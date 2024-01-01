What's New

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 32.1.

Deprecations

This release includes the following deprecations:

Financial Charts chartType of range-area is deprecated. Use hlc instead.

of is deprecated. Use instead. AgPriceVolumePreset.rangeToolbar is deprecated, use rangeButtons instead.

is deprecated, use instead. AgPriceVolumePreset.xKey is deprecated, use dateKey instead.

is deprecated, use instead. AgPriceVolumePreset.annotations is deprecated, use toolbar instead.

is deprecated, use instead. Toolbar icons have been changed. The old icons are renamed with a -legacy suffix and will be removed in the next major version. lock has been deprecated. Use locked . unlock has been deprecated. Use unlocked . trend-line has been deprecated. Use trend-line-drawing . parallel-channel has been deprecated. Use parallel-channel-drawing . disjoint-channel has been deprecated. Use disjoint-channel-drawing . horizontal-line has been deprecated. Use horizontal-line-drawing . vertical-line has been deprecated. Use vertical-line-drawing .



Changes List

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.