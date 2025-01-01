What's New Copy Link

See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this version.

Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 34.3.

Breaking Changes

There are no breaking changes in AG Charts version 12.3.

Behaviour Changes

There are no behaviour changes in AG Charts version 12.3.

Removal of Deprecated APIs

There are no deprecated APIs removed in AG Charts version 12.3.

Deprecations

There are no deprecations in AG Charts version 12.3.

Changes List

See the full list of changes in the AG Charts 12.3 changelog.