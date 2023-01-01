Introducing our new AG Charts library!Visit →
This section describes how to make use of Vue 3's script/setup syntactic sugar with AG Grid and AG Grid components.

Using Custom Components in AG Grid with script/setup

When using a Custom Component in AG Grid with script/setup you need to expose the custom components with defineExpose, as follows:

<template>
  <ag-grid-vue
      :columnDefs="columnDefs"
      :rowData="rowData"
      class="ag-theme-quartz">
  </ag-grid-vue>
</template>

<script setup>
import {ref} from 'vue';
import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-grid.css";
import "ag-grid-community/styles/ag-theme-quartz.css";
import {AgGridVue} from "ag-grid-vue3";

import CellComponentRenderer from "./CellComponentRenderer.vue"
import CellComponentEditor from "@/rich-grid-example/CellComponentEditor";
import DateComponent from "@/rich-grid-example/DateComponent";
import HeaderGroupComponent from "@/rich-grid-example/HeaderGroupComponent";

const columnDefs = ref([
  {field: "make", , cellRenderer: "CellComponentRenderer"},
  {field: "model"},
  {field: "price"},
  {field: "manufactured"}
]);

const rowData = ref([
  {make: "Toyota", model: "Celica", price: 35000},
  {make: "Ford", model: "Mondeo", price: 32000},
  {make: "Porsche", model: "Boxster", price: 72000},
]);

// expose the custom cell renderer for use within AG Grid
defineExpose({CellComponentRenderer})
</script>

Here we expose the custom CellComponentRenderer for use within the grid, referenced in the column definition via cellRenderer: "CellComponentRenderer".

With the exception of the defineExpose you can then use Custom Components in the normal way for Vue 3 Components.

Date Components

When exposing a date component for use with AG Grid you need to expose the component as follows:

defineExpose({"agDateInput": DateComponent})

with DateComponent being the custom component you wish to use within AG Grid.

You can learn more about Date Components here.