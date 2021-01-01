Vue Data Grid: SSRM Transactions

SSRM Transaction Updates allow large numbers of rows in the grid to be added, removed or updated in an efficient manner. Transactions work with the Full Store only.

Transactions for the Server Side Row Model (SSRM) work similarly to Client Side Row Model Transactions. The APIs are almost identical, but there are some important differences (such as the SSRM requiring a 'route') and as such the APIs are not shared.

Applying a SSRM transaction is done using the grid API applyServerSideTransaction() . Here are some introductory code snippets demonstrating how to use the API:

this . gridApi . applyServerSideTransaction ( { add : [ { id : 24 , name : 'Niall Crosby' , status : 'Alive and kicking' } ] } ) ; this . gridApi . applyServerSideTransaction ( { route : [ 'Ireland' , '2002' ] , remove : [ { id : 24 , name : 'Niall Crosby' , status : 'Alive and kicking' } ] } ) ; this . gridApi . applyServerSideTransaction ( { route : [ 'United Kingdom' ] , add : [ { id : 24 , name : 'Niall Crosby' , status : 'Alive and kicking' } , { id : 25 , name : 'Jillian Crosby' , status : 'Alive and kicking' } ] , update : [ { id : 26 , name : 'Kevin Flannagan' , status : 'Alive and kicking' } , { id : 27 , name : 'Tony Smith' , status : 'Alive and kicking' } ] , remove : [ { id : 28 , name : 'Andrew Connel' , status : 'Alive and kicking' } , { id : 29 , name : 'Bricker McGee' , status : 'Alive and kicking' } ] } ) ;

Here is a basic example with no grouping and a small dataset.

Transaction API

The full signature of the grid API applyServerSideTransaction() is as follows:

function applyServerSideTransaction ( transaction : ServerSideTransaction ) : ServerSideTransactionResult ; export interface ServerSideTransaction { route ? : string [ ] ; add ? : any [ ] ; addIndex ? : number ; remove ? : any [ ] ; update ? : any [ ] ; } export interface ServerSideTransactionResult { status : ServerSideTransactionResultStatus ; add ? : RowNode [ ] ; remove ? : RowNode [ ] ; update ? : RowNode [ ] ; } export enum ServerSideTransactionResultStatus { Applied = 'Applied' , StoreNotFound = 'StoreNotFound' , StoreLoading = 'StoreLoading' , StoreWaitingToLoad = 'StoreWaitingToLoad' , StoreLoadingFailed = 'StoreLoadingFailed' , StoreWrongType = 'StoreWrongType' , Cancelled = 'Cancelled' }

Matching Rows

In order for the grid to find rows to update and remove, it needs a way to identify these rows.

If the grid callback getRowNodeId is provided, the grid will match on row ID.

If the grid callback getRowNodeId is not provided, the grid will match on object reference.

Targeting Stores

When updating grouped data, a transaction needs to be targeted against the group. This is done by using the transaction's route attribute.

If you require to update more than one store (ie update more than one group level), then a transaction needs to be applied for each individual store (group level) to update.

The example below demonstrates applying transactions to a store with groups. Note the following:

The buttons New Palm Oil and New Rubber will add one row to each group accordingly and print the result to the console. The group must be open for the add to happen.

and will add one row to each group accordingly and print the result to the console. The group must be open for the add to happen. The button New Wool & Amber will add one item to each group. Note that two transactions are require to achieve this, one for each group, and print the results to the console. The groups must be open for the add to happen.

will add one item to each group. Note that two transactions are require to achieve this, one for each group, and print the results to the console. The groups must be open for the add to happen. The button New Product will attempt to add an item to the top level, however it will fail as the top level has been configured to use an Partial store.

will attempt to add an item to the top level, however it will fail as the top level has been configured to use an Partial store. The button Store State will print to the console the state of the existing stores.

Partial Store

Transaction Updates work with the SSRM and Full Store only. For SSRM and Partial Store, Transactions are not allowed. Instead either move your application to use Full Store or use Store Refresh to have the grid data update.

