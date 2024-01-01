What's New

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 31.2.

Deprecations

This release includes the following deprecations:

AgNodeContextMenuActionEvent.itemId is deprecated. Parameters for AgNodeContextMenuActionEvent now match the nodeClick event parameters and contain this information within other properties.

Changes List

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.