottom
number
The sheet bottom margin.
Default: 0.75
left
number
The sheet left margin.
Default: 0.7
header
number
The sheet header margin.
Default: 0.3
footer
number
The sheet footer margin.
Default: 0.3

ExcelSheetPageSetup

orientation
string
Use this property to change the print orientation.
Default: 'Portrait'
Options: 'Portrait', 'Landscape'
pageSize
string
Use this property to set the sheet size.
Default: 'Letter'
Options: 'Letter', 'Letter Small', 'Tabloid', 'Ledger', 'Legal', 'Statement', 'Executive', 'A3', 'A4', 'A4 Small', 'A5', 'A6', 'B4', 'B5', 'Folio', 'Envelope', 'Envelope DL', 'Envelope C5', 'Envelope B5', 'Envelope C3', 'Envelope C4', 'Envelope C6', 'Envelope Monarch', 'Japanese Postcard', 'Japanese Double Postcard'