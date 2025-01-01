What's New
Copy Link
See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this major version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid version 34.0.
Breaking Changes
Copy Link
The full list of breaking changes across all features for version 12.0.
Breaking Changes
This release includes the following breaking changes:
Series Changes
Copy Link
series[].typeis now required.
Axes Changes
Copy Link
timeaxis properties of
unit,
paddingInner,
paddingOuter,
groupPaddingInnerare removed. Use the
unit-timeaxis instead.
Miscellaneous
Copy Link
theme.params.padding- removed, use
chartPaddinginstead.
- All Series
series[].listeners[]:
.nodeClick- removed, use
.seriesNodeClickinstead.
.nodeDoubleClick- removed, use
.seriesNodeDoubleClickinstead.
Behaviour Changes
Copy Link
The full list of behaviour changes across all features for version 12.0.
Behaviour Changes
This release includes the following behaviour changes:
Series
Copy Link
- When Bubble Series
labelKeyis not provided, the
sizeKeyis used for the label text instead of the
yKey.
- Series with a
labelKeydefined will show the label value in the tooltip.
Axes
Copy Link
- Vertical
timeand
ordinal-timeaxes are now sorted with the earliest date at the top. Use
reverseto change this.
- Default label formats for
timeand
ordinal-timeaxes have been improved.
- Axis
thicknessdefaults to a maximum of 30% of the chart size.
Theme Defaults
Copy Link
- If the
strokeproperty is provided, a default
strokeWidthwill be used to display a stroke.
- When the Mini Chart is enabled, the Navigator default height is 40px.
- The following
theme.paramsdefaults have changed which will result in very slight colour changes.
foregroundColoris changed from
#464646to
#181d1f.
axisColoris changed from
#c3c3c3to
#b4b6b6.
borderColoris changed from
#ddddddto
rgba(24, 29, 31, 0.15).
chromeBackgroundColoris changed from
#fafafato
#fafafb.
crosshairLabelBackgroundColoris changed from
#464646to
#181d1f.
foregroundColoris changed from
#464646to
#181d1f.
gridLineColoris changed from
#e0eaf2to
#e8e8e9.
inputTextColoris changed from
#464646to
#181d1f.
subtleTextColoris changed from
#8c8c8cto
#707374.
textColoris changed from
#464646to
#181d1f.
- New
popupShadowand
focusShadoware added to
theme.paramsand will appear around popup dialogues.
Other Changes
Copy Link
zoom.autoScalingdefaults to
true. Use
enabled: falseto disable.
- "Reset Zoom" is added to the default Context Menu items. Provide explicit
contextMenu.itemschange this.
Deprecations
Copy Link
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
timeimport is deprecated. Use an
AgTimeIntervalstring directly, or an
AgTimeIntervalUnitobject instead.
AgTimeIntervalof
utcYear,
utcMonth,
utcDay,
utcHourare removed, use an
AgTimeIntervalUnitobject with
utc: trueinstead.
AgTimeIntervalof
weekis removed. Use an
AgTimeIntervalUnitobject with
{ unit: 'day', 'step: 7' }and a format of
%aor
%Ainstead.
highlightStyleis removed from all series except
treemapand
sunburst. Use
highlightoptions instead.
Removal of Deprecated Properties
Copy Link
The following properties have been deprecated since version 11 and have now been removed.
Removed Deprecated Properties
zoom.minVisibleItemsXand
zoom.minVisibleItemsY- removed. Use
zoom.minVisibleItemsinstead.
tooltip.position.typein both chart and series options - removed. Use
tooltip.position.anchorToand/or
tooltip.position.placementinstead.
minVisibleItemsXand
minVisibleItemsYhave been removed in favour of
minVisibleItems
contextMenu.extraActions[],
contextMenu.extraSeriesAreaActions[],
contextMenu.extraNodeActions, and
contextMenu.extraLegendItemActions- removed. Use
contextMenu.items[]with the appropriate showOn value instead.
Changes List Copy Link
See the full list of changes in the AG Charts 12.0 changelog.