What's New

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 32.

Breaking Changes

This release includes the following breaking changes:

The AgChart entrypoint is renamed to AgCharts .

entrypoint is renamed to . The AgChartsAngular export is renamed to AgCharts .

export is renamed to . The ag-charts-angular template tag is renamed to ag-charts .

template tag is renamed to . AgCharts.update() moved to AgChartInstance.update() .

moved to . AgCharts.updateDelta() moved to AgChartInstance.updateDelta() .

moved to . AgCharts.download() moved to AgChartInstance.download() .

moved to . AgCharts.getImageDataURL() moved to AgChartInstance.getImageDataURL() .

moved to . autosize is removed. Charts will autosize automatically by default. Use height , width , minHeight , minWidth to change this.

is removed. Charts will autosize automatically by default. Use , , , to change this. Charts smaller than the provided container, now display in the centre of the container instead of top-left.

Series key properties no longer support general expressions. The only acceptable property paths are .dot and ['square-bracket'] expressions.

properties no longer support general expressions. The only acceptable property paths are and expressions. AgNodeDoubleClickEvent , AgSeriesNodeClickEvent and AgSeriesNodeDoubleClickEvent are all replaced by AgNodeClickEvent .

Compatibility

The minimum version of Angular you can use with AG Charts is now Angular 16.

Series Changes

innerRadiusOffset , innerRadiusRatio , innerCircle , innerLabels are removed from pie series. Use donut series instead.

, , , are removed from series. Use series instead. pie and donut series strokes are now rendered on the inside of each sector. Instead of using strokeWidth to add spacing between the sectors, use sectorSpacing .

and series strokes are now rendered on the inside of each sector. Instead of using to add spacing between the sectors, use . innerLabels.margin on donut series is renamed to innerLabels.spacing .

on series is renamed to . scatter and bubble series options contained within marker object are moved to the top level. marker.enabled is removed.

and series options contained within object are moved to the top level. is removed. formatter function on all series, marker and error-bars is renamed to itemStyler .

function on all series, marker and error-bars is renamed to . All SeriesFormatterParams are renamed to SeriesItemStylerParams . AgBarSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to `AgBarSeriesItemStylerParams``. AgPieSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgPieSeriesItemStylerParams . AgDonutSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgDonutSeriesItemStylerParams . AgBoxPlotSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgBoxPlotSeriesItemStylerParams . AgCandlestickSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgCandlestickSeriesItemStylerParams . AgHeatmapSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgHeatmapSeriesItemStylerParams . AgOhlcSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgOhlcSeriesItemStylerParams . AgWaterfallSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgWaterfallSeriesItemStylerParams . AgSunburstSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgSunburstSeriesItemStylerParams . AgTreemapSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgTreemapSeriesItemStylerParams . AgRadialSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgRadialSeriesItemStylerParams . AgMapLineSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgMapLineSeriesItemStylerParams . AgMapMarkerSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgMapMarkerSeriesItemStylerParams . AgMapShapeSeriesFormatterParams is renamed to AgMapShapeSeriesItemStylerParams .

are renamed to . AgSeriesMarkerFormatterParams is renamed `AgSeriesMarkerStylerParams

is renamed `AgSeriesMarkerStylerParams AgErrorBarFormatterParams is renamed to AgErrorBarItemStylerParams .

is renamed to . fills[] and strokes[] are removed from AgPieSeriesItemStylerParams and AgDonutSeriesItemStylerParams .

and are removed from and . value is removed from waterfall AgWaterfallSeriesItemStylerParams .

is removed from waterfall . AgPieSeriesFormat is renamed to AgPieSeriesStyle .

is renamed to . AgDonutSeriesFormat is renamed to AgDonutSeriesStyle .

is renamed to . AgRadialSeriesFormat is renamed to AgRadialSeriesStyle .

is renamed to . AgWaterfallSeriesFormat is renamed to AgWaterfallSeriesStyle .

is renamed to . AgRangeBarSeriesFormat is renamed to AgRangeBarSeriesStyle .

is renamed to . AgHeatmapSeriesFormat is renamed to AgHeatmapSeriesStyle .

is renamed to . AgBoxPlotSeriesStyles is renamed to AgBoxPlotSeriesStyle .

is renamed to . AgRadarSeriesItemStylerParams added a <TDatum> generic.

added a generic. AgSunburstSeriesItemStylerParams generic no longer has a default value.

generic no longer has a default value. AgTreemapSeriesItemStylerParams generic no longer has a default value.

generic no longer has a default value. AgErrorBarOptions added a <TDatum> generic.

added a generic. AgPieSeriesTooltipRendererParams added a <TDatum> generic.

added a generic. AgDonutSeriesTooltipRendererParams added a <TDatum> generic.

added a generic. AgCandlestickSeriesTooltipRendererParams added a <TDatum> generic.

added a generic. AgHeatmapSeriesTooltipRendererParams added a <TDatum> generic.

added a generic. AgOhlcSeriesTooltipRendererParams added a <TDatum> generic.

added a generic. AgRangeBarSeriesTooltipRendererParams added a <TDatum> generic.

added a generic. AgRadialSeriesTooltipRendererParams added a <TDatum> generic.

Axes Changes

groupPaddingInner on category axis has no effect when series are not grouped. Use paddingInner instead.

on category axis has no effect when series are not grouped. Use instead. axes.tick.color is renamed to axes.tick.stroke .

is renamed to . axes.line.color is renamed to axes.line.stroke .

is renamed to . axes.tick.minSpacing , axes.tick.maxSpacing , axes.tick.values are moved to axes.interval .

, , are moved to . axes.tick.interval is moved to axes.interval.step .

is moved to . formatter property removed from AgAxisLabelFormatterParams .

Miscellaneous

legend.item.line.length is now the length of the entire legend item line, regardless of whether or not a marker is present.

is now the length of the entire legend item line, regardless of whether or not a marker is present. legend.item.toggleSeriesVisible is replaced by legend.toggleSeries .

is replaced by . AgGradientLegendOptions.stop is removed, use scale instead.

is removed, use instead. navigator.margin is renamed to navigator.spacing .

is renamed to . AgContextMenuActionParams is replaced by AgNodeContextMenuActionEvent .

is replaced by . AgNodeContextMenuActionEvent.itemId is removed, use xKey , yKey , angleKey etc instead.

is removed, use , , etc instead. fontWeight no longer supports Strings for numeric values. Use numbers instead.

no longer supports Strings for numeric values. Use numbers instead. AgChartThemeOptionalPalette has been renamed and replaces AgChartThemePalette .

has been renamed and replaces . errorBar.cap.formatter is removed. Cap options can be return in the top level errorBar.itemStyler .

is removed. Cap options can be return in the top level . type property removed without replacement from AgAngleCategoryAxisThemeOptions AgAngleNumberAxisThemeOptions AgRadiusCategoryAxisThemeOptions AgRadiusNumberAxisThemeOptions .

property removed without replacement from

Behaviour Changes

This release includes the following behaviour changes:

Theme Defaults

Gradient Legend values default to descending order when position is 'left' or 'right' . Use reverseOrder to change.

is or . Use to change. pie and donut series strokes now default to palette colours.

and series strokes now default to palette colours. pie and donut series strokeWidth now defaults to 0 .

and series now defaults to . Crosshairs now snap by default for number axis of range-bar and range-area series. Use snap: false to change.

by default for number axis of and series. Use to change. Crosshair labels for dark modes now have a different background colour.

legend.item.showSeriesStroke defaults to true .

Other Changes

Pan left and Pan right zoom buttons move the chart by one step rather than the entire viewport width.

Time format in tooltips and crosshair labels defaults to a prettier format.

Time and Number format in tooltips now follows the axis[].format if provided. Use a tooltip renderer to specify a tooltip specific format.

if provided. Use a tooltip renderer to specify a tooltip specific format. The zoom-in and zoom-out icons have been changed. The previous ones are renamed to zoom-in-alt and zoom-out-alt .

and icons have been changed. The previous ones are renamed to and . The zoom icons are now grouped. Use the section option to create your own groupings.

option to create your own groupings. Wrapped and truncated text may display differently. More precise text measurement allows display of more characters from longer labels to be displayed before wrapping or truncating. Wrapping strategy is improved to give more balanced lines. Manual line breaks are respected even if wrapping: 'never' . When manual line breaks are provided, wrapping and truncation is applied to each line separately.



Changes List

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.