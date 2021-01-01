Angular Charts: Bar and Column Series
Because bar series are just transposed column series and have the same configuration, this section covers both series at once.
Bar series are a good choice to show values for a discrete set of objects, such as item categories, specific items, or time periods such as years or quarters.
Column Series
Regular Columns
To create a column chart, we need to use series type
'column'. We also have to provide the
xKey and at least one
yKey.
Since
'column' and
'bar' series can be stacked or grouped, they can have multiple
yKeys, with one key for each stack/group component.
A minimal
'column' series config would therefore look like this:
series: [{
type: 'column',
xKey: 'quarter',
yKeys: ['iphone']
}]
In the snippet above we are using the
'iphone' as the only
yKey, to show revenue per quarter for this product alone. Using this simple series config produces the following chart:
Stacked Columns
If the goal is to show the quarterly revenue for each product category, multiple
yKeys can be used. To go from a regular column chart above to a stacked one below, all we do is add some more
yKeys like so:
yKeys: ['iphone', 'mac', 'ipad', 'wearables', 'services']
And that simple change transforms our chart into this:
Note that in the example code we also added
yNames along with
yKeys which configure the display names to make sure we have nice looking tooltip headers and legend entries.
yNames: ['iPhone', 'Mac', 'iPad', 'Wearables', 'Services']
Grouped Columns
If we want to show quarterly revenue for each product category as grouped columns, we can simply take the stacked column config from the example above and set the
grouped property of the series to
true:
grouped: true
This will produce the following chart:
Normalized Columns
Going back to our stacked column example, if we wanted to normalize the totals so that each column's segments added up to a certain value, for example 100%, we could add the following to our series config:
normalizedTo: 100
It's possible to use any non-zero value to normalize to.
Column Labels
It's possible to add labels to columns, by adding the following to the series config:
label: {}
That's it. The config can be empty like that. However, you might want to customise your labels. For example, by default the values are rounded to two decimal places for the labels, but in the example below even that is too much, so we use a label formatter that simply returns the integer part of the number:
label: {
formatter: function (params) {
// if the data contains values that are not valid numbers,
// the formatter's `value` will be `undefined`
return params.value === undefined ? '' : params.value.toFixed(0);
}
}
The above formatter produces an attractive chart where the labels don't stick out of their columns:
It's best to avoid using labels with grouped columns (or bars), because columns in grouped mode tend to be narrow and often won't fit a label.
To learn more about label configuration please refer to the API reference below.
Bar Series
'bar' series configuration is exactly the same as
'column' series configuration and all the same modes (regular, stacked, grouped, normalized) apply to bars just as they do to columns.
To create a bar chart all you need to do is use
type: 'bar' instead of
type: 'column' in the series config and swap the axes — the
'category' axis moves from the bottom to the left of a chart, and the
'number' axis takes its place instead, moving from the left to the bottom:
axes: [
{
type: 'number',
position: 'bottom'
},
{
type: 'category',
position: 'left'
}
]
With these simple changes we go from stacked columns to stacked bars:
API Reference
xKey *
string
The key to use to retrieve x-values from the data.
xName
string
A human-readable description of the x-values. If supplied, this will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
yKeys *
string[]
The keys to use to retrieve y-values from the data.
yNames
string[]
Human-readable descriptions of the y-values. If supplied, a corresponding
yName will be shown in the default tooltip and passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
data *
object[]
The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead.
visible
boolean
Whether or not to display the series.
Default:
true
showInLegend
boolean
Whether or not to include the series in the legend.
Default:
true
cursor
string
The cursor to use for hovered bars/columns. This config is identical to the CSS
cursor property.
Default:
'default'
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
See tooltip for more details.
grouped
boolean
Whether to show different y-values as separate bars (grouped) or not (stacked).
Default:
false
normalizedTo
number
The number to normalise the bar stacks to. Has no effect when
grouped is
true. For example, if
normalizedTo is set to
100, the bar stacks will all be scaled proportionally so that each of their totals is 100.
fills
string[]
The colours to cycle through for the fills of the bars.
Default:
['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888']
fillOpacity
number
The opacity of the fill for the bars.
Default:
1
strokes
string[]
The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the bars.
Default:
['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f']
strokeOpacity
number
The opacity of the stroke for the bars.
Default:
1
strokeWidth
number
The width in pixels of the stroke for the bars.
Default:
1
highlightStyle
Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over.
See highlightStyle for more details.
shadow
Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.
See shadow for more details.
lineDash
number[]
Defines how the bar/column strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example,
[6, 3] means dashes with a length of
6 pixels with gaps between of
3 pixels.
Default:
[]
lineDashOffset
number
The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels.
Default:
0
label
Configuration for the labels shown on bars.
See label for more details.
formatter
Function
Function used to return formatting for individual bars/columns, based on the given parameters. If the current bar/column is highlighted, the
highlighted property will be set to
true; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states.
listeners
A map of event names to event listeners.
See listeners for more details.
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
bar: {
...
tooltip: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
renderer?: Function;
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
highlightStyle
Configuration for the highlighting used when the bars are hovered over.
bar: {
...
highlightStyle: {
fill?: string; // default: 'yellow'
stroke?: string;
}
}
fill
string
The fill colour of the bars when hovered over. Use
undefined for no highlight.
Default:
'yellow'
stroke
string
The colour of the stroke around the bars when hovered over. Use
undefined for no highlight.
shadow
Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.
bar: {
...
shadow: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
color?: string; // default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)'
xOffset?: number; // default: 0
yOffset?: number; // default: 0
blur?: number; // default: 5
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not the shadow is visible.
Default:
true
color
string
The colour of the shadow.
Default:
'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)'
xOffset
number
The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow.
Default:
0
yOffset
number
The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow.
Default:
0
blur
number
The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels.
Default:
5
label
Configuration for the labels shown on bars.
bar: {
...
label: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
placement?: 'inside' | 'outside'; // default: 'inside'
color?: string; // default: 'rgba(70, 70, 70, 1)'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal'
fontSize?: number; // default: 12
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not the labels should be shown.
Default:
true
placement
string
Where to render series labels relative to the segments.
Default:
'inside'
Options:
'inside',
'outside'
color
string
The colour to use for the labels.
Default:
'rgba(70, 70, 70, 1)'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the labels.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the labels.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the labels.
Default:
12
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the labels.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
listeners
A map of event names to event listeners.
bar: {
...
listeners: {
nodeClick?: Function;
}
}
nodeClick
Function
The listener to call when a bar/column node is clicked.
