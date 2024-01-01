This section provides an overview of the different chart axes elements.
Follow the links below to learn more about chart axes:
- Axis Types: The horizontal (X) and vertical (Y) lines in cartesian charts are referred to as chart axes, and they serve to illustrate the relationships between data points on the graph.
- Axis Intervals: Axis ticks are markers placed at regular intervals along each axis, and are also used to determine where and how often to show the axis labels and grid lines.
- Axis Labels: Axis labels, positioned on the X and Y axes of a chart, supply context for the depicted data, making it easier for users to comprehend.
- Grid Lines: Grid lines are the horizontal and vertical lines that divide a chart or graph into smaller sections, providing a visual reference for interpreting data.
- Secondary Axis: Secondary axes are typically used to compare data sets with different scales, where extra y-axes are usually located on the opposite side of the chart.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn about Axis Types.