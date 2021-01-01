Vue Data Grid: Provide/Inject With AG Grid Vue Components
When using Vue Components within AG Grid you are able to use
provide /
context, but only in the
Options format below:
// Parent Grid
const VueExample = {
template: `
<ag-grid-vue
style="width: 100%; height: 100%;"
class="ag-theme-alpine"
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
:rowData="rowData">
</ag-grid-vue>
`,
components: {
'ag-grid-vue': AgGridVue,
'myRenderer': MyRenderer
},
provide: {
'providedValue': 'testValue' // provide this value to grid components
},
//...rest of the component definition
}
// Child Grid Component
export default {
name: 'myRenderer',
template: `<span>{{ value }} {{ test }}</span>`,
inject: ['providedValue'], // retrieve/inject the provided value
//...rest of the component definition
};
You cannot use the new Composition API (inject/provide) as this is not supported by Vue when using
createVNode, but the above is a workable alternative.
Alternatively you could consider using the Grid's Context mechanism to share data with child components.