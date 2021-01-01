popupParent HTMLElement DOM element to use as popup parent for grid popups (context menu, column menu etc).

tabIndex number Change this value to set the tabIndex order of the Grid within your application. Default: 0

valueCache boolean true to turn on the Set toto turn on the value cache Default: false

valueCacheNeverExpires boolean true to configure the Set toto configure the value cache to not expire after data updates. Default: false

defaultCsvExportParams object A default configuration object used to export to CSV

defaultExcelExportParams object A default configuration object used to export to Excel

suppressMiddleClickScrolls boolean If true , middle clicks will result in click events for cells and rows. Otherwise the browser will use middle click to scroll the grid.

Note: Not all browsers fire click events with the middle button. Most will fire only mousedown and mouseup events, which can be used to focus a cell, but will not work to call the onCellClicked function. Default: false

suppressPreventDefaultOnMouseWheel boolean If true , mouse wheel events will be passed to the browser. Useful if your grid has no vertical scrolls and you want the mouse to scroll the browser page. Default: false

enableBrowserTooltips boolean true to use the browser's default tooltip instead of using the grid's Set toto use the browser's default tooltip instead of using the grid's Tooltip Component Default: false

tooltipShowDelay number The delay in milliseconds that it takes for tooltips to show up once an element is hovered over.

Note: This property does not work if enableBrowserTooltips is true . Default: 2000

tooltipMouseTrack boolean Set to true to have tooltips follow the cursor once they are displayed. Default: false

enableCellExpressions boolean true to allow Set toto allow cell expressions Default: false

ensureDomOrder boolean true , the order of rows and columns in the DOM are consistent with what is on screen. See When, the order of rows and columns in the DOM are consistent with what is on screen. See Accessibility - Row and Column Order Default: false

rowBuffer number The number of rows rendered outside the viewable area the grid renders. Having a buffer means the grid will have rows ready to show as the user slowly scrolls vertically. Default: 10

alignedGrids object[] A list of grids to treat as Aligned Grids . If grids are aligned then the columns and horizontal scrolling will be kept in sync.

suppressParentsInRowNodes boolean If true , row nodes do not have their parents set. The grid doesn't use the parent reference, but it is included to help the client code navigate the node tree if it wants by providing bi-direction navigation up and down the tree. If this is a problem (e.g. if you need to convert the tree to JSON, which does not allow cyclic dependencies) then set this to true . Default: false

suppressDragLeaveHidesColumns boolean If true , when you drag a column out of the grid (e.g. to the group zone) the column is not hidden. Default: false

layoutInterval number The interval in milliseconds that the grid uses to periodically check its size and lay itself out again if the size has changed, such as when your browser changes size, or your application changes the size of the div element that the grid lives inside. To stop the periodic layout, set it to -1 . Default: 500

enableRtl boolean true to operate the grid in Set toto operate the grid in RTL (Right to Left) mode. Default: false

debug boolean Set this to true to enable debug information from the grid and related components. Will result in additional logging being output, but very useful when investigating problems. Default: false

context object Provides a context object that is provided to different callbacks the grid uses. Used for passing additional information to the callbacks by your application.

suppressContextMenu boolean true to not show the Set toto not show the context menu . Use if you don't want to use the default 'right click' context menu. Default: false

preventDefaultOnContextMenu boolean When using suppressContextMenu , you can use the onCellContextMenu function to provide your own code to handle cell contextmenu events. This flag is useful to prevent the browser from showing its default context menu. Default: false

allowContextMenuWithControlKey boolean Ctrl key is held down. Allows context menu to show, even whenkey is held down. Default: false

statusBar object Specifies the status bar components to use in the status bar.

suppressTouch boolean Disables touch support (but does not remove the browser's efforts to simulate mouse events on touch). Default: false

suppressAsyncEvents boolean Disables the asynchronous nature of the events introduced in v10, and makes them synchronous. This property only exists for the purpose of supporting legacy code which has a dependency on synchronous events from earlier versions (v9 or earlier) of AG Grid. It is strongly recommended that you do not change this property unless you have legacy issues. Default: false

suppressCsvExport boolean Prevents the user from exporting the grid to CSV. Default: false

suppressExcelExport boolean Prevents the user from exporting the grid to Excel. Default: false

asyncTransactionWaitMillis number How many milliseconds to wait before executing a batch of async transactions

suppressPropertyNamesCheck boolean Disables showing a warning message in the console if using a gridOptions or colDef property that doesn't exist. Default: false

suppressRowTransform boolean top instead of CSS transform for positioning rows. Useful if the transform function is causing issues such as used in Uses CSSinstead of CSSfor positioning rows. Useful if the transform function is causing issues such as used in row spanning Default: false

serverSideSortingAlwaysResets boolean true , a full reset will be performed when sorting using the When, a full reset will be performed when sorting using the Server-Side Row Model Default: false

suppressBrowserResizeObserver boolean The grid will check for ResizeObserver and use it if it exists in the browser, otherwise it will use the grid's alternative implementation. Some users reported issues with Chrome's ResizeObserver . Use this property to always use the grid's alternative implementation should such problems exist. Default: false