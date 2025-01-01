What's New Copy Link

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid version 34.0.

Breaking Changes Copy Link

The full list of breaking changes across all features for version 12.0.

Breaking Changes This release includes the following breaking changes: Series Changes Copy Link series[].type is now required. Axes Changes Copy Link time axis properties of unit , paddingInner , paddingOuter , groupPaddingInner are removed. Use the unit-time axis instead. Miscellaneous Copy Link theme.params.padding - removed, use chartPadding instead.

- removed, use instead. All Series series[].listeners[] : .nodeClick - removed, use .seriesNodeClick instead. .nodeDoubleClick - removed, use .seriesNodeDoubleClick instead.

:

Behaviour Changes Copy Link

The full list of behaviour changes across all features for version 12.0.

Behaviour Changes This release includes the following behaviour changes: Series Copy Link When Bubble Series labelKey is not provided, the sizeKey is used for the label text instead of the yKey .

is not provided, the is used for the label text instead of the . Series with a labelKey defined will show the label value in the tooltip. Axes Copy Link Vertical time and ordinal-time axes are now sorted with the earliest date at the top. Use reverse to change this.

and axes are now sorted with the earliest date at the top. Use to change this. Default label formats for time and ordinal-time axes have been improved.

and axes have been improved. Axis thickness defaults to a maximum of 30% of the chart size. Theme Defaults Copy Link If the stroke property is provided, a default strokeWidth will be used to display a stroke.

property is provided, a default will be used to display a stroke. When the Mini Chart is enabled, the Navigator default height is 40px.

The following theme.params defaults have changed which will result in very slight colour changes. foregroundColor is changed from #464646 to #181d1f . axisColor is changed from #c3c3c3 to #b4b6b6 . borderColor is changed from #dddddd to rgba(24, 29, 31, 0.15) . chromeBackgroundColor is changed from #fafafa to #fafafb . crosshairLabelBackgroundColor is changed from #464646 to #181d1f . foregroundColor is changed from #464646 to #181d1f . gridLineColor is changed from #e0eaf2 to #e8e8e9 . inputTextColor is changed from #464646 to #181d1f . subtleTextColor is changed from #8c8c8c to #707374 . textColor is changed from #464646 to #181d1f .

defaults have changed which will result in very slight colour changes. New popupShadow and focusShadow are added to theme.params and will appear around popup dialogues. Other Changes Copy Link zoom.autoScaling defaults to true . Use enabled: false to disable.

defaults to . Use to disable. "Reset Zoom" is added to the default Context Menu items. Provide explicit contextMenu.items change this.

Deprecations Copy Link

Deprecations This release includes the following deprecations: time import is deprecated. Use an AgTimeInterval string directly, or an AgTimeIntervalUnit object instead.

import is deprecated. Use an string directly, or an object instead. AgTimeInterval of utcYear , utcMonth , utcDay , utcHour are removed, use an AgTimeIntervalUnit object with utc: true instead.

of , , , are removed, use an object with instead. AgTimeInterval of week is removed. Use an AgTimeIntervalUnit object with { unit: 'day', 'step: 7' } and a format of %a or %A instead.

of is removed. Use an object with and a format of or instead. highlightStyle is removed from all series except treemap and sunburst . Use highlight options instead.

Removal of Deprecated Properties Copy Link

The following properties have been deprecated since version 11 and have now been removed.

Removed Deprecated Properties zoom.minVisibleItemsX and zoom.minVisibleItemsY - removed. Use zoom.minVisibleItems instead.

and - removed. Use instead. tooltip.position.type in both chart and series options - removed. Use tooltip.position.anchorTo and/or tooltip.position.placement instead.

in both chart and series options - removed. Use and/or instead. minVisibleItemsX and minVisibleItemsY have been removed in favour of minVisibleItems

and have been removed in favour of contextMenu.extraActions[] , contextMenu.extraSeriesAreaActions[] , contextMenu.extraNodeActions , and contextMenu.extraLegendItemActions - removed. Use contextMenu.items[] with the appropriate showOn value instead.

Changes List Copy Link

See the full list of changes in the AG Charts 12.0 changelog.