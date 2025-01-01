What's New
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 35.0.
Breaking Changes
The full list of breaking changes across all features for version 13.0.
Breaking Changes
This release includes the following breaking changes:
Modules
Module Registration is now required, unless using the UMD bundle.
Use
AllCommunityModule or
AllEnterpriseModule for simplicity, or import specific modules.
The minimum change required is to add the following to your app.
AG Charts Community
import { AllCommunityModule, ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-community';
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllCommunityModule]);
AG Charts Enterprise
import { AllEnterpriseModule, ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise';
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllEnterpriseModule]);
See Module Registry for more details.
Axes Changes
The
axes option is now a dictionary instead of an array. Use default
'x',
'y',
'angle',
'radius' keys or define your own.
The minimum change required is to replace
{
axes: [
{ type: 'category', position: 'bottom' },
{ type: 'number', position: 'left' },
],
}
with
{
axes: {
x: { type: 'category', position: 'bottom' },
y: { type: 'number', position: 'left' },
},
}
Only options to be changed need to be specified, so
{
axes: {
x: { type: 'category', position: 'bottom' },
y: { type: 'number', position: 'left', title: { text: 'Price' } },
},
}
can be specified as
{
axes: {
y: { title: { text: 'Price' } },
},
}
Although optional, we recommend supplying
type to aid in type-checking and options validation, and
position to avoid ambiguity when using secondary axes.
The
axes.keys option is removed. Use the series
_KeyAxes properties to link to axes when using secondary or named axes.
See Axis Configuration for more details.
Highlight Changes
highlightStyleis removed from
treemapand
sunburstseries. Use
highlightoptions and
itemStylercallbacks instead.
- The
highlightedboolean is removed from all callback params. Use
highlightStateinstead.
Miscellaneous
- All callbacks that used to return a
stringor
string | TextSegment[]now also support returning a
numberor
Datevalue.
TextSegments now also support
string | number | Datein the
textfield.
itemIdused in
waterfall,
range-area,
range-bar,
candlestickand
ohlcseries formatter, styler and renderers is removed and replaced by
itemType
itemIdtype in event parameters is updated from
stringto
string | number.
Behaviour Changes
The full list of behaviour changes across all features for version 13.0.
Behaviour Changes
This release includes the following behaviour changes:
Axes
interval.placementdefaults to
'between'instead of
'on'.
minand
maxare absolute values and not overridden by
nice. Use
preferredMinand
preferredMaxfor more flexible options.
Highlighting
- Default highlighting now de-emphasises unhighlighted items and series. Use the series
highlightoptions to customise.
highlight.bringToFrontdefaults to
truefor all series. Use
bringToFront: falseto disable.
highlight.drawingModedefaults to
'cutout'instead of
'overlay'.
- Financial Charts have
highlight.enabled: falseon all series.
Other Changes
zoom.enableAxisScrollingdefaults to
true. Use
enableAxisScrolling: falseto disable.
- The new
zoom.onDataChange.strategyof
'preserveDomain'is the default. Use
'preserveRatios'for previous behaviour.
- The new
zoom.onDataChange.stickToEndoption defaults to
truefor Financial Charts.
- Sankey series use the full width of the series area when
edgePlacement: undefined. Use
seriesArea.paddingto adjust.
maxRenderedItemsfor
scatterand
bubbleseries defaults to
2000instead of
10000.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
The following APIs have been deprecated since version 12 and have now been removed.
Removed Deprecated APIs
highlightStyleis removed from all series. Use
highlightoptions instead.
AgSeriesAreaPaddingOptionstype is removed. Use the identical
PaddingOptionsor
Paddingtypes instead.
Deprecations
There are no deprecations in AG Charts version 13.0.
Changes List
See the full list of changes in the AG Charts 13.0 changelog.