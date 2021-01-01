JavaScript Charts: Pie and Doughnut Series
This section shows how to create pie charts.
Pie series are used for showing how parts relate to the whole, for example if you want to show the market share of each competitor.
Basic Configuration
To plot a basic pie all we need is an array of values that will determine the angle of each pie slice. The total of all values will correspond to the full pie.
A basic pie series configuration is shown below:
series: [{
type: 'pie',
angleKey: 'value'
}]
This results in the chart shown below. Note that tooltips show the absolute value of each pie slice.
Slice Labels
In the example above there's no legend or labels next to pie slices. To show those, the label information must be in the
data. Additionally, we'll have to provide the
labelKey:
series: [{
type: 'pie',
angleKey: 'value',
+ labelKey: 'label'
}]
Now we get labels, a legend, and the tooltips will also show labels along with the values:
Each individual slice can be toggled on and off via the legend.
You might notice that not all of the slices in the chart above have a label. The reason for this is that certain slices can be small, and if there's a cluster of small slices their labels will overlap, resulting in a messy chart. To prevent this from happening the series will only show labels for slices with an angle greater than a certain value, which by default is set to be
20 degrees. This value is adjustable via the
label.minAngle config:
label: {
minAngle: 20
}
The label's callout can be configured to have a different
length,
color and
strokeWidth, for example:
callout: {
colors: 'red',
length: 20,
strokeWidth: 3
}
Please check the API reference below to learn more about
label and
callout, as well as other series configuration.
Variable Slice Radius
Let's say you have the data for both the market share of mobile operating systems and the level of user satisfaction with each OS. We could represent the satisfaction level as the radius of a slice using the
radiusKey config like so:
series: [{
type: 'pie',
labelKey: 'os',
angleKey: 'share',
radiusKey: 'satisfaction'
}]
A pie chart where slices can have different radii is also known as a rose chart.
Doughnuts
Pie series can be used to create a doughnut chart by using the
innerRadiusOffset config.
series: [{
type: 'pie',
labelKey: 'os',
angleKey: 'share',
innerRadiusOffset: -70
}]
The config specifies the offset value from the maximum pie radius which all pie slices use by default (the maximum pie series radius is determined automatically by the chart depending on the chart's dimensions).
-70 in the snippet above means the inner radius of the series should be 70 pixels smaller than the maximum radius.
Multiple Doughnuts
As well as the
innerRadiusOffset we can also configure the
outerRadiusOffset. This gives us the ability to render multiple pie series in a single chart without overlapping.
series: [
{
type: 'pie',
outerRadiusOffset: 0, // default
innerRadiusOffset: -40,
...
},
{
type: 'pie',
outerRadiusOffset: -100,
innerRadiusOffset: -140,
...
}
]
In the snippet above we configure the
outerRadiusOffset of the second (inner) series to be smaller than the
innerRadiusOffset of the first (outer) series. The difference of
60 between these offsets will determine the size of the gap between the outer and inner series. The difference between
outerRadiusOffset and
innerRadiusOffset for each series will determine the thickness of the rings, which will be
40 for both series in this case.
The example below uses one pie series to plot the market share of each operating system and another pie series to plot user satisfaction level with each OS:
API Reference
angleKey *
string
The key to use to retrieve angle values from the data.
angleName
string
A human-readable description of the angle values. If supplied, this will be passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
labelKey *
string
The key to use to retrieve label values from the data.
labelName
string
A human-readable description of the label values. If supplied, this will be passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
radiusKey
string
The key to use to retrieve radius values from the data.
radiusName
string
A human-readable description of the radius values. If supplied, this will be passed to the tooltip renderer as one of the parameters.
data *
object[]
The data to use when rendering the series. If this is not supplied, data must be set on the chart instead.
visible
boolean
Whether or not to display the series.
Default:
true
showInLegend
boolean
Whether or not to include the series in the legend.
Default:
true
cursor
string
The cursor to use for hovered pie slices. This config is identical to the CSS
cursor property.
Default:
'default'
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
See tooltip for more details.
lineDash
number[]
Defines how the pie sector strokes are rendered. Every number in the array specifies the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. For example,
[6, 3] means dashes with a length of
6 pixels with gaps between of
3 pixels.
Default:
[]
lineDashOffset
number
The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels.
Default:
0
rotation
number
The rotation of the pie series in degrees.
Default:
0
innerRadiusOffset
number
The offset in pixels of the inner radius of the series. Used to construct doughnut charts. If this is not given, or a value of zero is given, a pie chart will be rendered.
Default:
0
outerRadiusOffset
number
The offset in pixels of the outer radius of the series. Used to construct doughnut charts.
Default:
0
title
Configuration for the series title.
See title for more details.
fills
string[]
The colours to cycle through for the fills of the segments.
Default:
['#f3622d', '#fba71b', '#57b757', '#41a9c9', '#4258c9', '#9a42c8', '#c84164', '#888888']
fillOpacity
number
The opacity of the fill for the segments.
Default:
1
strokes
string[]
The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the segments.
Default:
['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f']
strokeOpacity
number
The opacity of the stroke for the segments.
Default:
1
strokeWidth
number
The width in pixels of the stroke for the segments.
Default:
1
highlightStyle
Configuration for the highlighting used when the segments are hovered over.
See highlightStyle for more details.
label
Configuration for the labels used for the segments.
See label for more details.
callout
Configuration for the callouts used with the labels for the segments.
See callout for more details.
shadow
Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.
See shadow for more details.
listeners
A map of event names to event listeners.
See listeners for more details.
tooltip
Series-specific tooltip configuration.
pie: {
...
tooltip: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
renderer?: Function;
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not to show tooltips when the series are hovered over.
Default:
true
renderer
Function
Function used to create the content for tooltips.
title
Configuration for the series title.
pie: {
...
title: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
text?: string;
color?: string; // default: '#000000'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal'
fontSize?: number; // default: 10
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not the title should be shown.
Default:
true
text
string
The text to show in the title.
color
string
The colour to use for the title.
Default:
'#000000'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the title.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the title.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the title.
Default:
10
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the title.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
highlightStyle
Configuration for the highlighting used when the segments are hovered over.
pie: {
...
highlightStyle: {
fill?: string; // default: 'yellow'
stroke?: string;
}
}
fill
string
The fill colour of the segments when hovered over. Use
undefined for no highlight.
Default:
'yellow'
stroke
string
The colour of the stroke around the segments when hovered over. Use
undefined for no highlight.
label
Configuration for the labels used for the segments.
pie: {
...
label: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
color?: string; // default: '#000000'
fontStyle?: 'normal' | 'italic' | 'oblique'; // default: 'normal'
fontWeight?: 'normal' | 'bold' | 'bolder' | 'lighter' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'; // default: 'normal'
fontSize?: number; // default: 12
fontFamily?: string; // default: 'Verdana, sans-serif'
offset?: number; // default: 3
minAngle?: number; // default: 20
formatter?: Function;
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not the labels should be shown.
Default:
true
color
string
The colour to use for the labels.
Default:
'#000000'
fontStyle
string
The font style to use for the labels.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'italic',
'oblique'
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use for the labels.
Default:
'normal'
Options:
'normal',
'bold',
'bolder',
'lighter',
'100',
'200',
'300',
'400',
'500',
'600',
'700',
'800',
'900'
fontSize
number
The font size in pixels to use for the labels.
Default:
12
fontFamily
string
The font family to use for the labels.
Default:
'Verdana, sans-serif'
offset
number
Distance in pixels between the callout line and the label text.
Default:
3
minAngle
number
Minimum angle in degrees required for a segment to show a label.
Default:
20
formatter
Function
Function used to turn 'labelKey' values into text to be displayed next to each pie sector. Be default the values are simply stringified.
callout
Configuration for the callouts used with the labels for the segments.
pie: {
...
callout: {
colors?: string[]; // default: ['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f']
strokeWidth?: number; // default: 1
length?: number; // default: 10
}
}
colors
string[]
The colours to cycle through for the strokes of the callouts.
Default:
['#aa4520', '#b07513', '#3d803d', '#2d768d', '#2e3e8d', '#6c2e8c', '#8c2d46', '#5f5f5f']
strokeWidth
number
The width in pixels of the stroke for callout lines.
Default:
1
length
number
The length in pixels of the callout lines.
Default:
10
shadow
Configuration for the shadow used behind the chart series.
pie: {
...
shadow: {
enabled?: boolean; // default: true
color?: string; // default: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)'
xOffset?: number; // default: 0
yOffset?: number; // default: 0
blur?: number; // default: 5
}
}
enabled
boolean
Whether or not the shadow is visible.
Default:
true
color
string
The colour of the shadow.
Default:
'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)'
xOffset
number
The horizontal offset in pixels for the shadow.
Default:
0
yOffset
number
The vertical offset in pixels for the shadow.
Default:
0
blur
number
The radius of the shadow's blur, given in pixels.
Default:
5
listeners
A map of event names to event listeners.
pie: {
...
listeners: {
nodeClick?: Function;
}
}
nodeClick
Function
The listener to call when a pie slice is clicked.
