What's New
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 31.1.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
innerRadiusOffset,
innerRadiusRatio,
innerCircle,
innerLabelsare deprecated in
pieseries. Use the new
donutseries instead.
AgPolarAxesThemevalue types no longer require a
typefield. Use of this field has now been deprecated without replacement.
AgChartThemePalettehas been marked deprecated, use
AgChartThemeOptionalPaletteinstead. In the next major release we will rename
AgChartThemeOptionalPaletteto
AgChartThemePalette.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.