Vue Data Grid: Provide/Inject With AG Grid Vue Components

When using Vue Components within AG Grid you are able to use provide / context , but only in the Options format below:

const VueExample = { template : ` <ag-grid-vue style="width: 100%; height: 100%;" class="ag-theme-alpine" :columnDefs="columnDefs" :rowData="rowData"> </ag-grid-vue> ` , components : { 'ag-grid-vue' : AgGridVue , 'myRenderer' : MyRenderer } , provide : { 'providedValue' : 'testValue' } , } export default { name : 'myRenderer' , template : ` <span>{{ value }} {{ test }}</span> ` , inject : [ 'providedValue' ] , } ;

You cannot use the new Composition API (inject/provide) as this is not supported by Vue when using createVNode , but the above is a workable alternative.

Alternatively you could consider using the Grid's Context mechanism to share data with child components.