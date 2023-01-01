Vue Data GridVue 3 SFC with script/setup
Overview
This section describes how to make use of Vue 3's
script/setup syntactic sugar with AG Grid and AG Grid components.
Using Custom Components in AG Grid with script/setup
When using a Custom Component in AG Grid with
script/setup you need to expose the custom components
with
defineExpose, as follows:
<template>
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
:rowData="rowData"
class="ag-theme-quartz">
</ag-grid-vue>
</template>
<script setup>
import {ref} from 'vue';
import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-grid.css";
import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-theme-quartz.css";
import {AgGridVue} from "ag-grid-vue3";
import CellComponentRenderer from "./CellComponentRenderer.vue"
import CellComponentEditor from "@/rich-grid-example/CellComponentEditor";
import DateComponent from "@/rich-grid-example/DateComponent";
import HeaderGroupComponent from "@/rich-grid-example/HeaderGroupComponent";
const columnDefs = ref([
{field: "make", , cellRenderer: "CellComponentRenderer"},
{field: "model"},
{field: "price"},
{field: "manufactured"}
]);
const rowData = ref([
{make: "Toyota", model: "Celica", price: 35000},
{make: "Ford", model: "Mondeo", price: 32000},
{make: "Porsche", model: "Boxster", price: 72000},
]);
// expose the custom cell renderer for use within AG Grid
defineExpose({CellComponentRenderer})
</script>
Here we expose the custom
CellComponentRenderer for use within the grid, referenced in the column definition via
cellRenderer: "CellComponentRenderer".
With the exception of the
defineExpose you can then use Custom Components in the normal way for Vue 3 Components.
Date Components
When exposing a date component for use with AG Grid you need to expose the component as follows:
defineExpose({"agDateInput": DateComponent})
with
DateComponent being the custom component you wish to use within AG Grid.
You can learn more about Date Components here.