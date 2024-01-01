AG Charts 9

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 31.

Breaking Changes

This release includes the following breaking changes:

Series Changes

sizeKey is removed from scatter series. Use bubble series instead.

is removed from series. Use series instead. treemap series has been removed. Use the new Enterprise treemap series instead.

series has been removed. Use the new Enterprise treemap series instead. column series has been removed. Use bar series.

series has been removed. Use series. bar series now gives a vertical representation by default. Use series[].direction = 'horizontal' for a horizontal representation.

Note: The bar and column changes do NOT affect any AG Grid APIs used for integrated charts. They do, however, affect theme overrides.

Padding

seriesAreaPadding has moved to seriesArea.padding .

has moved to . axes[].groupPaddingInner now only adds padding between grouped items. To add padding between groups, use groupPaddingOuter .

Axes

axes[].gridStyle option moved to axes[].gridLine.style .

option moved to . axes[].tick.count - removed.

Themes

ag-pastel , ag-pastel-dark , ag-solar , ag-solar-dark themes are removed.

, , , themes are removed. The root type field is removed from themes.

field is removed from themes. theme.overrides.{cartesian,polar,hierarchy} options are removed.

Miscellaneous

tooltip.tracking - removed.

- removed. The following are removed from AgPieSeriesLabelFormatterParams . These values can be obtained from the datum object in conjunction with angleKey . calloutLabelValue sectorLabelValue angleValue radiusValue .

. These values can be obtained from the object in conjunction with . AgCartesianChartOptions type property is removed.

AgHierarchyChartOptions type property is removed.

AgPolarChartOptions type property is removed.



Behaviour Changes

This release includes the following default behaviour changes:

Themes Defaults

Themes have new default values for fills and strokes .

and . Axis line is hidden by default for Number Axes. Use axes[].line.enabled to show.

to show. Axis ticks are not shown by default. Use axes[].tick.enabled to show.

Other Changes

The Pie Series remains centred within the container regardless of callout label size. Only the radius size changes when avoiding callout label collisions.

axes[].tick styles are no longer inherited by grid lines. Use axes[].gridLine.style .

Deprecations

This release includes the following deprecations:

agCharts.AgChart - deprecated. Use agCharts.AgCharts .

Changes List

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.

