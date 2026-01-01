What's New Copy Link

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 35.3.

Breaking Changes Copy Link

There are no breaking changes in AG Charts version 13.3.

Behaviour Changes Copy Link

There are no behaviour changes in AG Charts version 13.3.

Removal of Deprecated APIs Copy Link

There are no deprecated APIs removed in AG Charts version 13.3.

Deprecations Copy Link

Deprecations colorRange is deprecated on the following series types. Use colorScale.fills instead. AgHeatmapSeriesOptions.colorRange

AgSunburstSeriesThemeableOptions.colorRange

AgTreemapSeriesThemeableOptions.colorRange

AgMapMarkerSeriesThemeableOptions.colorRange

AgMapShapeSeriesThemeableOptions.colorRange

Changes List Copy Link

See the full list of changes in the AG Charts 13.3 changelog.